Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill - 3909 W Florida Ave.

222 Reviews

$$

3909 W Florida Ave

Hemet, CA 92545

Popular Items

ALBONDIGAS (Meatball)
NACHOS SUPREME
3. TWO TACOS (soft or crispy)

APPETIZERS

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$12.99

Our homemade guacamole is made fresh with avocado, onions and cilantro.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.99

Served with guacamole and sour cream.

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.99

Grilled chicken, onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$16.99

Grilled Steak, onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.99

Shrimp , onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

NACHOS SUPREME

$14.99

Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives

IRISH NACHOS

$9.99

French fried potatoes topped with cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch dressing

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas

THREE TAQUITOS

$9.99

Your choice of beef or chicken, on a bed of lettuce served with guacamole & sour cream

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$8.99

Served with jalapeño jelly

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Served with French fries

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$10.99

Atlantic cod, shrimp, pico de gallo and sliced avocado atop a deep fried corn tortilla.

LOS VAQUEROS PLATTER

$16.99

A combination of nachos, cheese and beans, quesadilla, buffalo wings, chicken strips, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives

BUFFALO WINGS

$9.99

Served with ranch dressing

TEQUILA LIME WINGS

$9.99

Served with ranch dressing

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.99

French fries topped with cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

SIDE FLAUTAS

$8.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken.

NACHOS & CHEESE

$6.99

Homemade tortilla chips covered in melted cheese.

CALDOS (SOUPS)

ALBONDIGAS (Meatball)

$13.99

COCIDO (Vegetable Beef)

$13.99

TORTILLA SOUP

$13.99

A delicious blend of spices, vegetables and tender pieces of chicken breast topped with sour cream, tortilla strips and cheddar cheese

PLATES (1-11)

1. TACO & ENCHILADA

$14.99

Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken

2. TWO ENCHILADAS

$14.99

Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese

3. TWO TACOS (soft or crispy)

$14.99

Your choice of shredded beef or ground beef or chicken

4. TWO TAMALES

$16.99

Homemade pork tamales covered with red sauce

5. CHILE RELLENO & TACO

$15.99

Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack Cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a crispy taco, choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken

6. CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA

$15.99

Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with an enchilada, choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese

7. PORK TAMALE & ENCHILADA

$15.99

Your choice shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese

8. FOUR TAQUITOS

$14.99

Your choice shredded beef or chicken served with guacamole and sour cream

9. WET BURRITO WITH CHEESE

$15.99

Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken. (Carnitas, carne asada, chile verde or chile colorado, 1.99 extra)

10. TWO SOFT CARNITAS TACOS

$15.99

Tenderly fried pork served with your choice of handmade flour or corn tortillas served with guacamole

11. TWO SOFT CARNE ASADA TACOS

$16.99

U.S.D.A. steak served in your choice of handmade corn or flour tortilla with guacamole

CHILE RELLENO & TAMALE

$16.99

Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a Pork Tamale and red sauce

TWO CHILES RELLENOS

$16.99

Two roasted Poblano chilies stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco.

PLATES (12-20)

12. U.S.D.A. CARNE ASADA RIB-EYE STEAK

$23.99

Tender broiled prime rib-eye steak with salsa ranchera and guacamole

13. CHILE COLORADO

$17.99

A house specialty; lean tender pork simmered in an authentic spicy red sauce

14. CARNE PICADO

$17.99

Sauteed pieces of tender beef mixed with potatoes, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes

15. PLATO DE CARNITAS

$17.99

Deliciously prepared and tenderly fried pork with pico de gallo and guacamole

16. CHILE VERDE

$17.99

A house specialty: lean tender pork simmered in an authentic spicy tomatillo sauce

17. FLAUTAS

$15.99

Deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken

18. PECHUGAS DE POLLO

$17.99

Tender chicken breast pieces in a creamy sauce with green chiles, onions and cheese. Served with white rice and vegetables

19. LENGUA (Beef Tongue)

$18.99

Served with spicy tomatillo sauce

20. ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$16.99

Grilled chicken, creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream

Rib Eye Steak Side

$16.99

ENSALADAS & TOSTADAS

TACO SALAD

$13.99

Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on bed of lettuce on a flour tortilla shell, topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and olives

TOSTADA GRANDE

$13.99

Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on a bed of beans on a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

TOSTADITA

$11.99

Fried corn tortilla with choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream

CHICKEN FAJITAS TOSTADA

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.

STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA

$16.99

Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.

SHRIMP FAJITA TOSTADA

$18.99

Shrimp on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.

Side Ceasar Salad

$10.99

A bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips.

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$15.99

A grilled, seasoned breast of chicken atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips. Substitute Shrimp add 3.00

STEAK CEASAR SALAD

$17.99

U.S.D.A. steak atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, Queso Fresco and tortilla strips.

SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD

$18.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips.

CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

Broiled or breaded chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado, bacon, pico del gallo and chipotle ranch served with a side of our mango jicama salad

CHIMICHANGAS

SHREDDED BEEF CHIMI

$16.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CHICKEN. CHIMI

$16.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

GROUND BEEF CHIMI

$16.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CARNITAS CHIMI

$17.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CARNE ASADA CHIMI

$17.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

PASTOR CHIMI

$17.99

GRILL CHICKEN CHIMI

$17.99

Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

LENGUA CHIMI

$19.99

SIDE CHIMI

$13.99

BURRITOS A LA CARTA

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$10.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$10.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$12.99

GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

CHILE COLORADO BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

LENGUA BURRITO

$16.99

Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.

LOS VAQUEROS BURRITO

$17.99

Our house special burrito stuffed with chile verde, carne asada, frijoles de la olla, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$15.99

Carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole sauce

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$12.99

Burrito has beans inside, Ranchero sauce and cheese on top, with sour cream on the side.

PLATOS GRANDES

ASADA STEAK, CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA

$26.99

Our famous Rib Eye Steak, fresh roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a cheese enchilada

CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUENA

$24.99

Tender broiled prime rib-eye steak served with one cheese enchilada

THREE ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$19.99

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with ranchera sauce, Jack cheese and sour cream

LOS VAQUEROS COMBO

$18.99

Choice of three items: tamale, enchilada, deep fried taco and chile relleno

MILLENNIUM PLATE

$21.99

Choice of four items: Cheese enchilada, chile relleno, deep fried taco and tamale

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.99

Grilled, breast of chicken marinated in special seasonings

STEAK FAJITAS

$20.99

Grilled, U.S.D.A. Choice steak marinated in special seasonings

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$21.99

Tender shrimp in a delicious Los Vaqueros seasoning.

STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS

$21.99

Grilled U.S.D.A. Choice sirloin steak and grilled seasoned breast of chicken

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$21.99

Grilled seasoned breast of chicken with shrimp sauteed in garlic butter sauce.

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$23.99

U.S.D.A. Choice steak and tender shrimp

OUR FAMOUS GRANDE FAJITAS

$24.99

Combines shrimp, grilled chicken and U.S.D.A. Choice steak

SIZZLING ENCHILADAS

$21.99

Choice of USDA steak or grilled chicken breast enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Substitute shrimp 21.99

SIZZLING SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$23.99

Shrimp enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo.

SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$23.99

Icelantic cod filet with garlic butter sauce and shrimp enchilada with spicy tomatillo sauce and shrimp brochette

ICELANDIC COD FILET

$17.99

Icelandic cod filets grilled in garlic butter sauce.

TWO FISH TACOS

$16.99

Delicious Icelandic Cod beer battered and fried, rolled in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo with Los Vaqueros special sauce. Substitute Shrimp 16.99

TWO SHRIMP TACOS

$17.99

Delicious Shrimp fried, rolled in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo with Los Vaqueros special sauce.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

A 1/2 pound of shrimp in broth with pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, ketchup and lemon

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy garlic chile sauce

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed and topped with butter, wine, parsley and garlic sauce

CAMARONES PUERTO VALLARTA

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, tequila tomato and onion sauce

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and Los Vaqueros Salsa Rancher

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$19.99

Topped with Spicy Tomatillo Sauce and Sour Cream

CALAMAR VERACRUZ

$18.99

Fried, topped with tomatoes, olives, capers and pepper sauce

CALAMAR BORRACHO

$18.99

Fried, topped with tequila, onions, tomato and pepper sauce

CALAMAR AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.99

SHRIMP BURRITO

$16.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter with white rice, cabbage, sour cream, pico de gallo and los vaquero’s special sauce

12 Shrimp

$16.99

VEGGIE PLATES

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$16.99

Topped with chipotle cream sauce, includes black beans & rice

VEGGIE BURRITO

$16.99

Includes black beans & rice

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$17.99

Includes black beans & rice

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$16.99

Topped with ranchero sauce & cheese, includes white rice & black beans

CHILD'S PLATES

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$8.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$8.99

KIDS PIZZA

$8.99

KIDS TACO

$8.99

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$8.99

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.99

KIDS TAQUITOS

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

KIDS CHURRO

$2.99

KID SOPAPILLA

$2.99

KID ICE CREAM

$2.99

DESSERTS

DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM

$9.99

A vanilla ice cream ball rolled in corn flakes and a mixture of cinnamon and sugar, then deep fried. Served in a flour tortilla shell and topped with chocolate and whipped cream

FLAN

$6.99

Delicious rich and creamy, baked egg custard topped with caramel sauce. Add a float of Kalua for 1.25.

kahlua 4 Flan

$1.99

SOPAPILLAS

$5.99

Light and tender Mexican flatbread deep fried till golden brown, dusted with cinnamon sugar

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.99

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

EL GREENGO

$10.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Rolled in Oreo Cookie Crumbs, with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream Garnished with Cinnamon Sugar Buñuelos!

CHURRO TRIO

$5.99

Crisp cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate, raspberry and caramel dipping sauces

VESSERT

$8.99

Vanilla Ice Cream with Caremel Sauce, Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar Churros

ICE CREAM

$4.99

A scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and whipped cream

(Cherry) FRUIT EMPANADAS

$7.99

A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of apple or cherry filling, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

(Apple) FRUIT EMPANADAS

$7.99

A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of apple or cherry filling, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

CATERING

8 oz. Salsa

$3.99

16 oz. Salsa

$5.99

32 oz. Salsa

$9.99

8 oz. Spicy Salsa

$5.99

16 oz Spicy Salsa

$7.99

32 oz. Spicy Salsa

$15.99

Small Chips

$5.99

Large Chips

$7.99

32 oz Rice

$9.99

32 oz White Rice

$11.99

32 oz Beans

$9.99

32 oz Frijoles De Olla

$11.99

Tacos Crispy (per dozen)

$34.99

Taquitos (per dozen)

$18.99

Flautas (per dozen)

$22.99

Cheese Enchiladas (per dozen)

$29.99

Meat Enchiladas (per dozen)

$34.99

2 in. Tray of rice

$18.99

2 in. Tray of Beans

$18.99

Family Pack

$44.99

12 of your choice enchiladas, flautas or crispy tacos. Includes rice, beans, chips & salsa.

BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Water

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Dr. pepper

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Soda Water

$3.99

Sherly Temple

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.89

Kids Soft Drink

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

OJ

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Michelada Mix

$5.99

red bull can

$4.99

Virgin Mangonada

$5.99

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIE

$5.99

KID SMOOTHIE

$4.99

upgrade kids smoothie

$2.99

MARGARITAS

Virgin Margarita

$5.99

Virgin Mangonada

$6.99

Reg. Margarita

$8.99

Fruit Margarita

$9.99

Specialty.Marg

BOTTLED BEER

MICHELADA

$10.99

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

805

$5.50

Bohemia

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

XX Lager

$5.50

XX Amber

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

IPA

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50Out of stock

Estrella

$5.50

Miller Light

$4.50

New Castle

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Guinness

$2.99

BOURBONS

Fireball

$8.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.99

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Jim Beam Apple

$8.99

Markers Mark

$8.99

Bulleit

$8.99

Wild Turkey

$8.99

Wild Turkey honey

$8.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Crown Royal Apple

$8.99

Seagrams 7

$8.99

Seagrams 7 V*O*

$8.99

COGNAC

Hennessy VS

$12.99

Martell Vs

$12.99

COLADAS & DAIQUIRIS

Piña Colada

$9.99

Stawberry Colada

$9.99

Mango Colada

$9.99

peach Colada

$9.99

Wildberry Colada

$9.99

Guava Colada

$9.99

Banana Colada

$9.99

Pomegranate Colada

$9.99

Piña Colada Daiquiri

$9.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Mango Daiquiri

$9.99

Peach Daiquiri

$9.99

Wildberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Guava Daiquiri

$9.99

Banana Daiquiri

$9.99

Pomegranate Daiquiri

$9.99

SIDES

Side Tortillas

$1.99

Flour or Corn

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Chipotle Sizzl

$2.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Serrano Fried

$1.50

Side Serrano Raw

$1.50

$Side Salad/Soup

$4.99

Add Salad/Soup Meal

$3.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Half Rice/Beans

$3.99

Side White Rice

$3.99

Side Frijoles

$3.99

Side Black Beans

$4.99

Side Enchilada

$4.50

Side Chile Relleno

$8.99

Side Tamale

$4.99

Side Veggies

$6.99

Side Deep Fried Taco

$4.50

Side soft Asada Taco

$4.99

Side Soft Grill Chicken Taco

$4.99

Side Soft Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Side Soft Pastor Taco

$4.99

Soft Lengua Taco

$4.99

Side Soft Fish Taco

$4.99

Side Soft Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Shrimp broochet

$5.99

Side Shrimp Enchilada

$5.99

Side of French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Breast Side

$9.99

Side Chile Verde

$7.99

Side Chile Colorado

$7.99

Gift Certificates

Ten

$10.00

Fifteen

$15.00

Twenty

$20.00

Twenty Five

$25.00

Forty

$40.00

Fifty

$50.00

Seventy Five

$75.00

One Hundred

$100.00

TIP

TIP

$0.01
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545

Directions

Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill image

