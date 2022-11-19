Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Tizoncitos la Joya

review star

No reviews yet

154 Hutchinson Ave

West Worthington, OH 43235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Alambre

Chicken Alambre

$13.00

Combo Alambre

$16.00

Pastor Alambre

$13.00

Steak Alambre

$13.00

Alambre Veggie

$13.00

Alambre Chorizo

$13.00

Burritos

Burrito D.F.

$10.00

Corn Quesadillas

Asada Corn Q

$11.00

Chicharron Corn Q

$11.00

Flor Corn Q

$11.00

Hongos Corn Q

$11.00

Huitlacoche Corn Q

$11.00

Papas con Chorizo Corn Q

$11.00

Pastor Corn Q

$11.00

Pollo Corn Q

$11.00

Tinga Corn Q

$11.00

Rajas Corn Q

$11.00

Corn Q Queso

$11.00

Cor Q Chorizo

$11.00

Gringa

Gringa

$10.00

Huaraches

Pastor Huarache

$12.00

Asada Huarache

$12.00

Chicharron Huarache

$12.00

Chorizo Huarache

$12.00

Nopales Huarache

$12.00

Pollo Huarache

$12.00

Huarache Sencillo

$8.00

Huarache Tinga

$12.00

Pambazo

Pambazo

$10.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.50

Side Nopales

$4.00

Side Arroz Y Frijol

$3.00

Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$10.00

Tacos

Pastor Taco

$3.00

American Taco

$4.00

Asada Taco

$3.00

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Chicharron Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Papas con Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$3.00

Taco Huitlacoche

$4.00

Taco Tinga

$3.00

Free Taco

Nopales Tacos

$3.00

Hongos Taco

$3.00

Tlacoyo

Tlacoyo

$7.00

Tortas

Torta Pastor

$13.00

Torta Asada

$13.00

Torta Combo

$16.00

Torta Jamon

$9.00

Torta De Pierna

$13.00

Torta Salchicha

$9.00

Torta Milanesa

$13.00

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$10.00

Torta Pollo

$13.00

Torta Chorizo

$9.00

Torta Huevo

$9.00

Tostada Tinga

Tostado Tinga

$7.00

Veggie Tostada

$7.00

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Xtras

Xtra Sour Cream

$1.00

Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Tomatoes

$1.00

Xtra Lettuce

$1.00

Xtra Jalapeños

$1.00

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Canned Drinks

$1.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Powerade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Horchata

$2.00+

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$2.00+

Jarrito's

$3.00

Jumex (Juice)

$2.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Sangria (Non Alcohol)

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

154 Hutchinson Ave, West Worthington, OH 43235

Directions

Gallery
Los Tizoncitos la Joya image
Los Tizoncitos la Joya image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Acapulco - Columbus
orange star3.8 • 1,007
7475 Vantage Dr Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Polaris
orange star4.2 • 947
8958 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Azteca Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,737
3962 POWELL RD POWELL, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Easton
orange star4.5 • 5,052
4077 Fenlon St Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Worthington

Cuco's Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 2,472
2162 Henderson Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Neighbor's Deli
orange star4.7 • 767
2142 W Henderson Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bethel Road
orange star4.4 • 664
1450 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
McClellan's Pub
orange star4.6 • 373
6694 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Panini Opa
orange star4.1 • 252
4799 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Worthington
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston