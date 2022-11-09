Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant 30 Dillard Road
Highlands, NC 28741
Popular Items
Dips and Appetizers
Wings
Cheese Dip
Chicken Flautas
Four rolled up tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and Pico de Gallo
Chori Queso
Traditional Mexican cheese dip with Mexican chorizo
Guacamole
Spinach Dip
Pan sauteed spinach served with Mexican cheese dip
Taquitos de Camaron
Deep fried, 10 inch rolled up taco stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo and served with cheese dip
Extra Bag of Chips
LG Salsa
Sm Salsa
LG Pico
Sm Pico
Texas Fries
Burritos
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Topped with Cheese Dip
Burrito Options
10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese and choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Burrito Vaquero
12 inch flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip and sour cream
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Carnitas
Threee corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork. Topped with cheese dip and served with beans and rice
Enchiladas Supremas
One beef,one cheese. one bean and one chicken enchilada. Topped with melted cheeses, red salsa, tomato, lettuce
Enchiladas Verdes
Threee corn enchiladas stuffed with chicken, topped with green salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Fajita Options
Fajita Del Mar
Tilapia, Scallops, and Shrimp
Fajita Hawaiian
Chicken, Chorizo and Pineapple
Fajita Vaquero
Steak, Shrimp and Chicken
Fajitas
Served with grilled tomatoes, onions, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms. Includes rice and beans, tortillas, guqcamole, Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Fajitas for Two
Steak, Shrimp and Chicken, Pork and Chorizo
Los Vaqueros Specialties
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast strips. Served with Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip
Burritos Verde
Two burritos stuffed with pork carnitas. Topped with cheese dip and home-made salse verde. Served with rice and Pico de Gallo
Carne Asada Supreme
Thin sliced steak marinated and grilled, shrimp and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, avocado, Pico de Gallo, cactus chambray, onions and tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin sliced steak marinated and grilled. Served with rice, beans, avocado, Pico de Gallo, cactus chambray, onions and tortillas
Carnitas
Slow cooked and deep fried pulled pork served with rice, beans and Pico de Gallo
Cazuelon
Grilled chicken and steak topped with chorizo, grilled onions and Picode Gallo. Served with beans and rice
Chicken Milanesa
Marinated chicken breast, breaded and deep fried. Served with rice, PIco de Gallo, avocado and tortillas
Chile Verde
Homemade pork carnitas covered with our Los Vaqueros salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with beef or chicken and cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Mexican chorizo and grilled chicken strips topped with cheese dip. Sereved with Mexican rice and tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Molcajete
Carved volcanic stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, carnitas pork, chorizo, shrimp, cheese quesidilla, cactus, toreado jalepeno peppers, chambray onions, queso fresco, tortillas, rice and beans. Great for two!
Pancho Special
Grilled chicken, shrimp and onions. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pina Vaquera
Fresh pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo ala Parilla
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions & Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Fundido
Two deep fried chicken burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast, topped with spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Steak con Camaron
Grilled shrimp and steak covered with cheese dip. Served with rice
Tacos Los Vaqueros
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with pork carnitas, chorizo, onions and pineapple. Served with beans and rice
Tacos ala Diabla (spicy)
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with steak, chorizo and grilled onions. Served with beans and rice
Tacos de Pescado
Two flour tortillas filled with marinated tilapia filets, breaded and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans
Texas A.C.P.
Mexican rice, grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Topped with cheese dip
Huevos ala Mexicana
Charola Fiesta
Pollo Jalisco
Carnitas Dinner
Los Vaqueros Burger
Nachos
Quesadillas
12 Inch Quesadilla Fajita
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, with Steak, Shrimp and Chicken. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and Pico de Gallo
12 Inch Quesadilla Vaquero
Onions, mushrooms, chorizo, chicken,and shrimp, Served with rice, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
Quesadilla Options
Served with cheese on a 10 inch flour tortilla with rice and beans.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettue tossed with Los Vaqueros Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. Served with croutons and choice of meat.
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with iceburg lettuce, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and chiptole dressing
Vaquero Bowl
10 inch hard shell taco bowl filled with Romaine lettuce, ground beeF OR shredded chicken, black beans. Topped with Chipotle mayo and shredded cheese
Spinach Salad
Seafood
Camaron al Ajillo
One dozen black tiger shrimp with shells. Pan sauteed with garlic, butter, cilantro and salt. Served on top of grilled bell peppers and onions with a side of Mexican rice
Camaron Chipotle (Spicy)
Twelve peeled black tiger shrimp pan sauteed with chipotle peppers and topped with creamy chipotle salsa. Served with rice, avacado, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and tortillas
Camarones ala Diabla (Spicy)
Twelve black tiger shrimp with tails, pan sauteed and served with diabla spicy sauce, bell pepper, onions, broccoli and rice
Camarones con Queso
One dozen sauteed shrimp with butter, topped with grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad and tortillas.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp cured in lime juice, mixed with Pico de Gallo and cucumbers. Served with crispy tortillas and avocado
Filete de Pescado
Pan sauteed tilapa, spicy or with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, PIco de Gallo, sliced avocado.Servied with tortillas
Mojarra Frita
Whole tilapa, deep fried. Served with rice, avocado and Pico de Gallo
Shrimp Cocktail
Boiled shrimp served in a large margarita glass , Pico de Gallo, Los Vaqueros cocktail sauce. Served with avacado and crackers
Aqua Chiles
Shrimp Cucaracha
Oysters
Soups
Tacos
Tortas
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Chimichanga
10 inch flour tortilla filled with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zuchinni, carrots, corn, mushrooms. Topped with red salsa and cheese dip
Vegetarian Enchiladas
3 Corn tortillas stuffed with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zucchini, carrots, corn, mushrooms, topped with red salsa and shredded cheese. Served with black beans and rice.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and cauliflower
Vegetarian Poblanos
2 poblano peppers stuffed with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zuchinnie, carrots, corn and mushrooms. Topped with red salsa and shredded cheese
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. Served with guacamole salad and Pico de Gallo
Veggie Burritos
Kids Menu
A La Carta
Hard Ground Beef Taco
Soft Ground beef Taco
Ground Beef Enchilada A la Carta
Fish Taco A la Carta
French Fries
Chicken Quesadilla A la Carta
Steak Quesadilla A la Carta
Shrimp Quesadilla A la Carta
Chicken Enchilada A la Carta
Cheese Enchilada A la Carta
Cheese Quesadilla
Extras
1/2 Avocado
Add Shrimp
Beans
Cheese Dip
Extra Tortillas
Guacamole
Lg. Chips & Salsa
Lg. Salsa
Mushrooms
Pickled Jalapeno
Pico de Gallo
Rice
Rice and Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Spinach
Toreados Jalepenos
Whole Avocado
Fajita Sides
Guacamole Salad
Dessert
Chango
Mexcian fried cheesecake chimichanga
Churro
Made with this strips of dough piped through a pastry bag, deep-friedand coated in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. Garnished with whipped cream
Flan
Traditional flan prepared with evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla and eggs
Fried Ice Cream
Made from a breaded scoop of ice cream that is quickly deep-fried. Topped with whipped cream
Sopapilla
Deep-fried flour tortilla chips mixed with cinnamon & sugar. Served with ice cream, topped with whipped cream
LUNCH OPTIONS
Speedy Gonzales
Includes one soft or hard beef taco, one beef or chicken enchilada, served with rice and beans
Burrito Don Pancho
Eight-inch flour tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and and served with rice
Cheese Steak Taco
Eight-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese dip
Quesadilla Especial
Eight-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pulled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and served with rice
Dos Amigos
Two hard tacos filled with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, rice and beans
Enchilads Rancheras
One beef, one chicken enchilada, topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans
N/A Beverages
Mixed Drinks
Margaritas
Draft Beer
Imported Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
DELICIOUS, AUTHENTIC MEXICAN AND TEX-MEX FOOD. COME IN AND ENJOY!
