Los Socios Cafe Taqueria Bar

14758 FM 59

Athens, TX 75751

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

$7.25

2 Eggs,bacon or turkey, bacon,potates and bread

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Eggs,potatos,cheese,bacon or sausage

2 Pancakes

$5.00

1 Waffle

$5.50

Burritos

Supreme Burrito

$9.75

Any Meat,Beans,Rice,Cheese, sour cream , guacamole

Burrito Regular

$8.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$9.25

Green or Red sauce,Any Meat, rice, beans

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$10.75

Beef or Chicken Rice,Beans and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$10.75

Beef or Chicken Rice,Beans and tortillas

Joey

$13.75

Fajitas Mix Pollo& Rez

$10.75

Quezadilla

Quezadilla with Meat

$7.75

Quezadilla Combo

Quezadilla Combo

$9.00

Any Meat,Rice and Beans

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$2.50

Taco de Al Pastor

$2.50

Taco Pescado

$2.50

Taco de Pollo

$2.50

Taco Combo

Combo de Tacos

$8.75

3 tacos, rice, beans

Sides

Rice

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

Guacamole

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Queso

$2.50

Dessert

Flan Napolitano

$4.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders Combo

$5.95

includes rice, beans, juice

Kids Enchiladas Combo

$5.95

includes rice, beans, juice

Kids Quesadilla Combo

$5.95

includes rice, beans, juice

Taco Combo

$5.95

includes rice, beans, juice

Bebidas

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.50

Jarritos Bottle

$2.50

Top Chico Bottle

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Tea

$2.60

Coffees

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Cafe con Leche

$2.50

Mixto

$2.50

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$3.50

Arina

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14758 FM 59, Athens, TX 75751

Directions

