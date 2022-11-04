Los Toltecos of Broadlands imageView gallery

Los Toltecos of Broadlands

review star

No reviews yet

43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194

Ashburn, VA 20148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese dip
Chips & Salsa
Chimichanga Deluxe

Appetizers

Cheese dip

$6.99+

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Chori Bean Dip

$8.99

Guacamole

$6.99+

House Dip

$14.99

Mexican Jambalaya

$12.99

Nachos Al Carbon

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Plantains

$7.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$10.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Toltecos Sampler

$16.99+

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Nachos

$9.00

Salads

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Cabo San Lucas

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Burritos & Enchildas

Burritos de Carne Asada

$15.99

Burrito Cancun

$15.99

Burritos Deluxe

$15.99

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Sudado

$15.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$15.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Pork Enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$15.99

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Street Tacos Meal

$16.99

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Chicken Burritos

$15.99

Mole Ranchero

$15.99

Chicken Poblano

$17.99

Chori pollo

$17.99

Seafood

Enchiladas Veracruz

$15.99

Fajita Del Mar

$21.99

Mahi-Mahi Platter

$18.99

Seafood and Rice

$19.99

Tacos Del Mar

$16.99

Veracruz Parrillada

$23.99

Camarones Diabla

$16.99

Casa Shrimp

$19.99

Combination Dinners

Dinner Combo

$13.99

Toltecos Especial

$16.99

House Specials

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Chori Steak

$23.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Carne Encebollada

$18.99

Carne Asada

$17.99

Fajita Texana

$20.99

Fajita

$17.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Cochinta Pibil

$16.99

Toltecos Parrillada

$21.99

Molcajete

$28.99+

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Fajitas

$6.99

Kids Carne Asada

$6.99

Kids Pollo Asado

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Soft Drinks

$0.99

Kids Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Dessert

Churros

$5.95

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$12.99

Garden Burritos

$13.00

Garden Fajitas

$13.99

Potato Chimichangas

$14.99

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Vegetarian Combo

$12.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Side Orders

Black Beans

$3.00

Burrito

$3.99

Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chimichanga

$3.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Enchilada

$2.99

Flauta

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.75

French Fries

$2.99

Hard Taco

$2.99

Jalapenos

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Soft Taco

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tamale

$3.99

Side Scallops

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

Salsa

$2.50+

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.75+

Beers

Corona Extra

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Pilsener

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Michelada

$7.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Clausthaler

$3.00

O'Douls

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Margaritas

Paloma

$8.79

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99

Flavor Margarita

$8.99

Gold Margarita

$9.99

Hipnorita

$9.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.79

Lime Margarita

$7.79

Original Blue Margarita

$9.79

Pamarita

$9.79

Premium Margarita

$13.79

Skinny Margarita

$11.79

Texas Margarita

$9.79

X Rita

$9.79

Watermelon & Jalapeno

$9.79

Cantarito

$11.99

Virgen Margarita

$5.99

1800 Skinny. Jalapeño

$12.79

Mangonada

$10.99

Virgen Mangonada

$6.99

1800. AñejoRita

$12.79

1800 Cocorita

$12.79

Jalapeño Skinny

$12.79

1800 Pineapple Cilantro

$12.79

1800 Coconut Skinny

$12.79

Strawberry Skinny

$12.99

Soft Drinks/Coffee/Milk

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Jarritos, Jugos & Aguas Frescas

Jarritos

$2.50

Jugos

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Fajita Platter

Fajita Box ( 3 - 4 )

$45.00

Fajita Box ( 5 -6 )

$80.00

Carnitas Platter

Carnitas Box (4-5)

$60.00

Carnitas Box ( 6 - 10 )

$110.00

Burrito Platter

Burritos Meal

$47.00

Enchiladas Platter

Enchiladas Meal

$45.00

Chimichangas Platter

Chimichangas Meal

$45.00

Taco Platter

Taco Meal

$45.00

Jumbo Sizes

Cheese Dip 16 oz

$15.00

Gaucamole 16 oz

$15.00

Pico De Gallo 16 oz

$10.00

Refried or Black Beans (Served 4 - 5 )

$10.00

Rice ( Served 4 - 5 )

$10.00

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo ( 4 -5 )

$50.00

Arroz Con Pollo ( 6 - 10 )

$90.00

Chicken Poblano

Poblano. Box

$50.00

Appetizer Box

Appetizer Box

$40.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn, VA 20148

Directions

Gallery
Los Toltecos of Broadlands image

