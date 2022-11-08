Los Toltecos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Toltecos Duke St

5,878 Reviews

$$

4111 Duke St

Alexandria, VA 22304

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese dip

$6.99+

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Chori Bean Dip

$7.99

Guacamole

$6.99+

House Dip

$14.99

Mexican Jambalaya

$12.99

Nachos Al Carbon

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Plantains

$7.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$10.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Toltecos Sampler

$16.99+

Nachos Charros

$13.99Out of stock

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Salads

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Cabo San Lucas

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Guacamole salad

$2.00

Burritos & Enchildas

Burritos de Carne Asada

$15.99

Burrito Cancun

$15.99

Burritos Deluxe

$15.99

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Sudado

$15.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$15.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Pork Enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.99

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Chicken Burritos

$15.99

Mole Ranchero

$15.99

Chicken Poblano

$17.99

Chori pollo

$17.99

Chile Colorado

$17.99

Seafood

Enchiladas Veracruz

$15.99

Fajita Del Mar

$21.99

Mahi-Mahi Platter

$18.99

Seafood and Rice

$19.99

Tacos Del Mar

$16.99

Veracruz Parrillada

$22.99

Camarones a la diabla

$16.99

Combination Dinners

Dinner Combo

$13.99

Toltecos Especial

$16.99

House Specials

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Chori Steak

$23.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Carne Encebollada

$18.99

Carne Asada

$17.99

Fajita Texana

$20.99

Fajita

$17.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Cochinta Pibil

$16.99

Toltecos Parrillada

$21.99

Molcajete

$28.99+

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Taco De Birria (Combo)

$20.99

Casa Camaroneros

$19.99

Tacos Quesadilla

$16.99

Queso Burrito Especial

$18.99

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Fajitas

$6.99

Kids Carne Asada

$6.99

Kids Pollo Asado

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Dessert

Flan

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Sopapillas

$5.50

Tres Leches

$5.50

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.50Out of stock

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$12.99

Garden Burritos

$12.99

Garden Fajitas

$13.99

Potato Chimichangas

$14.99

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Vegetarian Combo

$12.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Mes De Junio

Street Tacos

$10.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Fuego Loco Burrito

$15.99

Molcajete 2 Special

$49.99

Week Special Jimbalaya

$16.99

Street Tacos (Copy)

$10.00

Beers

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Tecate

$8.99

Victoria

$4.99

Michelada

$12.50

Stella Artois

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Clausthaler

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Liquors

Absolut

$7.50

Flavor Vodka

$6.99

Grey Goose

$10.00

Rail Vodka

$5.99

Tito's

$10.00

Stollichs Vanilla

$9.00

Effen

$10.00

Stolchnaya

$9.00

Finlandia

$7.50

New Astermdan

$7.50

Pinnacle

$6.50

Ciroc

$9.00

Martini

$9.99

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Flavor Rum

$7.99

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Rail Rum

$5.99

Kettle One

$6.99

Perrot Bay

$5.99

Rumhaven Coco

$5.99

Sailor Rum

$6.99

Diplomatico Rum

$8.50

Diplomatico Anejo

$10.00

Belle Meade

$8.99

Black Bush

$6.99

Buchanas

$13.99

Bushmills

$8.99

Chivas Regal

$13.99

Crown Royal

$12.75

Fire ball

$9.00

High West Prairie

$7.25

High West Rye

$7.25

J&B Rare

$5.99

Jack Daniels

$9.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.99

Jameson

$9.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Johnnie Black

$15.00

Johnnie Red

$14.00

Maker's 46

$16.50

Pendentlon

$5.99

Rail Whiskey

$5.99

Sexton

$6.75

Tin Cup

$6.99

West Cork 10

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$9.99

Maker's Mark

$11.99

Amaretto

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Cointreau

$9.50

Melon

$6.00

Parma

$7.00

Jagermeister

$9.99

Gran Gala

$7.50

Elder Flower

$6.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$11.50

Remy

$12.50

Hennesey

$14.50

Hpnotiq

$8.50

X Rate

$8.00

Patron Citron

$8.00

Souther Comfort

$7.00

Mezcal

$9.50

Mule

$6.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Rail Gin

$5.99

Tanqueray

$7.99

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita (16oz)

$9.79

Flavor Margarita (16oz)

$8.99

Gold Margarita (16oz)

$9.79

Hipnorita (16oz)

$9.79

Jalapeno Margarita (16oz)

$11.79

Lime Margarita (16oz)

$7.99

Original Blue Margarita (16oz)

$9.79

Pamarita (16oz)

$9.79

Skinny Margarita (16oz)

$11.79

Texas Margarita (16oz)

$9.79

X Rita (16oz)