Los Reyes Mexican Grill
257 East Elm Avenue
Coalinga, CA 93210
Appetizers
Salads
Tacos
Soft Tacos
Choice of meat, carne asada, chicken, shredded beef, ground beef and pastor or seafood taco (shrimp or fish)
Crispy Taco
Choice of meat, chicken, shredded beef and ground beef
Taco Reyes
Large taco choice of meat, topped with whole beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Taco
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Con Chorizo
Machaca
Chilaquiles and Eggs
Steak and Eggs
Huevos a La Mexicana
Breakfast Burrito Tocino
Choice of meat chorizo or bacon
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
Breakfast Burrito No Protein
Chile Colorado y Huevo
Chile Verde con Eggs platter
Breakfast Burrito Tocino Y Chorizo
Burritos
Lunch Combination plates
#1. Enchilada
#2. Quesadilla
Soft or Crispy
#3. Tostada
#4. Sope
#5. Chile Relleno
#6. Taco
#7. Burrito
#8. Tamal (Beef or Chicken)
#9. Chile Relleno and Enchilada
#10. Chile Relleno and Taco
#11. Tamal and Tostada
#12. Taco and Tamal
#13. Sope and Taco
#14. Enchilada and Taco
#15. Two Enchiladas
#16. Two Tacos
#17. Two Chile Rellenos
#18. Two Sopes
#19. Tamal and Enchilada
#20. Torta
#21 Two Tamales
Los Reyes A La Carta
Guarache a la Carta
Long tortilla with beans, lettuce, salsa & queso fresco
Torta a la Carta
Chimichanga a la Carta
Grilled Quesadilla a la Carta
Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado salsa & Mexican salsa
Enchilada a la Carta
Chile relleno a la Carta
Flautas a la Carta
Flautas California a la Carta
Sope a La Carta
Small Burrito A La Carta
Tamal De Pollo A La Carta
Tamal De Beef A La Carta
Un pedazo Carne Asada A la carta
Los Reyes Side Orders
Los Reyes Dinner Plate
Carne Asada DinnerPlater
Grilled thin steak
Milaneza DinnerPlater
Breaded deep-fried steak
Chile Verde DinnerPlater
Sautéed diced pork with chile verde sauce
Chile Colorado DinnerPlater
Sautéed diced pork with chile Colorado sauce
Beef Fajitas DinnerPlater
Sautéed strips of beef cooked with onions and bell peppers
Chicken Fajitas DinnerPlater
Sautéed strips of chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers
DinnerPlater Fajitas Mixtas (2) Beef & pollo
Sautéed strips of grilled beef and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
Meat Fajitas DinnerPlater (3)
Sautéed strips of grilled beef and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
Chimichanga DinnerPlater
Flautas DinnerPlater
Flautas California DinnerPlater
Enchiladas Mexicanas DinnerPlater
Enchiladas California DinnerPlater
Enchiladas Verdes DinnerPlater
Steak A La Mexicana DinnerPlater
Tampiqueña DinnerPlater
Dinner Plater Fajitas Mix (2) Beef & Shrimp
Dinner Plater Fajitas Mix (2) Pollo & Shrimp
Tostadas
Los Reyes Seafood Plates
Mojarra Frita
Whole deep-fried tilapia
Filete Empanizado
Breaded fillet of fish
Filete a La Plancha
Grilled fillet of fish
Filete Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled fillet of fish cooked with garlic sauce
Filete a La Mexicana
Grilled fillet of fish topped with Mexican sauce
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sautéed shrimp with garlic sauce
Camarones a La Diabla
Sautéed shrimp cooked with red spicy sauce
Camarones a La Mexicana
Sautéed shrimp cooked with Mexican sauce
Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled shrimp
Fajitas De Camaron
Sautéed grilled shrimp cooked with onions and bell peppers
Camarones Emapanizados
Breaded shrimp
Mojarra A La Carta
Camarones A La Plancha A La Carta
Camarones A La Diabla A La Carta
Camarones A La Mexicana A La Carta
Camarones Empanizados A La Carta
Fileta a la Plancha A La Carta
Filete Empanizado A La Carta
Filete Al Mojo De Ajo A la Carta
Cocktails
Soups
Children's Menu
A La Carte/Sides
Rice 32oz
Large, 32 oz
Beans 32oz
Large, 32 oz
Tortillas
2 pieces
Chips and Salsa* 16oz
Large
Sour Cream
Cheese
Avocado
Half
Chips y salsa 32oz
Carne 16oz
Carne 32oz
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 32oz
Salsa picosa 16oz
Salsa picosa 32oz
salsitas
Side A/F
Orden Tortillas De Maiz
Orden Tortillas De Harina
Guacamole Chico
Crema Chica
Rice 16oz
Beans 16oz
Side Rice
Side Frijoles
Soft Drinks
Canned Margaritas
Students Menu
Catering Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
257 East Elm Avenue, Coalinga, CA 93210
