Mexican & Tex-Mex
Los Tacos - Encinitas
1,260 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101
4.0 • 211
490 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
City Tacos - Encinitas
No Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurant
Las Olas Cardiff - 2655 South Coast Highway 101
No Reviews
2655 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Encinitas
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant