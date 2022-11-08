- Home
Los Feliz Cafe
No reviews yet
3207 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Scrambles & Omeletes
Kale & Avocado Egg White Scramble
served with fruit and wheat toast
Two Eggs With
your choice of house-made Chicken Mango Sausage, house-made Pork Country Sausage, Bacon, or Corned Beef Hash served with one side and toast
Two Eggs
served with one side and toast
Make your own Omelet or Scramble
House Omeletes
Los Feliz Omelet
egg white, sliced turkey breast, topped with Daybreaker Salsa (fresh cilantro, avocado, cherry tomato and onion)
Acapulco
avocado, ham, crispy tortilla, fresh jalapeno and pepperjack cheese, and pico de gallo on the side
Veggie Omelet
avocado, mushroom, spinach, tomato, onion, bell pepper and choice of cheese
Basil, Tomato and Feta
Soyrizo Omelet
with avocado and a choice of cheese
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Cafe Breakfast
one pancake, two eggs, your choice of ham, three pieces of bacon, or two sausage patties
Most Excellent Pancakes (two)
Most Excellent Pancakes (one)
French Special
two eggs, French toast, & your choice of ham, three pieces of bacon, or sausage patties
French Toast
Cornflake Crunch French Toast
Waffles
with berries, whipped cream and almonds
Chicken and Waffles
with butter and syrup
Benedicts
Morning Plates
Open Face
smoked salmon, capers, scallion, tomato, avocado, poached egg, pico de gallo, cream cheese, on toasted sourdough
Morning Tacos
three flour tortillas with avocado, scrambled egg, Chicken Mango Sausage, bacon, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella. Sides of roasted salsa and pico de gallo
Morning Quesadilla
eggs, cheese (cheddar and mozzarella), avocado. Choice of: Chicken Mango Sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham or soyrizo. Sides of roasted salsa and pico de gallo
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Huevos Rancheros
slices of grilled chicken breast with crispy tortillas, peruvian beans, over-easy eggs, ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, avocado, and cilantro
New York Steak
8oz steak with 2 eggs, a choice of potato medley or hash browns. Served with toast.
Chilaquiles Los Feliz
Breakfast Burrito
Morning Sandwiches
Extras
Protein Bowls
Hot Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
grilled onion, green bell and mushroom, Swiss, & mayo on a hoagie roll
Reuben
thin-sliced pastrami, piled-high on toasted seeded rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
Pastrami
thin-sliced, and piled-high on hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard
Grilled Chicken
grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & mayo on ciabatta roll
Patty Melt
beef patty with grilled onions and Swiss on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
grilled tuna with grilled onions and American cheese on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Cold Sandwiches
Burgers
Hamburger
100% Angus Beef 8oz patty
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
100% Angus Beef 8oz patty
Chicken Mushroom Burger
with mozzarella cheese, grilled onion and mayonnaise
BBQ Philly Burger
Thinly sliced beefsteak with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles
California Burger
The Three Golf Sliders
Plates
Fettuccine Alfredo
Angel Hair Pasta
served with fresh tomatoes, garlic & fresh basil, Parmesan & garlic bread
Chicken Wings
with fries. Eight pieces of hot or mild crispy wings, celery & carrot, with ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Tenders
four pieces with fries
Shawarma Sandwich
chicken or beef, with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and garlic sauce wrapped in pita, with choice of fries, potato medley, cole slaw, beans, or rice
Quesadilla
choice of chicken, beef or soyrizo with grilled onion, green bell, mushroom, mozzarella & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Sides of salsa & pico de gallo
Quesabirria
mexican beef stew with mozzarella, red onion, cilantro, salsa and broth
Vegan Burrito
avocado, cashew cheese, corn bean salsa, kale and brown rice. Served with home made salsa on the side
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
romaine (or green cabbage), chicken, almonds, orange, rice noodles
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, feta, red onion, parsley, tossed with lemon dressing
Cobb Salad
avocado, bacon, turkey, tomato, blue cheese & hard-cooked egg on mixed greens
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan
Garden Salad
tomato, cucumber, bed of mixed greens
Sides
N/A Beverages
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Perrier
Club Soda
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Water
Gatorade
Milkshake
Red Bull
Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3207 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039