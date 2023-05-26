A map showing the location of LOS TIOS 3815 Jefferson Park RDView gallery

LOS TIOS 3815 Jefferson Park RD

No reviews yet

3815 Jefferson Park RD

Prince George, VA 23875

Food

PLATES

Taco Plate

$11.00

Two Tacos and Two sides

Tostada Plate

$14.00

Gordita Plate

$14.00

Tacos

Tinga de Pollo Taco

$3.50

Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Grilled Rib eye

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Slow roasted shredded pork

Panza de Cerdo Taco

$4.00

Thick cut grilled Pork Belly

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Stewed beef tongue

Nopales Taco

$3.50

Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.

Chorizo Y Huevos Taco

$4.00

Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.

Pescado Taco

$5.50

Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream

Loco Taco

$4.50

A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.

Camerones Taco

$5.50

shrimp --

Vegetales Taco

$3.50

Daily mix of veggies sautèed.

Cesina Taco

Orden De Locos Tacos

$11.50

Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo Tostada

$4.50

Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.

Al Pastor Tostada

$4.50

Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.

Carne Asada Tostada

$5.00

Grilled Rib eye

Carnitas Tostada

$4.50

Slow roasted shredded pork

Panza de Cerdo Tostada

$5.00

Thick cut grilled Pork Belly

Lengua Gordita

$5.00

Stewed beef tongue

Nopales Tostada

$4.50

Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.

Chorizo Y Huevos Tostada

$4.50

Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.

Pescado Tostada

$6.50

Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado

Grilled Chicken Tostada

$4.50

Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream

Camerones Tostada

$6.50

shrimp --

Loco Tostada

$5.50

A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.

Vegetales Tostada

$4.50

Daily mix of veggies sautèed.

Gorditas

Tinga de Pollo Gordita

$4.50

Shredded Chicken Roasted with tomatoes, onions and chipotles.

Al Pastor Gordita

$4.50

Seasoned,Achiote Marinated and Grilled Pork and Pineapple.

Carne Asada Gordita

$5.00

Grilled rib eye

Panza de Cerdo Gordita

$4.00

Thick cut grilled Pork Belly

Carnitas Gordita

$4.50

Slow roasted shredded pork

Lengua Gordita

$5.00

Stewed beef tongue

Nopales Gordita

$4.50

Cactus served cold with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños.

Chorizo Y Huevos Gordita

$4.50

Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs.

Pescado Gordita

$6.50

Always Gluten free fried rockfish + cabbage, Chipotle salsa and avocado

Grilled Chicken Gordita

$5.50

Grilled Salmon with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream

Camerones Gordita

$6.50

shrimp --

Tio Loco Gordita

$5.50

A mix of Asada, Pastor, and chorizo all combined together.

Vegetales Gordita

$4.50

Daily mix of veggies sautèed.

Starters

Elote Loco

$5.50

Mexican style street corn on the cob. Mayo, queso fresco, and lime chile powder.

Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo

$3.00

House fried Corn tortilla chips + Pico de Gallo

Queso Dip

$7.00

In-House made white cheese dip.

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh guac made daily. Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeños, lime and salt.

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Sweet fried Plantain.

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Sliced fried Yuca served with a small side of queso dip.

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Fresh made daily. Sliced tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, cilantro, lime and salt.

Elote

$4.00

Los Especials

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.50

Four corn tortilla shredded chicken enchildas topped with salsa verde, sour cream, and cheese. + side of rice and black beans

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Grilled corn tortilla filled with roasted shredded chicken refried beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. + one side

Asada Burrito

$15.00

Grilled corn tortilla filled with grilled rib eye refried beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. + one side.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Corn tortillas topped with black beans, two fried egg, Nopales, cheese, tomato ranchero sauce, sour cream and cheese. + House Potatoes

Camerones Rancheros

$15.00

Corn tortillas topped with black beans, two fried egg, Shrimp, cheese, tomato ranchero sauce, sour cream and cheese. + House Potatoes

3 Cheese Pupusas Plate

$12.00

Two Salvadorian handmade thick corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with a pickled jalapeño slaw on the side. + two sides

Cheese Pupusa Single

$2.75

Salvadorian handmade thick corn tortillas filled with cheese and served with a pickled jalapeño slaw on the side.

Carnitas Plate

$14.00

A plate of slow roasted shredded pork with soft corn tortillas on the side + 2 sides

Carne Asada

$22.00

Grilled rib eye, jalapeños, and onions with a side of corn tortillas and two sides

Huarche de Pollo

$13.00

Roasted shredded chipotle chicken on a thick housemade corn tortilla flatbread topped with a light layer of refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and tomato. + one side

Huarche de Carne

$15.00

Grilled rib eye on a thick housemade corn tortilla flatbread topped with a light layer of refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and tomato. + one side

Quesadilla Grande

$13.00

Large handmade Corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of either shredded chicken -or- grilled rib eye. Topped with Lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. + 2 sides

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp fajita mix with onions, peppers, and a side of tortillas + 2 sides.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fried corn tortillas chips and shredded chicken cooked in salsa verde and topped with sour cream and cheese. + side of house potatoes

Steak N Eggs

$22.00

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Hurvos Mexicanas

$12.08

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicharon Pupusa

$3.00

Sides

House Potatoes

$4.00

Diced potatoes sauteed with peppers, onions and seasoned well.

Black Beans

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Frijoles Charos

$3.50

Grilled onions

$2.50

Chiles gallos

$2.50

Lime-cured onions and jalapeños

Nopales

$4.50

Served cold but always fresh cactus with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños.

Chiles Toreados

$2.75

Tortillas

$4.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.00

Gluten free and topped whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Flan

$5.00

Gluten free and topped whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Habanero Cheesecake

$5.00

Gluten free and topped whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00

Gluten free and topped whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Horchata

$2.75

Mexican Bottled Coke

$4.00

Mexican Bottled Fanta

$4.00

Squirt

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Boing!

$3.50

Bottled Ice tea

$3.00

Bottled Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke can

$2.50

Mexican coke

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jamaica

$2.75

Liquor

Gordons

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Exotico

$6.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Lunazul Reposado

$7.00

Lunazul Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DOn Julio Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$9.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$10.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$12.00

Pepe Lopez

$5.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Cazadores Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Tio Mezcal Mule

$10.00

mimosa

$7.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Daura

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3815 Jefferson Park RD, Prince George, VA 23875

