Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Mariscos

1,541 Reviews

$

409 W 15th

New York, NY 10011

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Enchilado Taco
Shrimp Taco

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.25

Battered Fish Taco

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Battered Shrimp Taco

Enchilado Taco

Enchilado Taco

$5.50

Spicy Shrimp

Ceviches

Fish Ceviche

Fish Ceviche

$5.00
Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$6.00
Especial Ceviche

Especial Ceviche

$7.00

Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus

Cocteles

Shrimp Coctel

Shrimp Coctel

$15.00
Campechano Coctel

Campechano Coctel

$17.00

Includes Shrimp, Clams, Scallops, and Octopus

Aguachiles

Shrimp Aguachile

Shrimp Aguachile

$20.00
Scallop Aguachile

Scallop Aguachile

$21.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75
Bottled Sodas

Bottled Sodas

$3.50
Mexican Sodas

Mexican Sodas

$4.25
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.25

Sides

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$5.25
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.25
Salsa Package

Salsa Package

$10.00

Chips, Salsa Roja, Salsa Tatemada, Salsa Cacahuate (Contains Peanuts), and Pico de Gallo

Beer and Clamatos

Pacifico Beer

Pacifico Beer

$6.95
Coronita Beer

Coronita Beer

$5.25

7 oz.

Michelada

Michelada

$8.00

Served with Lime and Salt

Clamato w/Beer

Clamato w/Beer

$12.00

Served with Tomato and Clam Juice

Margaritas and Palomas

Margarita

Margarita

$13.50
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$13.50
Paloma

Paloma

$13.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 W 15th, New York, NY 10011

Directions

