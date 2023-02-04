- Home
Los Compañeros 1819 Columbia RD NW, Washington DC
1819 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Popular Items
Food
Fish Tacos
Lightly fried Alaskan pollock served with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
Crab cake Veracruz
Jumbo lump crabmeat with fragrant fresh tomato sauce and Mexican tapenade.
Side Tortillas
Spanish Flan
This classic dessert is a perfect ending to any Mexican meal.
Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked Eco-Friendly pork shoulder with green onions, chiles, and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo.
Carne Asada
Grilled Virginia raised sirloin steak, marinated with spices and fresh lime, with pickled red onions.
Yucca Fries
Fried yucca with creamy tomatillo sauce.
Tres Leches
Made in house. This dessert has a cult following.
Chicken Tacos
Fresh chicken sautéed with herbs and spices served with onion, cilantro, and pico de gallo.
Yucatan-style Chicken Thighs
Char-grilled boneless chicken thighs, marinated in red wine vinegar, garlic, and herbs, served with pickled red onions.
Spanish Rice
Jasmine rice steamed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, julienned carrots and cilantro.
Churros
Fried pastry rolled cinnamon sugar, with bittersweet chocolate dipping sauce.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Quesadilla with whole Gulf shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatillos and cheese. Served with house made crema, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Mexican Seafood Soup
Gulf shrimp, fish and crabmeat in spicy shrimp and vegetable broth. Garinshed with corn tortilla chips.
Salad bowl with balsamic vinaigrette.
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes. Served with balsamic red wine vinaigrette.
Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, pickled jalapeños. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and house made crema.
Pork Tamales
Spicy ground pork steamed in tender corn masa, served with red chile sauce.
Salad bowl with avocado dressing.
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes served with creamy garlic avocado dressing.
Chicken Enchiladas
Shredded chicken breast, cheese, and onions rolled in corn tortillas in a rich, mild chile ancho sauce.
Pinto beans
Vegetarian whole pinto beans.
Salsa & Chips
Fresh tortilla chips served with signature, hand-chopped salsa.
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh tortilla chips served with ripe avocados blended with red onion, green chiles, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.
Veggie Enchiladas
Carrots, potatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese rolled in corn tortillas, topped with shredded cabbage and chile ancho sauce.
Refried beans
Creamy pinto beans seared in fresh lard. Not for vegetarians!
Chile con Queso & Chips
The classic Tex-Mex hot cheese dip. With tortilla chips.
Lengua Tacos
New Frontier Bison tongue braised in a spicy, fresh tomato sauce, served with onions, cilantro, poblano chiles and shredded lettuce.
Squash Tacos
Carnitas Enchiladas con mole
Grilled Cod
Cauliflower Ranchera
SUNDAY SPECIALS
Menu
Avión
Margarita Frozen
Margarita Frozen Nslt
Tecate
Beekeeper
Margarita Rocks Slt
Margarita Rocks NSlt
Pacifico
Isabelle Martini
Seasonal Frozen Margarita
GL Prosecco
Dogfsh IPA
My Paloma/Tequila
GL Sauv Blanc
GL Cabernet
Corona Light
Agua Fresca
Spicy Margarita NSlt
Gl Rosé
Negra Modelo
TipiTEAna
Spicy Margarita Slt
Ginger Beer
Coke
Horchata
Skinny Margarita
Sparkling Water BOTTLE
Jarritos - Tamarind
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Jarritos - Mandarin
BTL Prosecco
Jarritos - Grapefruit
Cranberry Juice
White Sangria
Btl Riesling
Btl Sancerre PaulCherrier
Btl Vouvray
Btl Cotes Du Rhone
GL Riesling
GL Cotes Du Rhone
Non/Alc Beer
Bt Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl Sauv Blanc
Btl Triennes Rosé
Double Dip
Jamaican Me Crazy
Shirley Temple
The Beekeeper
Mexican '62
Sunday Mimosa
Sunday Bloody
Orange Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Virgin Mary
Bloody Mary
Btl Etna Rosso
GL Chardonnay
Gl Port
Milk
Mint Julep
Berry Smash Cktl
Btl Barnaut Rosé
Pisco Sour
L.C. Diablo
Apple-Cinnamon Sangria
Spicy Mezcal Old Fashioned
Default teq
Rail Tequila
Illegal Joven
Patron Silver
Don Julio 1942
Rail Mezcal
Ocho Silver
Patron Muy Añejo
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Agave de Cortes Joven
Milagro Silver
Herradura Reposado
El Jolglorio Mezcal
Hornitos Reposado
El Buho Mezcal
Patron Anejo
Hornitos Silver
Sauza Silver
Joven Agave de Cortes
Ocho Añejo
Ilegal Reposado
Mezcal Vago Elote
Agave de Cortes Reposado
Herradura Añejo
Nuestra Soledad Matatlán
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Riserva de la Familia Añejo
Banhez Mezcal
El Jimador Reposado
Mijenta Blanco
Rompé Corazon Joven
VODKA
GIN
Rail Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Bombay London Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Botanist
Drumshanbo Gunpowder
FEW Barrel Aged
Hendrick’s
Nolet's
Plymouth
Tanqueray
The Botanist
RUM
BOURBON
RYE WHISKEY
SCOTCH
IRISH WHISKEY
COGNAC/BRANDY
After Dinner
TRIPLE SEC MONTEZUMA
Absinthe
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna
Benedictine
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse, green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Crème de Cassis
Crème de Violette
Cynar
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hayman’s Sloe Gin
Kahlua
Luxardo Maraschino
Montenegro Amaro
Mr. Black
Pernod
Ramazotti
Sambuca
St. Germain
Bailey's
Cocktails (Copy)
20th Century
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Aviation
Bee's Knees
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Cashion Fizz
Coffee Flip
Comb To My Window
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Deveraux
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gin Martini Up
Greyhound
Hot Toddy/ Hot Whiskey
Irish Coffee
Jasmine
Kir
Kir Royale
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai-Tai
Manhattan
Martinez
Mexican Firing Squad
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked & Famous
Nats To The Maxxxxx!
Negroni
Nuts & Berries
Old Fashioned
Old Oaxacan
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Pomelo Espumosos
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Scent Of a Lemon
Side Car
Sloe Gin Fizz
Sombrero
Spruce Goose
Sunset Grove
Vieux Carré
Vodka Martini Up
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Clover Club
Passion Fruit Margarita
B&B
Black Manhattan
La Ultima Palabra
Ritmo de AD-MO
LC Ricardo
Sazerac
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
