Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill - 3909 W Florida Ave.

222 Reviews
$$
3909 W Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92545
APPETIZERS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Our homemade guacamole is made fresh with avocado, onions and cilantro.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Served with guacamole and sour cream.
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA
Grilled Steak, onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA
Shrimp , onions & bell peppers. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
NACHOS SUPREME
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with beans, red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
IRISH NACHOS
French fried potatoes topped with cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with ranch dressing
QUESO FUNDIDO
Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas
THREE TAQUITOS
Your choice of beef or chicken, on a bed of lettuce served with guacamole & sour cream
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
Served with jalapeño jelly
CHICKEN STRIPS
Served with French fries
TOSTADA DE CEVICHE
Atlantic cod, shrimp, pico de gallo and sliced avocado atop a deep fried corn tortilla.
LOS VAQUEROS PLATTER
A combination of nachos, cheese and beans, quesadilla, buffalo wings, chicken strips, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and olives
BUFFALO WINGS
Served with ranch dressing
TEQUILA LIME WINGS
Served with ranch dressing
CARNE ASADA FRIES
French fries topped with cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
SIDE FLAUTAS
Two deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken.
NACHOS & CHEESE
Homemade tortilla chips covered in melted cheese.
CALDOS (SOUPS)
PLATES (1-11)
1. TACO & ENCHILADA
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken
2. TWO ENCHILADAS
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
3. TWO TACOS (soft or crispy)
Your choice of shredded beef or ground beef or chicken
4. TWO TAMALES
Homemade pork tamales covered with red sauce
5. CHILE RELLENO & TACO
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack Cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a crispy taco, choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken
6. CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with an enchilada, choice of shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
7. PORK TAMALE & ENCHILADA
Your choice shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese
8. FOUR TAQUITOS
Your choice shredded beef or chicken served with guacamole and sour cream
9. WET BURRITO WITH CHEESE
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken. (Carnitas, carne asada, chile verde or chile colorado, 1.99 extra)
10. TWO SOFT CARNITAS TACOS
Tenderly fried pork served with your choice of handmade flour or corn tortillas served with guacamole
11. TWO SOFT CARNE ASADA TACOS
U.S.D.A. steak served in your choice of handmade corn or flour tortilla with guacamole
CHILE RELLENO & TAMALE
Roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a Pork Tamale and red sauce
TWO CHILES RELLENOS
Two roasted Poblano chilies stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco.
PLATES (12-20)
12. U.S.D.A. CARNE ASADA RIB-EYE STEAK
Tender broiled prime rib-eye steak with salsa ranchera and guacamole
13. CHILE COLORADO
A house specialty; lean tender pork simmered in an authentic spicy red sauce
14. CARNE PICADO
Sauteed pieces of tender beef mixed with potatoes, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
15. PLATO DE CARNITAS
Deliciously prepared and tenderly fried pork with pico de gallo and guacamole
16. CHILE VERDE
A house specialty: lean tender pork simmered in an authentic spicy tomatillo sauce
17. FLAUTAS
Deep fried flour tortillas with your choice of shredded beef or chicken
18. PECHUGAS DE POLLO
Tender chicken breast pieces in a creamy sauce with green chiles, onions and cheese. Served with white rice and vegetables
19. LENGUA (Beef Tongue)
Served with spicy tomatillo sauce
20. ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Grilled chicken, creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream
Rib Eye Steak Side
ENSALADAS & TOSTADAS
TACO SALAD
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on bed of lettuce on a flour tortilla shell, topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and olives
TOSTADA GRANDE
Your choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef on a bed of beans on a flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
TOSTADITA
Fried corn tortilla with choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream
CHICKEN FAJITAS TOSTADA
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
STEAK FAJITA TOSTADA
Grilled U.S.D.A. steak on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
SHRIMP FAJITA TOSTADA
Shrimp on a bed of lettuce in a flour tortilla shell with sauteed fresh peppers & onions, guacamole, cheese, refried beans and sour cream.
Side Ceasar Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips.
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
A grilled, seasoned breast of chicken atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips. Substitute Shrimp add 3.00
STEAK CEASAR SALAD
U.S.D.A. steak atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, Queso Fresco and tortilla strips.
SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with our delicious Vaquero dressing and garnished with pepitas, queso fresco and tortilla strips.
CHICKEN WRAP
Broiled or breaded chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado, bacon, pico del gallo and chipotle ranch served with a side of our mango jicama salad
CHIMICHANGAS
SHREDDED BEEF CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CHICKEN. CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
GROUND BEEF CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CARNITAS CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CARNE ASADA CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
PASTOR CHIMI
GRILL CHICKEN CHIMI
Crispy deep fried burrito served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, onions and cilantro. Your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
LENGUA CHIMI
SIDE CHIMI
BURRITOS A LA CARTA
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CHICKEN BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
AL PASTOR BURRITO
GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO
Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CARNITAS BURRITO
Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
CHILE COLORADO BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
LENGUA BURRITO
Burrito has beans, onions and cilantro inside, cheese on top, sour cream on the side, and your choice of red or tomatillo sauce.
LOS VAQUEROS BURRITO
Our house special burrito stuffed with chile verde, carne asada, frijoles de la olla, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Carne asada, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole sauce
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
Burrito has beans inside, Ranchero sauce and cheese on top, with sour cream on the side.
PLATOS GRANDES
ASADA STEAK, CHILE RELLENO & ENCHILADA
Our famous Rib Eye Steak, fresh roasted Poblano chile stuffed with mashed potato, Jack cheese and Queso Fresco. Served with a cheese enchilada
CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUENA
Tender broiled prime rib-eye steak served with one cheese enchilada
THREE ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with ranchera sauce, Jack cheese and sour cream
LOS VAQUEROS COMBO
Choice of three items: tamale, enchilada, deep fried taco and chile relleno
MILLENNIUM PLATE
Choice of four items: Cheese enchilada, chile relleno, deep fried taco and tamale
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled, breast of chicken marinated in special seasonings
STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled, U.S.D.A. Choice steak marinated in special seasonings
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Tender shrimp in a delicious Los Vaqueros seasoning.
STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled U.S.D.A. Choice sirloin steak and grilled seasoned breast of chicken
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled seasoned breast of chicken with shrimp sauteed in garlic butter sauce.
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS
U.S.D.A. Choice steak and tender shrimp
OUR FAMOUS GRANDE FAJITAS
Combines shrimp, grilled chicken and U.S.D.A. Choice steak
SIZZLING ENCHILADAS
Choice of USDA steak or grilled chicken breast enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo. Substitute shrimp 21.99
SIZZLING SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Shrimp enchiladas served “fajita style”. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce & pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD
SEAFOOD COMBINATION
Icelantic cod filet with garlic butter sauce and shrimp enchilada with spicy tomatillo sauce and shrimp brochette
ICELANDIC COD FILET
Icelandic cod filets grilled in garlic butter sauce.
TWO FISH TACOS
Delicious Icelandic Cod beer battered and fried, rolled in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo with Los Vaqueros special sauce. Substitute Shrimp 16.99
TWO SHRIMP TACOS
Delicious Shrimp fried, rolled in corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo with Los Vaqueros special sauce.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
A 1/2 pound of shrimp in broth with pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, ketchup and lemon
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp sauteed in a spicy garlic chile sauce
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Shrimp sauteed and topped with butter, wine, parsley and garlic sauce
CAMARONES PUERTO VALLARTA
Shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, tequila tomato and onion sauce
CAMARONES RANCHEROS
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and Los Vaqueros Salsa Rancher
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Topped with Spicy Tomatillo Sauce and Sour Cream
CALAMAR VERACRUZ
Fried, topped with tomatoes, olives, capers and pepper sauce
CALAMAR BORRACHO
Fried, topped with tequila, onions, tomato and pepper sauce
CALAMAR AL MOJO DE AJO
SHRIMP BURRITO
Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter with white rice, cabbage, sour cream, pico de gallo and los vaquero’s special sauce
12 Shrimp
VEGGIE PLATES
CHILD'S PLATES
DESSERTS
DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM
A vanilla ice cream ball rolled in corn flakes and a mixture of cinnamon and sugar, then deep fried. Served in a flour tortilla shell and topped with chocolate and whipped cream
FLAN
Delicious rich and creamy, baked egg custard topped with caramel sauce. Add a float of Kalua for 1.25.
kahlua 4 Flan
SOPAPILLAS
Light and tender Mexican flatbread deep fried till golden brown, dusted with cinnamon sugar
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
EL GREENGO
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Rolled in Oreo Cookie Crumbs, with Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream Garnished with Cinnamon Sugar Buñuelos!
CHURRO TRIO
Crisp cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate, raspberry and caramel dipping sauces
VESSERT
Vanilla Ice Cream with Caremel Sauce, Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar Churros
ICE CREAM
A scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and whipped cream
(Cherry) FRUIT EMPANADAS
A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of apple or cherry filling, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
(Apple) FRUIT EMPANADAS
A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of apple or cherry filling, dusted with cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
CATERING
8 oz. Salsa
16 oz. Salsa
32 oz. Salsa
8 oz. Spicy Salsa
16 oz Spicy Salsa
32 oz. Spicy Salsa
Small Chips
Large Chips
32 oz Rice
32 oz White Rice
32 oz Beans
32 oz Frijoles De Olla
Tacos Crispy (per dozen)
Taquitos (per dozen)
Flautas (per dozen)
Cheese Enchiladas (per dozen)
Meat Enchiladas (per dozen)
2 in. Tray of rice
2 in. Tray of Beans
Family Pack
12 of your choice enchiladas, flautas or crispy tacos. Includes rice, beans, chips & salsa.
BEVERAGES
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Pink Lemonade
Dr. pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sherly Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Soft Drink
Milk
Hot Tea
OJ
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Michelada Mix
red bull can
Virgin Mangonada
MARGARITAS
BOTTLED BEER
MICHELADA
Bud Light
Bud
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
805
Bohemia
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
XX Lager
XX Amber
Blue Moon
IPA
Stella
Tecate
Estrella
Miller Light
New Castle
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Seltzer
Guinness
BOURBONS
COLADAS & DAIQUIRIS
Piña Colada
Stawberry Colada
Mango Colada
peach Colada
Wildberry Colada
Guava Colada
Banana Colada
Pomegranate Colada
Piña Colada Daiquiri
Strawberry Daiquiri
Mango Daiquiri
Peach Daiquiri
Wildberry Daiquiri
Guava Daiquiri
Banana Daiquiri
Pomegranate Daiquiri
SIDES
Side Tortillas
Flour or Corn
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Cheese
Side Chipotle Sizzl
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Serrano Fried
Side Serrano Raw
$Side Salad/Soup
Add Salad/Soup Meal
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Half Rice/Beans
Side White Rice
Side Frijoles
Side Black Beans
Side Enchilada
Side Chile Relleno
Side Tamale
Side Veggies
Side Deep Fried Taco
Side soft Asada Taco
Side Soft Grill Chicken Taco
Side Soft Carnitas Taco
Side Soft Pastor Taco
Soft Lengua Taco
Side Soft Fish Taco
Side Soft Shrimp Taco
Shrimp broochet
Side Shrimp Enchilada
Side of French Fries
Chicken Breast Side
Side Chile Verde
Side Chile Colorado
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3909 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545