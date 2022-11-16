Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream

Los Tacos on Commercial 8548 S Commercial

580 Reviews

$

8548 S Commercial

Chicago, IL 60617

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Quesabirria Meal 3 W/Consome
Quesabirria Dinner W/Consome

BIRRIA

CHICAGO FAMOUS DIPPING TACOS FIND THEM HERE! CHICKEN QUESABIRRIAS OUR TOP SELLER THIS SUMMER! ORDER TODAY
Quesabirria Meal 3 W/Consome

Quesabirria Meal 3 W/Consome

Chicago BEST Dipping Tacos Quesabirrias are a must Try CHICKEN QUESABIRRIAS #1 Seller TRY THEM TODAY!

Quesabirria Dinner W/Consome

Quesabirria Dinner W/Consome

$15.00+

QUESABIRRIA DINNER INCLUDES 3 Quesabirrias of choice, Rice & Beans. Cilantro,Onions,Limes & Salsas. Upgrade your dinner side to FRIES !

BIRRIA TAMALES (FREE CONSOME)

BIRRIA TAMALES (FREE CONSOME)

$10.00

BIRRIA TAMALES COMES WITH * FREE* CONSOME FOR THE PERFECT DIP. ORDER INCLUDES 3 Tamales of choice.

BIRRIA RAMEN

BIRRIA RAMEN

$7.00

PERFECT ADD ON TO DIP IN! BIRRIA RAMEN can be made with Birria of choice ,cilantro & Onions topping. (Please note Consome needs to be pour for a perfect ramen) Packed Individually Wait 2-3 mins and Enjoy!

Birria Flour Quesadilla

Birria Flour Quesadilla

BIRRIA QUESADILLA IS A MUST! Can you be made with choice of Birra. Cilantro & Onions as Toppings Side of Consome for perfect Dip.

Birria Flour Quesadilla DINNER

Birria Flour Quesadilla DINNER

BIRRIA QUESADILLA IS A MUST! Can be made with choice of Birra. Cilantro & Onions as Toppings Sides: Rice & Beans Side of Consome for perfect Dip.

BIRRIA TORTA (FREE CONSOME)

BIRRIA TORTA (FREE CONSOME)

DIP AND ENJOY! BIRRIA TORTA can be made with choice of Birria. Toppings Cilantro ,Onions,Cheese Includes Free Consome to Dip in.

BIRRIA TORTA DINNER (FREE CONSOME)

3 BIRRIA TACOS (ORDER)

3 BIRRIA TACOS (ORDER)

$10.00

Quesabirrias TRAYS -CHAROLAS

$54.99+

A PARTY MUST ! Chicago's Best Quesabirrias Now in Party Trays. 1/2 Tray Includes 12 Quesabirras w/Consome. Full Tray Includes 20 Quesabirrias w Consome. Toppings: Cilantro,Onions,Limes & Salsas.Included.

TACOS

Chorizo Tacos 2x$5 Summer Special

Chorizo Tacos 2x$5 Summer Special

$5.00
Tacos

Tacos

Chicago's Best Char-broil Tacos Served in a soft shell double tortillas Choice of Meat Cilantro & Onions Includes Please note any other toppings will be EXTRA. ENJOY !

Special Taco Dinner w/soda

$14.00

**TACO DINNER SPECIAL** Includes 3 Tacos of you choice Toppings:Cilantro & Onions Sides: Rice & Beans ( Updagrade To Fries) Extra Toppings: Additional Cost

PUFFY TACOS ( FLOUR)

$10.99

Includes 3 Puffy Tacos Made in a deep fried Flour Tortilla with choice of meat topped with Lettuce & Tomato,Cheese & Sour Cream. Order Today !

Chicken Tacos (2X6) Summer Special

$6.00

GRILL Chicken TACOS SUMMER SPECIAL Includes 2 Chicken Tacos w/Cilantro & Onions,Limes,Salsas. Please note any additional toppings will be EXTRA. ENJOY!

12 Taco Trays /Charolas

12 Taco Trays /Charolas

$42.00

TACO TRAYS ARE A MUST ON YOUR NEXT EVENT. 1/2 Tray Includes 12 Tacos Mix Full Tray Includes 20 Tacos Mix Toppings:Cilantro & Onions,Limes,Salsas. Any Additional Toppings will be Extra!

20 Taco Trays/Charlas

$70.00

BURRITOS

Original Burrito

$9.00

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

KRUNCHY

Kruncky Tostadas

$5.00

KRUNCHY TACOS (ORDER 3)

$10.00

TORTAS

Tortas

$8.00

QUESADILLAS

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Dinner

$12.00

NACHOS

Supreme

$12.00

Los Nachos

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

LOADED FRIES

LOADED Fries

LOADED TRAY ( FRIES )

$33.00+

CHICKEN TAMALES

RED TAMALE

$3.00

GREEN TAMALE

$3.00

*NEW*--FAJITAS--*NEW*

BEEF FAJITA DINNER

BEEF FAJITA DINNER

$13.00

BEEF FAJITAS ARE HERE! JUICY BEEF MEXICAN FAJITAS Sides Rice & Beans ,Salsas Choice of Tortillas

CHICKEN FAJITA DINNER

CHICKEN FAJITA DINNER

$12.00

JUICY CHICKEN FAJITAS MUST TRY ! Includes :Rice & Beans as Side Choice of Tortillas Salsas

SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)

SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)

$14.00

JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY ! STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION Includes :Rice & Beans as Side Choice of Tortillas Salsas

AL CARBON CHICKEN

Al Carbon Dinner

$10.00

FAMILY TRAYS

$27.00+

SIDES

ORDER OF FRIES (SMALL )

$2.99

CHEESE FRIES (ONE SIZE ONLY)

$4.99

Side sour cream 1oz

$0.50

Side sour cream 4oz

$1.19

Guacamole & Chips(MARKET PRICE)

$10.49

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Pico De Gallo & Chips

$6.00

Elote in cup

$3.75

Order of Rice

$2.00+

Order of Beans

$2.00+

RICE TRAYS

$27.99+

BEANS TRAYS

$24.99+

EXTRAS

Extra Limes

$1.00

EXTRA CONSOME (CUP)

$2.50

EXTRA SALSA CUP RED

$0.50

EXTRA SALSA GREEN CUP

$0.50

Desserts

Churros(2x5)

$5.00

DRINKS

Hibiscus Water / Jamaica

$2.75+

Rice Water / Horchata

$2.75+
Frenchata

Frenchata

$3.25+

Can Soda

$2.00

Limonada

$2.99

BOBA -AGUA FRESCAS

BOBA HORCHATA

$5.89

BOBA FRENCHATA

$5.89

BOBA -BROWN SUGAR

$5.89

CHAIR BROIL TACO MEAT TRAYS

ONLY MEAT TRAYS

TRAYS WITH TACO TOPPINGS

TRAYS WITH TACO TOPPINS & WARM TORTILLAS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

8548 S Commercial, Chicago, IL 60617

Directions

