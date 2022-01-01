Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
595 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer the ultimate experience through our fresh quality food, fast service at an affordable price. WE WOULD LOVE TO CATER YOUR NEXT EVENT!
Location
809 N Quentin, Palatine, IL 60067
