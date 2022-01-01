  • Home
  Palatine
  Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067
Taco Shop - 809 N Quentin Rd Palatine, IL 60067

595 Reviews

$

809 N Quentin

Palatine, IL 60067

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
2 Tacos Platter
Chicken Taco

Tacos

2 Tacos Platter
$8.99

$8.99

3 Tacos Platter
$12.50

$12.50

2 Seafood Tacos Platter
$10.99

$10.99
Carne Asada Taco
$3.85

Carne Asada Taco

$3.85

Picadillo Taco
$3.29

$3.29

Ground Beef Taco

Chicken Taco
$3.65

Chicken Taco

$3.65
Al Pastor Taco
$3.15

Al Pastor Taco

$3.15
Carnitas Taco
$3.15

Carnitas Taco

$3.15

Chorizo Taco
$3.15

$3.15

Soy Chorizo Taco

$3.15

Vegetarian mexican sausage

IMPOSSIBLE Taco

IMPOSSIBLE Taco

$4.25

Plant based ground beef

Portobello Taco
$3.15

Portobello Taco

$3.15
Avocado Taco
$3.15

Avocado Taco

$3.15
Beer Battered Fish Taco
$3.99

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$3.99

Grilled Fish Taco
$3.99

$3.99
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Burritos

Platter ( Rice & Beans)
$2.99

$2.99

Meatless Burrito
$7.99

$7.99

Shrimp Burrito
$10.99

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito
$9.99

$9.99

Al Pastor Burrito
$8.99

$8.99
Chicken Burrito
$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Ground Beef Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Chorizo Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

IMPOSSIBLE Burrito

$10.99

Plant based ground beef

Soy Chorizo Burrito

$8.99

Vegetarian Mexican sausage

Avocado Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Burrito Bowl

Meatless Burrito Bowl
$7.99

Meatless Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
$9.99

$9.99

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Chicken Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Chorizo Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

Soy Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Vegetarian Mexican sausage

Portobello Burrito Bowl
$8.99

$8.99

IMPOSSIBLE Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Plant based seasoned ground beef

Shrimp Burrito Bowl
$10.99

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Beer Battered Fish Burrito Bowl
$10.99

$10.99

Grilled Fish Burrito Bowl
$10.99

$10.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50
Vegetable Quesadilla
$8.99

Vegetable Quesadilla

$8.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla
$9.99

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla
$8.99

$8.99

Nachos

Nachos

$7.99
Super Nacho

Super Nacho

$8.99

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta
$8.99

$8.99
Chicken Torta
$7.99

Chicken Torta

$7.99

Al Pastor Torta
$7.99

$7.99

Carnitas Torta
$7.99

$7.99

Chorizo Torta
$7.99

$7.99

IMPOSSIBLE Torta

$10.99

Plant based seasoned ground beef

Soy Chorizo Torta

$7.99

Vegetarian Mexican sausage

Avocado Torta
$7.99

$7.99

Entrees

Chicken Chimichanga
$11.99

$11.99
Steak Chimichanga
$11.99

Steak Chimichanga

$11.99

Chicken Flautas
$11.99

$11.99
Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$14.99

Chicken Fajita
$13.99

$13.99
Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$14.99
Portobello Fajita
$12.99

Portobello Fajita

$12.99

Salads

Takito Salad
$8.99

$8.99
Super Takito Salad
$9.99

Super Takito Salad

$9.99

Side Orders

Chips & Salsa

8 ounce container

Large Guacamole & Chips
$7.99

$7.99

Bag of Chips
$2.49

$2.49

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

French Fries
$2.99

$2.99
Fire Grilled Veggies
$4.50

Fire Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Roasted Jalapeno
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Guac
$1.20

$1.20

Pico

$0.85

Signature Spicy Mayo
$0.99

$0.99

Side Sour Cream
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Cheese
$0.99

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Takito
$4.99

$4.99

Kid's Quesadilla
$4.99

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
$5.99

$5.99

Drinks

Coke Products (Self-Serve)
$2.39

$2.39
Horchata

Horchata

$3.15

Jamaica Agua Fresca (Hibiscus Tea)
$3.15

$3.15

Mexican Coke (glass bottle)
$2.99

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Topo Chico (mineral water)
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea (bottle)
$2.99

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea (bottle)
$2.99

$2.99

Bottled Water
$1.99

$1.99

Alcoholic drinks

6 Pack

$18.00

Modelo Especial
$3.99

$3.99

Corona Extra
$3.99

$3.99

Corona Light
$3.99

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Dos Equis

$3.99

Desserts

A Mexican favorite! Deep fried dough rolled in sugar and cinnamon.
Churro

Churro

$2.00

A Mexican Favorite! Deep fried dough rolled in sugar and cinnamon.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer the ultimate experience through our fresh quality food, fast service at an affordable price. WE WOULD LOVE TO CATER YOUR NEXT EVENT!

809 N Quentin, Palatine, IL 60067

Directions

