Los Burros Supremos
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Los Burros Supremos is a casual, approachable, and playful breakfast and lunch spot, serving regional burritos, pozole, and ceviche alongside inventive dips and seasonal vegetable sides.
4537 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97206
