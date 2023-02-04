Los Compañeros imageView gallery

Los Compañeros 1819 Columbia RD NW, Washington DC

1819 Columbia Rd NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips
Spanish Rice
Margarita Frozen

Food

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Lightly fried Alaskan pollock served with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.

Crab cake Veracruz

Crab cake Veracruz

$20.00

Jumbo lump crabmeat with fragrant fresh tomato sauce and Mexican tapenade.

Side Tortillas

$2.00
Spanish Flan

Spanish Flan

$7.00

This classic dessert is a perfect ending to any Mexican meal.

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

Slow cooked Eco-Friendly pork shoulder with green onions, chiles, and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo.

Carne Asada

$26.00

Grilled Virginia raised sirloin steak, marinated with spices and fresh lime, with pickled red onions.

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Fried yucca with creamy tomatillo sauce.

Tres Leches

$7.00

Made in house. This dessert has a cult following.

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Fresh chicken sautéed with herbs and spices served with onion, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

Yucatan-style Chicken Thighs

Yucatan-style Chicken Thighs

$16.00

Char-grilled boneless chicken thighs, marinated in red wine vinegar, garlic, and herbs, served with pickled red onions.

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Jasmine rice steamed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, julienned carrots and cilantro.

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry rolled cinnamon sugar, with bittersweet chocolate dipping sauce.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla with whole Gulf shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatillos and cheese. Served with house made crema, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Mexican Seafood Soup

Mexican Seafood Soup

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, fish and crabmeat in spicy shrimp and vegetable broth. Garinshed with corn tortilla chips.

Salad bowl with balsamic vinaigrette.

$8.00

Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes. Served with balsamic red wine vinaigrette.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese, onions, pickled jalapeños. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and house made crema.

Pork Tamales

$10.00

Spicy ground pork steamed in tender corn masa, served with red chile sauce.

Salad bowl with avocado dressing.

$8.00

Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes served with creamy garlic avocado dressing.

Apple Pie

$9.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Shredded chicken breast, cheese, and onions rolled in corn tortillas in a rich, mild chile ancho sauce.

Pinto beans

$4.00

Vegetarian whole pinto beans.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with signature, hand-chopped salsa.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips served with ripe avocados blended with red onion, green chiles, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.

Veggie Enchiladas

$12.00

Carrots, potatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese rolled in corn tortillas, topped with shredded cabbage and chile ancho sauce.

Refried beans

$4.00

Creamy pinto beans seared in fresh lard. Not for vegetarians!

Chile con Queso & Chips

$7.00

The classic Tex-Mex hot cheese dip. With tortilla chips.

Lengua Tacos

$9.00

New Frontier Bison tongue braised in a spicy, fresh tomato sauce, served with onions, cilantro, poblano chiles and shredded lettuce.

Squash Tacos

$8.00

Carnitas Enchiladas con mole

$14.00

Grilled Cod

$15.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$9.00

Cauliflower Ranchera

$8.00

SUNDAY SPECIALS

Huevos rancheros

$15.00

Egg tostadas

$14.00

Dos Tacos

$9.00

Chorizo tacos

$9.00

Egg tacos

$9.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Tostada Francesca

$9.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

Avión

$13.00

Margarita Frozen

$12.00

Margarita Frozen Nslt

$12.00

Tecate

$7.00Out of stock

Beekeeper

$14.00

Margarita Rocks Slt

$12.00

Margarita Rocks NSlt

$12.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Isabelle Martini

$15.00

Seasonal Frozen Margarita

$14.00

GL Prosecco

$8.00

Dogfsh IPA

$8.00

My Paloma/Tequila

$12.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GL Cabernet

$8.00

Corona Light

$7.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Spicy Margarita NSlt

$13.00

Gl Rosé

$13.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

TipiTEAna

$8.00

Spicy Margarita Slt

$14.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke

$5.00

Horchata

$6.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Sparkling Water BOTTLE

$6.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fresh Limeade

$8.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Btl Riesling

$60.00

Btl Sancerre PaulCherrier

$65.00

Btl Vouvray

$60.00Out of stock

Btl Cotes Du Rhone

$48.00

GL Riesling

$15.00

GL Cotes Du Rhone

$12.00

Fresh Limeade

$8.00

Non/Alc Beer

$7.00

Bt Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Btl Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Btl Triennes Rosé

$52.00

Double Dip

$7.00

Jamaican Me Crazy

$15.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.00

The Beekeeper

$13.00

Mexican '62

$13.00

Sunday Mimosa

$6.00

Sunday Bloody

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Btl Etna Rosso

$85.00Out of stock

GL Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

Gl Port

$12.00

Milk

$2.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Berry Smash Cktl

$14.00

Btl Barnaut Rosé

$135.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

L.C. Diablo

$11.00

Apple-Cinnamon Sangria

$9.00

Spicy Mezcal Old Fashioned

$15.00

Default teq

Rail Tequila

$9.00

Illegal Joven

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.50

Don Julio 1942

$33.00

Rail Mezcal

$12.00

Ocho Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Patron Muy Añejo

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Agave de Cortes Joven

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

El Jolglorio Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

El Buho Mezcal

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Hornitos Silver

$10.00

Sauza Silver

$12.00

Joven Agave de Cortes

$13.00

Ocho Añejo

$18.00

Ilegal Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vago Elote

$16.00

Agave de Cortes Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Añejo

$16.00

Nuestra Soledad Matatlán

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Riserva de la Familia Añejo

$65.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

El Jimador Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Mijenta Blanco

$15.00

Rompé Corazon Joven

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

VODKA

Rail Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00Out of stock

Boyd & Blair

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Oranj

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Tito’s

$10.00

GIN

Rail Gin

$9.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay London Dry

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00Out of stock

Boodles

$12.00Out of stock

Botanist

$13.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$15.00Out of stock

FEW Barrel Aged

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$13.00Out of stock

Nolet's

$13.00Out of stock

Plymouth

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

The Botanist

$13.00

RUM

Rail Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Barbancourt 8yo

$13.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Flor de Cana 4yr

$11.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Smith & Crosse Navy Strength

$11.00

BOURBON

Rail Bourbon

$9.00

Basil Hayden’s

$14.00Out of stock

Blanton’s

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Heaven’s Door Double Barrel

$14.00

High West American Prairie

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Maker’s Mark

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

RYE WHISKEY

Rail Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Templeton 4yo

$14.00

Whistle Pig Straight Rye

$22.00

Seagram's VO

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Seagram's VO

$10.00

SCOTCH

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Balvenie 15

$16.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Laphroig 10

$14.00

Springbank 15

$18.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Green Spot

$16.00

Jameson

$12.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

Courvoisier VSOP

$12.00

Daron Calvados

$12.00

H by Hine VSOP

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$30.00

St. Vivant Armagnac

$12.00

After Dinner

TRIPLE SEC MONTEZUMA

$8.00

Absinthe

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse, green

$13.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$13.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Crème de Cassis

$9.00

Crème de Violette

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hayman’s Sloe Gin

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Mr. Black

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Bailey's

$11.00

20th Century

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cashion Fizz

$14.00

Coffee Flip

$14.00

Comb To My Window

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Deveraux

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Gin Martini Up

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy/ Hot Whiskey

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jasmine

$13.00

Kir

$12.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai-Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Nats To The Maxxxxx!

$11.31

Negroni

$11.00

Nuts & Berries

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Oaxacan

$15.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Pomelo Espumosos

$11.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Scent Of a Lemon

$11.00

Side Car

$15.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$13.00

Sombrero

$12.00

Spruce Goose

$13.00

Sunset Grove

$11.00

Vieux Carré

$14.00

Vodka Martini Up

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$12.00

B&B

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

La Ultima Palabra

$13.00

Ritmo de AD-MO

$13.00

LC Ricardo

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Los Compañeros image

