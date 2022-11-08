Los Feliz Cafe imageView gallery
Scrambles & Omeletes

Kale & Avocado Egg White Scramble

$16.00

served with fruit and wheat toast

Two Eggs With

$16.00

your choice of house-made Chicken Mango Sausage, house-made Pork Country Sausage, Bacon, or Corned Beef Hash served with one side and toast

Two Eggs

$13.00

served with one side and toast

Make your own Omelet or Scramble

$13.00

House Omeletes

Los Feliz Omelet

$17.00

egg white, sliced turkey breast, topped with Daybreaker Salsa (fresh cilantro, avocado, cherry tomato and onion)

Acapulco

$16.00

avocado, ham, crispy tortilla, fresh jalapeno and pepperjack cheese, and pico de gallo on the side

Veggie Omelet

$16.00

avocado, mushroom, spinach, tomato, onion, bell pepper and choice of cheese

Basil, Tomato and Feta

$15.00

Soyrizo Omelet

$16.00

with avocado and a choice of cheese

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Cafe Breakfast

$16.00

one pancake, two eggs, your choice of ham, three pieces of bacon, or two sausage patties

Most Excellent Pancakes (two)

$10.00

Most Excellent Pancakes (one)

$6.00

French Special

$17.00

two eggs, French toast, & your choice of ham, three pieces of bacon, or sausage patties

French Toast

$15.00

Cornflake Crunch French Toast

$16.00

Waffles

$12.00

with berries, whipped cream and almonds

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

with butter and syrup

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict with Ham

$15.00

Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon

$18.00

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

with spinach

Eggs Los Feliz

$17.00

chicken mango sausage, avocado and grilled tomato

Morning Plates

Open Face

$19.00

smoked salmon, capers, scallion, tomato, avocado, poached egg, pico de gallo, cream cheese, on toasted sourdough

Morning Tacos

$15.00

three flour tortillas with avocado, scrambled egg, Chicken Mango Sausage, bacon, cilantro, cheddar, mozzarella. Sides of roasted salsa and pico de gallo

Morning Quesadilla

$14.00

eggs, cheese (cheddar and mozzarella), avocado. Choice of: Chicken Mango Sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham or soyrizo. Sides of roasted salsa and pico de gallo

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Chicken Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

slices of grilled chicken breast with crispy tortillas, peruvian beans, over-easy eggs, ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, avocado, and cilantro

New York Steak

$25.00

8oz steak with 2 eggs, a choice of potato medley or hash browns. Served with toast.

Chilaquiles Los Feliz

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Three eggs, american cheese, hash browns, in a flour tortilla

Morning Sandwiches

BEC Melt

$15.00

Applewood bacon, scrambled egg, spinach, aioli, Vermont cheddar, on a ciabatta roll

San Francisco Melt

$15.00

bacon, arugula, tomato, scrambled egg, gouda, aioli, on a ciabatta roll

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

three eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on ciabatta roll

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$10.00

Made with brown sugar and milk

Extras

Avocado Toast

$9.00

with honey and pistachios

Bacon

$4.50

three pieces

Sausage

$4.50

two patties

One Egg

$2.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.50

Potato Medley

$5.00

Toast & Homemade Raspberry Jelly

$3.50

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Protein Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Kale, quinoa, chicken broth, peruvian beans, chicken mango sausage and scrambled eggs

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Smoked salmon, poached eggs, potato medley, mushrooms, spinach, brown rice

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

grilled onion, green bell and mushroom, Swiss, & mayo on a hoagie roll

Reuben

$18.00

thin-sliced pastrami, piled-high on toasted seeded rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

Pastrami

$17.00

thin-sliced, and piled-high on hoagie roll with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & mayo on ciabatta roll

Patty Melt

$15.00

beef patty with grilled onions and Swiss on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$16.00

grilled tuna with grilled onions and American cheese on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cold Sandwiches

Club

$17.00

turkey and bacon triple-decker

BLT

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey and Swiss

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and aioli

Burgers

Hamburger

$15.00

100% Angus Beef 8oz patty

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

100% Angus Beef 8oz patty

Chicken Mushroom Burger

$16.00

with mozzarella cheese, grilled onion and mayonnaise

BBQ Philly Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced beefsteak with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles

California Burger

$16.00

The Three Golf Sliders

$13.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Plates

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$15.00

served with fresh tomatoes, garlic & fresh basil, Parmesan & garlic bread

Chicken Wings

$17.00

with fries. Eight pieces of hot or mild crispy wings, celery & carrot, with ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

four pieces with fries

Shawarma Sandwich

$16.00

chicken or beef, with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and garlic sauce wrapped in pita, with choice of fries, potato medley, cole slaw, beans, or rice

Quesadilla

$15.00

choice of chicken, beef or soyrizo with grilled onion, green bell, mushroom, mozzarella & cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Sides of salsa & pico de gallo

Quesabirria

$15.00

mexican beef stew with mozzarella, red onion, cilantro, salsa and broth

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

avocado, cashew cheese, corn bean salsa, kale and brown rice. Served with home made salsa on the side

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

romaine (or green cabbage), chicken, almonds, orange, rice noodles

Greek Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, feta, red onion, parsley, tossed with lemon dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

avocado, bacon, turkey, tomato, blue cheese & hard-cooked egg on mixed greens

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan

Garden Salad

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, bed of mixed greens

Sides

Beef Patty

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Hummus

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Ham

$3.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Water

Gatorade

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Draft Beers

Wolf Pup IPA

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$8.00

Long Board

$8.00

Juicy Haze

$8.00

Space Dust

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Michelada

$9.00

Bottled Beers

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Canned Beer To Go 12oz

$5.00

Canned Beer To Go 16oz

$6.00

Breakfast

Pancake Combo

$9.99

Waffle Combo

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Pancake

$5.99

2 Eggs

$4.99

1 Egg

$2.99

Kids Drink

$2.50

Lunch

Kids Burger

$9.99

Beef Hotdog

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Angel Hair Pasta

$9.99

Mac and Cheese

$9.99

Kids Drink

$2.50

Los Feliz Cafe image

Map
