Los Tapatios Taco Grill 3252 W. 3500 S.

review star

No reviews yet

3252 W. 3500 S.

West Valley City, UT 84119

Order Again

Entrees

Taco

$2.75

Grilled corn tortilla with our signature juicy birria

Kids Quesadilla

$2.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla with cheese

Birria Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, cheese and our signature birria

Mulita

$4.50

Crispy tortilla topped with cheese, our signature birria, topped with another crispy tortilla

Birria Ramen

$8.50

Ramen cooked in our broth (consome) with added birria meat

Birria Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla rolled with rice, beans and our signature birria meat

Enchiladas

$13.50

3 hand made tortillas rolled with our signature birria, topped with cheese, sour cream, green or red sauce. served with rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$13.50

Birria Plate

$12.00

Our signature birria with rice, beans and 3 handmade tortillas

Keto Taco

$5.00

Smothered Burrito

$12.50

Sides

Handmade Tortillas

$2.25

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Consome

$2.00+

Broth from our signature birria meat to dip your food

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Coke Products

$2.75

16oz Aguas Frescas

$3.25

32oz Aguas Frescas

$4.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Sangria

$2.25

Sidral

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dite Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
3252 W. 3500 S., West Valley City, UT 84119

