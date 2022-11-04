Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Tacos - Encinitas

1,260 Reviews

$

1450 Encinitas Blvd

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Diabla Shrimp Taco
Garlic Shrimp Taco
Carnitas Taco

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.05

Cabeza Taco

$3.30

Carne Asada Taco

$3.30

Carnitas Taco

$3.05

Choriqueso Taco

$3.05

Lengua Taco

$3.30

Pollo Taco

$3.05

Tripa Taco

$3.30

Veggie Taco

$3.05

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$3.40
Diabla Shrimp Taco

Diabla Shrimp Taco

$3.40

Baja Fish Taco

$3.40

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.40

Baja Shrimp Taco

$3.90

Al Pastor Salmon Taco

$4.45

TACO COMBOS

Taco Combo

$11.25

Seafood Taco Combo

$12.60

Rolled Tacos Combo

$12.60

QuesaBirria Taco Combo

$13.60

Burrito

Burrito De Lengua

$14.15

California Burrito

$10.75

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese Burrito

$10.25

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.25

Cheese Steak Burrito

$12.30

Choriqueso Burrito

$12.30

The Local Burrito

$10.75

Dos Amores Burrito

$12.35

Original Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Fish Burrito

$12.60

Genghis Nahn Burrito

$12.10

Encinitas Burrito

$10.75

Pollo Burrito

$10.50

Machaca Burrito

$10.95

Porko Verde Burrito

$11.25

San Diego Burrito

$11.25

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$10.65

ABC Burrito

$10.25

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.50
Spicy Surf & Turf Burrito

Spicy Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.95

Garlic Shrimp Burrito

$12.60

Shrimp Diabla Burrito

$12.60

Cabeza Burrito

$13.50

Tripa Burrito

$14.15

The King Bean Burrito

$6.80

Shrimp Baja Burrito

$14.95

Birria Burrito

$12.95

Salmon al Pastor Burrito

$15.95

Burrito Bowl

Burrito As a Bowl Asada

$12.75

Burrito As a Bowl California

$12.25

Burrito As a Bowl Cheese Steak

$13.80

Burrito As a Bowl Dos Amores

$13.85

Burrito As a Bowl Fish

$14.10

Burrito As a Bowl Genghis Nhan

$13.60

Burrito As a Bowl Grilled Veggie

$12.15

Burrito As a Bowl Porko Verde

$12.75

Burrito As a Bowl San Diego

$12.75

Burrito As a Bowl Shrimp Diabla

$14.10

Burrito As a Bowl Spicy Surf & Turf Bowl

$14.45

Burrito As a Bowl The King Bean

$8.30

Burrito As a Bowl The Local

$12.25

Burrito As a Bowl Al Pastor

$12.00

Burrito As a Bowl Carnitas

$12.00

Burrito As a Bowl Pollo

$12.00

Burrito As a Bowl Healthiest

$13.85

Burrito As a Bowl Hawaiian

$13.30

Encinitas Burrito As A Bowl

$12.35

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$11.55

Pollo Bowl

$10.50

Carnitas Bowl

$10.50

Pastor Bowl

$10.50

Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$12.60

Shrimp Diabla Bowl

$12.60

Birria Caldo

$13.60

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

Birria Consome

$3.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$6.40

Quesadilla Combo

$8.40

Quesadilla con Carne Combo

$12.15

Quesadilla Diabla

$12.30

Quesadilla Garlic Shrimp

$12.30

Quesadilla con Carne

$10.15

Quesadilla Diabla Combo

$14.30

Quesadilla Garlic Shrimp Combo

$14.30

Quesadilla Con Birria

$12.60

Quesadilla Birria Combo

$14.60

Local Favs

Grande Nachos

$12.10

Grande Nachos w/ Shrimp

$14.15

Grande Fries

$12.10

Grande Fries w/ Shrimp

$14.15

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.70+

Black Beans

$3.65+

Chipotle Aioli Sauce 1.5 Oz

$1.30

Chipotle Aioli Sauce 4oz

$2.65

Chipotle Aioli Sauce 8oz

$4.15

Fresh Guacamole

$3.00+

Pinto Beans

$2.90+

Refried Beans

$2.90+

Rice

$2.90+

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Sour Cream 1.5oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$2.00

Sour Cream 8oz

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.95+

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$5.20+

Salsas

Salsa 8oz

$3.80

Salsa 16oz

$7.50

Kids

Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Kid Quesadilla

$8.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.65+

Bottled Water

$2.85

Horchata

$3.25+

Jamaica

$4.25+

Pina

$3.25+

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.25

Jarrito Lime

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Squart

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.25

Topo Grapefruit

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Sprit

$3.25

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.25

Jarritos Piña

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25Out of stock

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Jarritos Guava

$3.25

Topo Chico Lima Limos

$3.25

Specials

Magnifico Taco

$3.60

The Healthiest

$12.35

Hawaiian Burrito

$11.80

Fresh Shrimp Ceviche

$11.50

Tortas

Birria Taco

$3.60

Mulitas

$3.95

Quesabirria Taco

$3.95

Mexican Tuna Sashimi

$22.50

QuesaBirria Taco Combo

$14.75

Spicy Choripapa Torta

$11.40

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Shreded Beef Tacos

$11.50

Rolled Chicken Breast Tacos

$11.50

Rolled Al Pastor

$11.50

Rolled Tacos Combo

Shredded Beef Rolled Taco combo

$12.60

Chicken Rolled Tacos Combo

$12.60

Al Pastor Rolled Tacos Combo

$12.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1450 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
Los Tacos image
Los Tacos image
Los Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101
orange star4.0 • 211
490 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Cardiff - 2655 South Coast Highway 101
orange starNo Reviews
2655 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Casero Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 2,285
2674 Gateway Rd #195 Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
El Puerto Street Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
890 Palomar Airport Road Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
orange star3.0 • 809
1342 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Encinitas

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 3,579
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
orange star4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston