- Home
- /
- Prince George
- /
- LOS TIOS - 3815 Jefferson Park RD
LOS TIOS 3815 Jefferson Park RD
No reviews yet
3815 Jefferson Park RD
Prince George, VA 23875
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Tacos
Tinga de Pollo Taco
Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.
Al Pastor Taco
Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Rib eye
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted shredded pork
Panza de Cerdo Taco
Thick cut grilled Pork Belly
Lengua Taco
Stewed beef tongue
Nopales Taco
Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.
Chorizo Y Huevos Taco
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.
Pescado Taco
Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
Loco Taco
A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.
Camerones Taco
shrimp --
Vegetales Taco
Daily mix of veggies sautèed.
********
Cesina Taco
Orden De Locos Tacos
Tostadas
Tinga de Pollo Tostada
Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.
Al Pastor Tostada
Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.
Carne Asada Tostada
Grilled Rib eye
Carnitas Tostada
Slow roasted shredded pork
Panza de Cerdo Tostada
Thick cut grilled Pork Belly
Lengua Gordita
Stewed beef tongue
Nopales Tostada
Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.
Chorizo Y Huevos Tostada
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.
Pescado Tostada
Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado
Grilled Chicken Tostada
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
Camerones Tostada
shrimp --
Loco Tostada
A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.
Vegetales Tostada
Daily mix of veggies sautèed.
Gorditas
Tinga de Pollo Gordita
Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.
Al Pastor Gordita
Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.
Carne Asada Gordita
Grilled rib eye
Panza de Cerdo Gordita
Thick cut grilled Pork Belly
Carnitas Gordita
Slow roasted shredded pork
Lengua Gordita
Stewed beef tongue
Nopales Gordita
Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.
Chorizo Y Huevos Gordita
Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.
Pescado Gordita
Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado
Grilled Chicken Gordita
Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
Camerones Gordita
shrimp --
Tio Loco Gordita
A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.
Vegetales Gordita
Daily mix of veggies sautèed.
Starters
Elote Loco
Mexican style street corn on the cob. Mayo, queso fresco, and lime chile powder.
Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo
House fried Corn tortilla chips + Pico de Gallo
Queso Dip
In-House made white cheese dip.
Guacamole
Fresh guac made daily. Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños, lime and salt.
Fried Plantains
Sweet fried Plantain.
Yuca Fries
Sliced fried Yuca served with a small side of queso dip.
Pico de Gallo
Fresh made daily. Sliced tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, cilantro, lime and salt.
Elote
Los Especials
Enchiladas Verdes
Four corn tortilla shredded chicken enchildas topped with salsa verde, sour cream, and cheese. + side of rice and black beans
Chicken Burrito
Grilled corn tortilla filled with roasted shredded chicken refried beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. + one side
Asada Burrito
Grilled corn tortilla filled with grilled rib eye refried beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. + one side.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas topped with black beans, two fried egg, Nopales, cheese, tomato ranchero sauce, sour cream and cheese. + House Potatoes
Camerones Rancheros
Corn tortillas topped with black beans, two fried egg, Shrimp, cheese, tomato ranchero sauce, sour cream and cheese. + House Potatoes
3 Cheese Pupusas Plate
Two Salvadorian handmade thick corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with a pickled jalapeño slaw on the side. + two sides
Cheese Pupusa Single
Salvadorian handmade thick corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with a pickled jalapeño slaw on the side.
Carnitas Plate
A plate of slow roasted shredded pork with soft corn tortillas on the side + 2 sides
Carne Asada
Grilled rib eye, jalapeños, and onions with a side of corn tortillas and two sides
Huarche de Pollo
Roasted shredded chipotle chicken on a thick housemade corn tortilla flatbread topped with a light layer of refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and tomato. + one side
Huarche de Carne
Grilled rib eye on a thick housemade corn tortilla flatbread topped with a light layer of refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and tomato. + one side
Quesadilla Grande
Large handmade Corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of either shredded chicken -or- grilled rib eye. Topped with Lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. + 2 sides
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp fajita mix with onions, peppers, and a side of tortillas + 2 sides.
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas chips and shredded chicken cooked in salsa verde and topped with sour cream and cheese. + side of house potatoes
Steak N Eggs
Veggie Burrito
Hurvos Mexicanas
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Chicharon Pupusa
Sides
House Potatoes
Diced potatoes sauteed with peppers, onions and seasoned well.
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Rice
Frijoles Charos
Grilled onions
Chiles gallos
Lime-cured onions and jalapeños
Nopales
Served cold but always fresh cactus with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños.
Chiles Toreados
Tortillas
Desserts
Beverage
N/A Beverages
Liquor
Gordons
Bacardi
Mount Gay
Exotico
Lunazul Blanco
Lunazul Reposado
Lunazul Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
DOn Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Tres Agaves Blanco
Tres Agaves Reposado
Tres Agaves Anejo
Pepe Lopez
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Anejo
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3815 Jefferson Park RD, Prince George, VA 23875
Photos coming soon!