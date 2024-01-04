- Home
Los Aztecas II - MD Mount Airy, MD
1604 Ridgeside Drive
Suite 101
Mount Airy, MD 21771
REG MENU
FAMILY FAJITAS
- Chicken Family Fajita$59.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"- Tender-sliced chicken grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
- Mixed Fajita (Chicken & Steak)$64.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken and steak grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
- Steak Fajita$69.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced steak grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
- Texana Fajita (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp)$74.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken, steak & shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
- Shrimp Fajita$79.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"- Grilled Shrimp with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
SIDE ORDERS
- Jalapeños Pickled$1.99
- Jalapeños Toreados$3.99
Grilled Seasoned Jalapeños
- Shredded Cheese$2.25
- Sour Cream$1.25
- Corn Tortillas (3)$1.99
- Flour Tortillas (2)$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$3.25
- Fried Beans$4.75
- Black Beans$4.75
- Pinto Beans$4.75
- Spanish Rice$4.75
- Rice and Beans$7.25
- Mexican Potatoes$6.75
- French Fries$4.50
- Hot Tomatillo Salsa$1.99
- Chopped Tomato$1.50
- Chopped Onions$1.50
DIPS
- Fresh Guacamole (12 oz)$11.99
- Guacamole Dip (6 oz)$5.25
- Small Cheese Dip (6 oz)$5.99
- Large Cheese Dip (12 oz)$9.50
- Queso Fundido$10.25
- Spinach & Cheese$9.99
- Bean Dip$9.25
- Chips and Salsa (Small )$6.25
- Chips and Salsa (Medium)$8.99
- Chips and Salsa (Large)$10.50
- Small Salsa$1.50
- Medium Salsa$3.00
- Large Salsa$5.50
APPETIZERS
- Botana Mixta$15.99
One delicious cheese quesadilla, four small beef taquitos, two chicken fingers, two jalapeño poppers, all served over a bed of lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.75
- Chicken Wings (10)$12.25
- Quesadilla de Chorizo App.$8.75
- Quesadilla de Steak App.$8.50
- Quesadilla Shredded Chicken App.$7.99
- Quesadilla de Grilled Chicken App.$8.25
- Quesadilla Grilled Shrimp App.$9.50
- Quesadilla Spinach App.$7.75
- Quesadilla Mushroom App.$7.99
- Quesadilla Ground Beef App.$8.25
- Quesadilla Chesse App.$5.99
- Quesadilla Vegetarian App.$8.75
A LA CARTE
- Crispy Taco$3.75
- 3 Crispy Tacos$9.99
- Soft Taco$3.99
- 3 Soft Tacos$10.99
- Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Enchiladas$11.25
- Burrito$4.99
- 2 Burritos$9.50
- Tamal$4.99
- 3 Tamales$13.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99
Poblano Peper covered with cheese and our homemade green sauce.
- 3 Chile Rellenos$13.99
- House Chile Relleno$4.99
Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in egg batter and covered in our delicious enchilada sauce.
- 3 House Chile Rellenos$16.99
SEAFOOD
- Mar y Tierra$25.99
T-Bone Steak with six Shrimp. Served on a sizzling plate with grilled onions and peppers, rice, beans, salad, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Coctel De Camarón$16.25
Exquisite Shrimp In A Special Mexican Cocktail Sauce with Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Hot Peppers and Slices of Avocado
- Vallarta$21.50
Grilled, Marinated Shrimp, Chicken and Scallops Cooked In A Special Sauce with Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red, Yellow and Green Peppers. Served with Mexican White Rice
- Arroz Con Mariscos$21.50
Grilled Shrimp and Scallops Served Over A Bed of Mexican White Rice and Covered with Melted Cheese and Ranchero Sauce. Served with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
- Camarones Yucatecos$21.99
Grilled Marinated Shrimp Cooked with Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash and Onions. Served Over A Bed of Mexican White Rice with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$21.99
Deliciously grilled marinated shrimp, laced with garlic. Served with Mexican white rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and grated cheese
- Tacos De Pescado$16.75
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos, Filled with Our Well-Seasoned Tilapia and Lettuce. Served with Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo, Tartar Sauce, and Our Tomatillo Sauce
- Tacos de Camaron$19.75
Three soft corn tortilla tacos filled with well-seasoned shrimp, red cabbage and shredded cheese. Served with spanish rice, tartar sauce and pico de gallo.
- Camarones A La Diabla$21.99
Deliciously Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onions and Very Hot Spicy Sauce. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Grated Cheese
- Burrito Cancún$20.25
Burrito Filled with Deliciously Marinated, Grilled Shrimp with Onions, Tomatoes and Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
- Burrito de La Costa$21.25
Shrimp, scallops and tilapia with rice, beans and pico de gallo, covered with our delicious special sauce
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.25
Crispy Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Shrimp Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese
- Crab Enchiladas$21.75
Three crab enchiladas grilled with onions and tomatoes and topped with our special melted cheese. Served over a bed of Spanish rice with lettuce, pico de gallo, tomato and sour cream
- Tilapia & Shrimp$21.75
Well-Seasoned Grilled Tilapia and Shrimp Served with Mexican White Rice and A Salad
- Tilapia & Crab$22.00
Delicious Grilled Tilapia and Crab with Our Special Cheese Sauce. Served On A Bed of Poblano Peppers with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
- Chimichangas De Camarón$18.25
One Big Soft Or Fried Flour Tortilla, Filled with Grilled Shrimp, Onions and Tomatoes. Topped with Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream. Served with Mexican White Rice
FAJITAS
- Fajitas Texanas$21.99
Tender-Sliced Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Green, Yellow and Red Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$21.75
Tender-Sliced Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Steak and Shrimp Fajita$21.99
Tender-sliced steak and shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Mixed Fajitas$20.99
Tender-Sliced Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Steak Fajitas$21.50
Tender-Sliced Steak Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Chicken Fajitas$20.50
Tender-Sliced Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.25
Fresh Grilled Mexican-Style Shrimp with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Fajitas De Mar$23.99
Fresh Grilled Shrimp, Scallops and Tilapia, with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Fajitas Tilapia$20.99
Tasty grilled tilapia, with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, fried beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Ixtapa Fajitas$25.50
Delicious Shrimp, Scallops and Chicken Grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers
- Fajitas De Carnitas$20.25
Juicy Slices Of Pork, Seasoned and Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers
QUESADILLAS
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Tender Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Pepper, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
- Quesadilla Texana$18.50
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
- Shrimp and Crab Quesadilla$20.25
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Cheese, Grilled Shrimp and Crab. Served with Mexican Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo and Shredded Cheese
- Quesadilla De Camarón$18.99
Marinated Shrimp Grilled with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Mexican White Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Steak and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Guacamole Salad
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.75
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and A Guacamole Salad
- Quesadilla Rellena$13.50
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Cheese, Ground Beef, Chicken Or Shredded Beef and Beans. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.25
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Squash and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla De Espinacas$13.25
Flour Tortilla Grilled and Stuffed with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes, Served with Spanish Rice and Guacamole Salad
- Carnitas Quesadilla$16.25
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Our Traditional Tasty Sauteed Pork and Cheese. Served with Fried Beans and Pico De Gallo
STEAK
- Steak A La Mexicana$22.50
T-Bone Steak Grilled To Order with Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Tortillas
- El Campesino$25.50
Tender grilled rib-eye steak, grilled chicken breast, six shrimp and cactus, covered with our special sauce. Served with rice, fried beans, guacamole salad and pico de gallo
- Carne Asada$20.50
Tender, Grilled Rib-Eye Steak Served with Fried Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Raw Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Jalapeños and Tortillas
- Tacos De Carne Asada$17.99
Three Soft Corn Or Flour Tortillas Tacos Filled with Tender Strips Of Grilled Steak. Served with Fried Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Tomatillo and Cilantro
- Jalisco Especial$19.50
Tender, Grilled Rib-Eye Steak and Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Guacamole Salad, Pico De Gallo and Tortillas
- Burrito Norteno$16.75
Grilled strips of steak, chicken or shredded beef, with onions and tomatoes, covered with melted cheese and garnished with pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and fried beans
- Steak Pueblo$20.75
T-Bone Steak, Grilled with Mushrooms, Onions and Zucchini Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese. Served with French Fries and Guacamole Salad
- Sizzling Steak & Shrimp$23.99
Tender Rib-Eye Steak Grilled To Order with Six Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Peppers. Served with Mexican Potatoes
- Steak Americano$20.99
Tender Rib-Eye Steak Grilled To Order Served with French Fries and Our House Garden Salad
- El Molcajete$29.99
Grilled rib-eye, chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage, cactus and jalapeño poppers on top of melted cheese and chipotle sauce, all coming in a sizzling molcajete. Served with a side of rice, fried beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
PORK
- House Special$16.75
Slow cooked pork with anaheim peppers and special spices. Served with our delicious rice and fried beans
- Chuletas Rancheras$17.25
Two Deliciously Grilled Pork Chops Served with Spanish Rice and Mexican Beans, What We Call Frijoles De La Olla
- Burrito Sonora$15.99
Topped with chile verde and our homemade cheese dip. This delicious burrito is filled with tender chunks of pork, rice, fried beans, chile verde and pico de gallo
- Carnitas Tapatias$19.25
A Very Traditional Tasty Sautéed Pork Dish Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Raw Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Slices Of Avocado and Tortillas
- Burrito Tapatio$15.99
A Very Tasty Sautéed Pork Burrito with Beans and Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo and A Jalapeno Pepper
- Chile Verde$17.25
Tasty Juicy Pork Rib-Eye Cooked In Our Delicious Traditional Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Mexican Beans Frijoles De La Olla, Pico De Gallo and Flour Tortillas
- Chile Colorado$16.50
Tasty Juicy Pork Rib-Eye Cooked In Our Delicious Traditional Red Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Mexican Beans Frijoles De La Olla, Pico De Gallo and Flour Tortillas
- Tacos Al Pastor$17.99
Three soft corn tortilla tacos with our traditionally marinated pork, with special dried peppers, spices, pineapple, cilantro and onios. Served with spanish rice and fried beans, tomatillo and pico de gallo.
- Tacos de Carnitas$17.99
Three soft corn tortilla tacos, with our delicious shredded carnitas. Served with spanish rice, fried beans, tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN
- Pollo Asado$18.25
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Flour Tortillas
- Burrito de Domingo$19.50
Grilled chicken, steak and chorizo, with peppers, onions, lettuce, rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. Covered with our delicious special sauce and fresh mexican cheese
- Burritos Poblanos$13.50
Two Chicken Burritos Topped with Cheese and Mole Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Pollo Poblano$16.75
Grilled and Marinated Chicken Covered with Poblano Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Flour Tortillas
- Mole Poblano$15.75
Chicken Breasts Topped with Mole Sauce, Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Tortillas
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.99
Three Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Cheese, Mole Sauce, Lettuce Sour Cream and Tomatoes
- #F$13.25
One Chicken Burrito and One Chicken Enchilada Topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Spanish Rice
- Arroz con Pollo$18.25
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of Spanish rice, covered with melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$14.99
Crispy Tortillas Cooked In A Special Sauce with Chicken and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Guacamole
- Sizzling Chicken & Shrimp$21.50
Tender Chicken Breast and Six Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Peppers In A Sizzling Skillet. Served with Mexican Potatoes
- Pollo Maya$19.25
Marinated chicken breast, grilled with onions, mushrooms, covered with white and yellow melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Burritos Verdes$13.50
Two Chicken Burritos Topped with Cheese and Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice
- Pollo Fiesta$19.25
Grilled Chicken Breast with Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and A Salad
- Pollo Yucatán$18.99
Grilled and Marinated Chicken with Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Squash and Zucchini. Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice with Guacamole Salad, Sour Cream and Flour Tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.50
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell Served with Delicious Grilled Chicken Over A Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes and Grated Cheese
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
Two Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Cheese and Green Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice and Fried Beans
- Pollo Al Chipotle$18.25
Grilled Strips of Chicken Marinated In A Special Chipotle Sauce Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice. Served with A Guacamole Salad, Sour Cream and Tortillas
- Chori Pollo$19.50
Tender, Grilled Strips of Chicken with Our Delicious Mexican Chorizo, Covered with Our Special Melted Cheese. Served with Rice, Lettuce Tomato, Guacamole and Sour Cream
TRADITIONAL MEXICO FAVORITES
- Grande Special$18.25
One of Each - Tostada, Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco, Spanish Rice, Fried Beans and Burrito
- Guadalajara Special$16.75
One Tamal and Two Taquitos Mexicanos Over A Layer of Nacho Chips with Cheese, Chicken, Rice, Beans and Beef. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Enchilada Supreme$16.75
Supreme Combination of One Chicken Enchilada, One Bean Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada, One Shredded Beef Enchilada and One Beef Enchilada, Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Taco Salad$13.25
A Crisp Flour Tortilla Filled with Ground Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
- La Favorita$13.25
One Chicken Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada and Spanish Rice
- Nacho Supreme$13.25
Toasted corn tortilla chips covered with a delicious blend of melted cheese, beef, chicken and beans. topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Chimichanga$14.99
Two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with spanish rice and fried beans
- Burrito Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos, one with chicken and beans and the other with beef and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Plato Chile Autentico$14.75
Two Peppers Stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
- Flautas$16.50
Two Flautas, One Chicken and One Shredded Beef. Served Over A Bed of Spanish Rice, Covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Tomatoes
- Taquitos Aztecas$15.99
Four taquitos, two shredded beef and two chicken, covered with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO DINNER
NACHOS
SALADS
- Ensalada César$10.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
- Ensalada César with Grilled Chicken$13.25
- Ensalada César with Grilled Steak$13.50
- Ensalada César with Grilled Shrimp (10)$13.99
- Ensalada Fresca$10.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sweet corn, parmesan cheese and your choice of dressing
- Ensalada Fresca with Grilled Chicken$12.25
- Ensalada Fresca with Grilled Chicken & Shrimp$14.25
- Ensalada Fresca with Shrimp$16.25
- Ensalada Fresca with Steak$14.25
CHILDREN'S MENU
- Kid's Meal A$8.75
One beef burrito and one beef taco.
- Kid's Meal B$8.75
One beef taco, spanish rice and fried beans
- Kid's Meal C$8.75
One beef taco, one beef enchilada and french fries.
- Kid's Meal D$8.75
One beef enchilada, french fries and spanish rice
- Kid's Meal E$8.75
One cheese quesadilla and french fries
- Kid's Meal F$8.75
One grilled chicken breast and french fries
- Kid's Meal G$8.75
Six chicken nuggets and french fries
- Kid's Meal H$8.75
Chicken quesadilla and french fries
- Kid's Meal I$8.75
Cheeseburger and french fries
- Kid's Meal J$8.75
Three fried chicken strips with french fries
- Kid's Meal K$8.75
Macaroni and cheese and one beef taco
VEGETARIAN'S DELIGHT
- Vegetarian Fajitas$15.99
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, fried beans and tortillas
- Veggie Yucatán$16.25
Grilled Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Zucchini, Squash and Red, Green and Poblano Peppers. Served Over A Bed Of Spanish Rice with Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
- Burrito Loco$14.75
One Burrito Filled with Mushrooms, Zucchini, Squash, Onions and Tomatoes, Covered with Melted Cheese and Served with Spanish Rice, Guacamole Salad and Sour Cream
- Veggie Taco Salad$13.25
Crispy Flour Tortilla Filled with Beans, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese and Sour Cream
- Enchiladas Del Pueblo$14.75
Three Potato Enchiladas (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes), Smothered with Melted Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Enchiladas Don Lupe$14.75
Combination of Two Cheese Enchiladas and Two Potato Enchiladas (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes) Topped with Melted Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomatoes and Sour Cream
- Enchiladas De Espinacas$14.99
Three Enchiladas with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomato, Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese Served with Spanish Rice
- Taquitos Del Pueblo$14.75
Four Fried Corn Tortilla Taquitos Filled with Potatoes (Potatoes Cooked with Onions and Tomatoes). Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Veggie Enchirito$14.75
One Enchilada and One Burrito with Spinach, Cheese, Onions and Tomatoes, Covered with Our Delicious Melted Cheese, Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
VEGGIE COMBOS
- Veggie Combos #1$13.75
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada.
- Veggie Combos #2$13.75
One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada and Fried Beans.
- Veggie Combos #3$13.75
One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla and One Bean Tostada.
- Veggie Combos #4$13.75
One Bean Tostada, One Cheese Enchilada and Spanish Rice.
- Veggie Combos #5$13.75
One Cheese Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada, Spanish Rice and Fried Beans.
DESSERTS
SOFT DRINKS
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Suite 101, Mount Airy, MD 21771