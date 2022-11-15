Los Mayas Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
100 Perry Highway
Harmony, PA 16037
A La Carte
Hard Shell Taco (1)
Lettuce And Cheese
Hard Shell Taco (3)
Lettuce And Cheese
Soft Shell Tacos (1)
Lettuce And Cheese
Soft Shell Tacos (3)
Lettuce And Cheese
Chiles Poblanos (1)
Chiles Poblanos (2)
Enchiladas (1)
topped with shredded cheese and salsa
Enchiladas (3)
topped with shredded cheese and salsa
Burritos (1)
Topped with shredded cheese and salsa
Burritos (2)
Topped with shredded cheese and salsa
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
Cheese Quesadilla (2)
Tostada (1)
Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Tostada (2)
Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
tamales (1)
Queso fresco and salsa
Tamales (3)
Queso fresco and salsa
Quesadillas (1)
Cheese And Meat
Quesadillas (2)
Cheese And Meat
Mini Fajita Quesadilla (1)
Cheese And Meat
Mini Fajita Quesadilla (2)
Cheese And Meat
Steak Burrito
Bean burrito with queso sauce (1)
Bean Burrito with sauce (2)
Grilled chicken Bto
1 Pz Street Taco
1 Pz Sopes
Grilled taco (1)
Grilled taco (3)
Appetizers
Table Side Guacamole
Onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado
Queso Dip Cup 4oz
Queso Dip Bowl
Guacamole Cup 4 oz
Guacamole Bowl
Bean Dip Cup 4oz
Beef Dip Bowl w/ Queso
Trio Maya
Chicken Wings 12 pz
Chicken Wings 24 pz
Choriqueso
Chiken Wings 8 pz
Ceviche
Bean dip Bowl
Beverage
Mexican coke
Mexican Fanta
Mexican Sprite
Jarrito
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Fanta
Bottle Water
Monster
Gold Peak
Large Horchata
Sm Horchata
Lg Agua Fresca
Sm Agua Fresca
Ice tea
Sweet tea
Coke Zero
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
green bell peppes, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, queso sauce
Naked Burrito
Lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, beans
Burrito Mexicano
Large tortilla, rice, beans, avocado, red sauce, green sauce, queso sauce, cilantro
Maya Burrito
Large tortilla, pico de gallo. avocado, carne azada, grilled shrimp
Classic Burrito
2 Burritos with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
Desserts
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
3,Green salsa, cheese, sour cream, queso fresco cilantro, rice, lettuce avocado
Enchildas De Mole
3 enchiladas, Queso fresco, onions, cilantro, rice
Enchiladas Celaya
3 enchiladas with brown sauce, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes,rice, beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
3 enchiladas, one with red sauce, one green sauce, one queso sauce, rice and beans,
Enchiladas Mayas
5 enchiladas, one cheese, one beef, one chicken, one beans, one queso fresco, topped with refried beas, chorizo, cilantro and onions.
Echiladas Gringas
Especialidades
Chimichanga Dinner
Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans, red onions,
Arroz Con Pollo Dinner
Rice, chicken and queso sauce
Flautas
4 fried tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, rice and beans.
Asado Maya
Steak, Chorizo, grilled cactus, grilled green onions, grilled jalapeno, rice and beans, tortillas.
Choripollo
Chicken Breast, Chorizo, queso sauce, rice, beans, tortilas
Delicias Steak
Steak, Chorizo, queso sauce, rice, beans
Carne Azada
Steak, fried jalapeno, guacamole, rice, beans, tortillas
Sopes
3 Sopes, Cilantro, onion, queso fresco
Maya Special
Rice, chicken, steak, shrimp and queso sauce on top
Arroz Con Camaron Dinner
Rice, Shrimp butter and crush pepper
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp in a spicy salsa, rice, lettuce, avocado, and garlic bread
Tolum Asado For (1)
carne azada, chicken breast, cactus, shrimp, chorizo, green onions, rice, benas, tortillas
tolum Asado For (2)
carne azada, chicken breast, cactus, shrimp, chorizo, green onions, rice, benas, tortillas
Chaac Maya
4 Steak fillet medallion topped with shrimp in a chipotle sauce, served with cactus, pico de gallo, rice, tortillas
Colorado Maya
Ranchero sauce, rice, beans, tortillas
Carnitas
Pork tips, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chile en escabeche
Fish Tacos
Tilapia, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, limes, corn tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Large tortilla with grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, beans,
Julie Special
Shrimp tacos
Fajitas
Fajitas (1)
Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas (2)
Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken And Steak Fajita (1)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken And Steak Fajita (2)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajita Maya (1)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajita Maya (2)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Fajita (1)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Fajita (2)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Vegetables Fajitas (1)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Vegetables Fajitas (2)
green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
kids menu
Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada, rice or beans.
Taco Rice And Beans
One Taco, rice and beans
Enchilada Rice and Beans
Burrito Rice And Beans
Quesadilla Rice And Beans
Arroz Con Pollo Lunch
Rice, queso sauce and chicken
Fajitas Lunch
Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tortillas
Vegetable Fajita Lunch
Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tortillas, coliflower, brocoli, carrots, zucchini
Arroz Con Camaron Lunch
Rice, Shrimp cooked with butter and crush pepper
Chimichanga Lunch
Fried or soft, chicken or beef, rice, beans, guacamole,sour cream, red onion, cilantro and queso fresco, tomatoes
Mayas Special Lunch
Rice, chicken, steak. shrimp, queso sauce
Flautas Lunch
2 flautas chicken or beef, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream,
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Chicken And Cheese Nachos
Beef And Cheese Nachos
Beef, Bean And Cheese Nachos
Chicken, Beans And Cheese Nachos
Nachos Fajita Chicken
Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes
Nachos Fajita Steak
Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes
Nachos Fajita Shrimp
Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes
Nachos Fajita Maya (steak, shrimp, chicken)
green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes
Nachos Maya
Shreedded chicken, ground beef, beans, lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickle jalapenos
Nacho Fries
French fries topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and
Nachos Fajita Veggies
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, grapes, chicken tenders with buffalo sauce, garlic bread
Taco Salad
Tortilla Bowl, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour creamk guacamole, cheese,
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, grill chicken pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips
Taco Salad Fajita
Tortilla Bowl, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour creamk guacamole, cheese,
Sides
2 Eggs
2 oz Cheese dip
2 oz Guacamole
Avocado Slices
Chile En Escabeche
Chiles Toreados
Fried Jalapeno with grilled onions and limes
Consome
Corn Tortillas
Fajita Veggies
Flour Toritllas
French Fries
Grilled Onions
Jalapeno Fresh
Jalapeno Pickle
Mole Sauce
Pico De Gallo
Pinto Beans
Refried Beans
rice
Shredded Cheese
Side of Shrimp
Side of Lettuce
Sour Cream 2 oz
Sour Cream 4 oz
Tomatillo Bowl
Tomatillo Sauce
Tomatoes
1 chile toreado
verded sauce
Fajita veggies
Grilled onion
Green onion
Soups
Texicanas
Under The Sea Party Menu
Seafood Maya Fajita
Shrimp, scallops and grilled tilapia, cooked with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas,
Shrimp Chimichanga
Grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onions, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice and beans,
Scallops Tacos
3 Tacos flour tortilla with grilled scallops pico de gallo, avocado slices, cilantro, and chipotle sauce served with rice.
seafood fajita quesadilla
Shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers,onions, tomatoes, topped with cilantro & served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Chips and salsa
Cocktails Beverages
Steet Tacos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
