Appetizers

Chile Verde Bean Dip

$7.95

Pico De Gallo

$4.25

Nachos

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

Guacamole

$5.99

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Side Fries

$3.00

Asada Fries (Choice of Meat)

$10.95

Side Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Pepinos Con Camarones

$8.99

Salads

Salad 2000

$7.50

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Steak Salad

$14.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Tostada Reyes

$14.25

Choice of meat

Shrimp Tostada Reyes

$14.95

Tacos

Soft Tacos

$3.25

Choice of meat, carne asada, chicken, shredded beef, ground beef and pastor or seafood taco (shrimp or fish)

Crispy Taco

$4.25

Choice of meat, chicken, shredded beef and ground beef

Taco Reyes

$4.75

Large taco choice of meat, topped with whole beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Shrimp Tacos

$4.75

Fish Taco

$4.75

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.95

Machaca

$11.95

Chilaquiles and Eggs

$11.95

Steak and Eggs

$11.95

Huevos a La Mexicana

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito Tocino

$10.25

Choice of meat chorizo or bacon

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$10.25

Breakfast Burrito No Protein

$9.95

Chile Colorado y Huevo

$11.95

Chile Verde con Eggs platter

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito Tocino Y Chorizo

$12.50

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.25

Wet Burrito

$10.95

Smothered burrito topped with cheese

Burrito Seco

$9.50

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.50

Seafood Burrito Shrimp

$12.95

Choice shrimp or fish

Burrito reyes

$10.95

Seafood Burrito Fish

$12.95

Lunch Combination plates

#1. Enchilada

$11.95

#2. Quesadilla

$11.95

Soft or Crispy

#3. Tostada

$11.95

#4. Sope

$11.95

#5. Chile Relleno

$11.95

#6. Taco

$11.95

#7. Burrito

$11.95

#8. Tamal (Beef or Chicken)

$11.95

#9. Chile Relleno and Enchilada

$12.95

#10. Chile Relleno and Taco

$12.95

#11. Tamal and Tostada

$12.95

#12. Taco and Tamal

$12.95

#13. Sope and Taco

$12.95

#14. Enchilada and Taco

$12.95

#15. Two Enchiladas

$12.95

#16. Two Tacos

$12.95

#17. Two Chile Rellenos

$12.95

#18. Two Sopes

$12.95

#19. Tamal and Enchilada

$12.95

#20. Torta

$12.95

#21 Two Tamales

$12.95

Los Reyes A La Carta

Guarache a la Carta

$9.50

Long tortilla with beans, lettuce, salsa & queso fresco

Torta a la Carta

$9.50

Chimichanga a la Carta

$10.95

Grilled Quesadilla a la Carta

$9.50

Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado salsa & Mexican salsa

Enchilada a la Carta

$4.99

Chile relleno a la Carta

$4.99

Flautas a la Carta

$9.25

Flautas California a la Carta

$9.25

Sope a La Carta

$5.99

Small Burrito A La Carta

$4.99

Tamal De Pollo A La Carta

$4.99

Tamal De Beef A La Carta

$4.99

Un pedazo Carne Asada A la carta

$5.99

Los Reyes Side Orders

Side De Fajitas Pollo

$13.50

Side De Fajitas Beef

$13.75

Side De Fajitas Shrimp

$14.00

Side De Fajitas Mix Pollo & Beef

$13.75

Side De Fajitas Mix Beef & Shrimp

$14.00

Side De Fajitas Mix Pollo & Shrimp

$14.00

Side order Steak a La Mexicana

$12.99

Side Order De Milanese

$11.95

Los Reyes Dinner Plate

Carne Asada DinnerPlater

$15.95

Grilled thin steak

Milaneza DinnerPlater

$16.25

Breaded deep-fried steak

Chile Verde DinnerPlater

$14.95

Sautéed diced pork with chile verde sauce

Chile Colorado DinnerPlater

$14.95

Sautéed diced pork with chile Colorado sauce

Beef Fajitas DinnerPlater

$16.50

Sautéed strips of beef cooked with onions and bell peppers

Chicken Fajitas DinnerPlater

$16.50

Sautéed strips of chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers

DinnerPlater Fajitas Mixtas (2) Beef & pollo

$17.25

Sautéed strips of grilled beef and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

Meat Fajitas DinnerPlater (3)

$18.25

Sautéed strips of grilled beef and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

Chimichanga DinnerPlater

$13.95

Flautas DinnerPlater

$13.95

Flautas California DinnerPlater

$13.95

Enchiladas Mexicanas DinnerPlater

$13.95

Enchiladas California DinnerPlater

$13.95

Enchiladas Verdes DinnerPlater

$13.95

Steak A La Mexicana DinnerPlater

$15.95

Tampiqueña DinnerPlater

$15.25

Dinner Plater Fajitas Mix (2) Beef & Shrimp

$17.25

Dinner Plater Fajitas Mix (2) Pollo & Shrimp

$17.25

Tostadas

Tostada De Camaron

$6.95

Shrimp

Tostada Mixta

$7.25

Shrimp and octopus

Tostada Beef

$5.95

Tostada Pollo

$5.95

Tostada Ground Beef

$5.95

Tostada C/A

$5.95

Tostada Veggie

$4.99

Los Reyes Seafood Plates

Mojarra Frita

$16.95

Whole deep-fried tilapia

Filete Empanizado

$16.95

Breaded fillet of fish

Filete a La Plancha

$16.95

Grilled fillet of fish

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.95

Grilled fillet of fish cooked with garlic sauce

Filete a La Mexicana

$16.95

Grilled fillet of fish topped with Mexican sauce

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp with garlic sauce

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp cooked with red spicy sauce

Camarones a La Mexicana

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp cooked with Mexican sauce

Camarones a La Plancha

$16.95

Grilled shrimp

Fajitas De Camaron

$16.95

Sautéed grilled shrimp cooked with onions and bell peppers

Camarones Emapanizados

$16.95

Breaded shrimp

Mojarra A La Carta

$11.99

Camarones A La Plancha A La Carta

$11.99

Camarones A La Diabla A La Carta

$11.99

Camarones A La Mexicana A La Carta

$11.99

Camarones Empanizados A La Carta

$11.99

Fileta a la Plancha A La Carta

$11.99

Filete Empanizado A La Carta

$11.99

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo A la Carta

$11.99

Cocktails

Cocktail De Camarones

$14.95

Shrimp

Cocktail De Campechana

$15.95

Shrimp and octopus

Vuelve a la vida

$16.95

Botana de Camaron

$6.95

Soups

Caldo De Res

$12.95

Beef stew soup

Menudo (Sat & Sun)

$13.95

Shrimp soup

Caldo De Camaron

$14.95

Shrimp and octopus soup

Caldo Mixto

$15.95

Shrimp, octopus, crab, clams, squid, fish and soup

7 Mares

$13.95

Children's Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.75

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Kids Taco

$6.95

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Kids Fish Sticks

$7.25

A La Carte/Sides

Rice 32oz

$6.25

Large, 32 oz

Beans 32oz

$6.25

Large, 32 oz

Tortillas

$1.50

2 pieces

Chips and Salsa* 16oz

$6.95

Large

Sour Cream

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$1.75

Half

Chips y salsa 32oz

$7.99

Carne 16oz

$9.99

Carne 32oz

$18.99

Salsa 16oz

$3.99

Salsa 32oz

$5.99

Salsa picosa 16oz

$4.50

Salsa picosa 32oz

$7.99

salsitas

$0.50

Side A/F

$4.95

Orden Tortillas De Maiz

$1.50

Orden Tortillas De Harina

$1.50

Guacamole Chico

$1.75

Crema Chica

$1.50

Rice 16oz

$3.00

Beans 16oz

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Frijoles

$3.25

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.25

Coca Mexicana

$3.75

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Agua fresca Jamaica

$3.75

Agua Fresca Piña

$3.75

Agua Fresca Horchata

$3.75

Ice Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Child drink

$2.00

Canned Margaritas

Strawberry/Lime Margarita 25 Fl

$9.95

Cocktails Blueberry Mojito/Mango/Strawberry/Margarita/Watermelon

$8.95

Micheladas

Importadas y Domestica

$10.95

Small Michelada

$6.99

Students Menu

Wet Burrito

$7.00

Dry Burrito

$6.00

Two Tacos

$5.00

Three Tacos

$6.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Two enchiladas

$7.00

Asada Fries

$7.00

Catering Menu

Charola Grande De Frijoles o Arroz (40ppl)

$60.00

Charola Mediana De Arroz Y Frijoles (20ppl)

$30.00

25 Enchiladas o Tacos Dorados o Tacos Suaves

$80.00

Charola Grande De Carne (30ppl)

$160.00

Large Charola Chips and Salsa

$17.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99