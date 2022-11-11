Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

CABO TACO

No reviews yet

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A

CINCINNATI, OH 45255

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Queso Dip and Chips

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and fresh mild tomato salsa

Queso Dip and Chips

$4.00

Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and our delicious queso dip

Guacamole and Chips

$4.00

Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips and our freshly made guacamole

Guacamole and Chicharron

$5.00

Freshly made guacamole and our fry to order pork rinds

Queso Dip

$3.00

Warm and creamy freshly made with the finest ingredients

Chips

$1.00

Freshly deep fried corn tortilla chips

Queso Dip and Chorizo

$5.00

Warm and creamy queso dip with grilled chorizo.

No Chips No Salsa

3 Dips and Chips

$8.00

Queso Guac Salsa and Chips