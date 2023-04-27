Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Tres Mex Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3236 East Michigan Ave.

Jackson, MI 49202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99
3 Tacos Meal

3 Tacos Meal

$9.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99


Food

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99
Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$12.99

Topped with Cheese sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99
3 Tacos Meal

3 Tacos Meal

$9.00

Single Taco

$3.99
Salad

Salad

$9.99
Nachos

Nachos

$9.99
Esquite

Esquite

$5.99

Side Orders

Chips and Salsa

$3.99
Guacamole 4oz

Guacamole 4oz

$3.99
Guacamole 8oz

Guacamole 8oz

$6.99
Chips

Chips

$1.85
Cheese Dip 4oz

Cheese Dip 4oz

$4.50
Cheese Dip 8oz

Cheese Dip 8oz

$7.99
Cheese Dip 16oz

Cheese Dip 16oz

$14.99
Side Salsa 4oz

Side Salsa 4oz

$0.99
Side Salsa 8oz

Side Salsa 8oz

$2.00
Side Salsa 16 oz

Side Salsa 16 oz

$7.50

Sides of Protein 8oz

$7.99

LG Side of Protein 16oz

$14.99

Side of Toppings 8oz

$1.99

SM Side of Rice 8oz

$3.99

LG Side of Rice 16oz

$5.99

SM Side of Beans 8oz

$3.99

LG Side of Beans 16oz

$5.99

1pc Side of Tortilla 12''

$0.50

Side of Tortilla

$3.00

Side Guacamole 16oz

$13.99

Drinks

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Horchata

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Piña

$3.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.50

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$3.99
Churros

Churros

$5.50
Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

Kids Combo

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

One Taco

$6.50

Two Tacos

$8.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3236 East Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jackson Coney Island
orange star4.3 • 1,563
615 E Michigan Ave Jackson, MI 49201
View restaurantnext
Ogma Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
129 E Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49201
View restaurantnext
Grand River Brewery - Jackson -
orange starNo Reviews
117 W Louis Glick Hwy Jackson, MI 49201
View restaurantnext
Veritas
orange starNo Reviews
151 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201, USA​ Jackson, MI 49201
View restaurantnext
For Goodness Cakes - 309 5th St Michigan Center
orange starNo Reviews
309 Fifth Street Michigan Center, MI 49254
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Restaurants - Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
915 North Wisner Street Jackson, MI 49202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson

Jackson Coney Island
orange star4.3 • 1,563
615 E Michigan Ave Jackson, MI 49201
View restaurantnext
Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing
orange star4.5 • 841
1188 Jackson Crossing Jackson, MI 49202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Lansing
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston