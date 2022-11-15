Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Mayas Mexican Restaurant

100 Perry Highway

Harmony, PA 16037

Popular Items

Fajitas (1)
Speedy Gonzales
Chicken Soup Bowl

A La Carte

Hard Shell Taco (1)

$2.25

Lettuce And Cheese

Hard Shell Taco (3)

$5.00

Lettuce And Cheese

Soft Shell Tacos (1)

$2.50

Lettuce And Cheese

Soft Shell Tacos (3)

$7.00

Lettuce And Cheese

Chiles Poblanos (1)

$4.25

Chiles Poblanos (2)

$8.00

Enchiladas (1)

$2.50

topped with shredded cheese and salsa

Enchiladas (3)

$7.00

topped with shredded cheese and salsa

Burritos (1)

$4.25

Topped with shredded cheese and salsa

Burritos (2)

$8.00

Topped with shredded cheese and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$3.75

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$7.00

Tostada (1)

$4.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Tostada (2)

$7.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese

tamales (1)

$4.00

Queso fresco and salsa

Tamales (3)

$9.00

Queso fresco and salsa

Quesadillas (1)

$4.25

Cheese And Meat

Quesadillas (2)

$8.00

Cheese And Meat

Mini Fajita Quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Cheese And Meat

Mini Fajita Quesadilla (2)

$11.00

Cheese And Meat

Steak Burrito

$4.50

Bean burrito with queso sauce (1)

$4.25

Bean Burrito with sauce (2)

$8.25

Grilled chicken Bto

$4.50

1 Pz Street Taco

$3.50

1 Pz Sopes

$4.50

Grilled taco (1)

$3.75

Grilled taco (3)

$9.00

Anytime

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.75

3 Scramblend eggs with chorizo, rice, beans, tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$10.75

3 Over easy eggs on top corn tortilla, ranchero sauce, rice, beans, tortillas

Chilaquiles

$9.50

Fried tortila chips, 2 eggs on top, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, sour cream, rice, beans,

Appetizers

Table Side Guacamole

$11.50

Onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado

Queso Dip Cup 4oz

$3.75

Queso Dip Bowl

$9.25

Guacamole Cup 4 oz

$3.75

Guacamole Bowl

$9.25

Bean Dip Cup 4oz

$3.75

Beef Dip Bowl w/ Queso

$9.75

Trio Maya

$8.50

Chicken Wings 12 pz

$11.00

Chicken Wings 24 pz

$21.00

Choriqueso

$11.50

Chiken Wings 8 pz

$9.00

Ceviche

$11.50

Bean dip Bowl

$9.75

Beverage

Mexican coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Raspberry Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Fanta

$2.59

Bottle Water

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Gold Peak

$2.25

Large Horchata

$6.00

Sm Horchata

$3.00

Lg Agua Fresca

$6.00

Sm Agua Fresca

$3.00

Ice tea

$2.59

Sweet tea

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$15.00

green bell peppes, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, queso sauce

Naked Burrito

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice, beans

Burrito Mexicano

$14.50

Large tortilla, rice, beans, avocado, red sauce, green sauce, queso sauce, cilantro

Maya Burrito

$14.95

Large tortilla, pico de gallo. avocado, carne azada, grilled shrimp

Classic Burrito

$12.00

2 Burritos with sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

Combos

2 items 2 sides

$12.50

3 items 2 sides

$14.25

4 items 2 sides #4

$16.25

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Sopapillas

$3.00

Churros

$4.00

Flan

$6.50

Tres Leches

$6.50

Sopapillas & ice cream

$6.50

Churros w/ Ice cream

$6.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.75

3,Green salsa, cheese, sour cream, queso fresco cilantro, rice, lettuce avocado

Enchildas De Mole

$14.50

3 enchiladas, Queso fresco, onions, cilantro, rice

Enchiladas Celaya

$14.50

3 enchiladas with brown sauce, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes,rice, beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.25

3 enchiladas, one with red sauce, one green sauce, one queso sauce, rice and beans,

Enchiladas Mayas

$15.50

5 enchiladas, one cheese, one beef, one chicken, one beans, one queso fresco, topped with refried beas, chorizo, cilantro and onions.

Echiladas Gringas

$14.50

Especialidades

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.95

Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, beans, red onions,

Arroz Con Pollo Dinner

$12.75

Rice, chicken and queso sauce

Flautas

$14.75

4 fried tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, rice and beans.

Asado Maya

$16.95

Steak, Chorizo, grilled cactus, grilled green onions, grilled jalapeno, rice and beans, tortillas.

Choripollo

$16.50

Chicken Breast, Chorizo, queso sauce, rice, beans, tortilas

Delicias Steak

$16.50

Steak, Chorizo, queso sauce, rice, beans

Carne Azada

$15.75

Steak, fried jalapeno, guacamole, rice, beans, tortillas

Sopes

$13.25

3 Sopes, Cilantro, onion, queso fresco

Maya Special

$15.75

Rice, chicken, steak, shrimp and queso sauce on top

Arroz Con Camaron Dinner

$14.25

Rice, Shrimp butter and crush pepper

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.50

Shrimp in a spicy salsa, rice, lettuce, avocado, and garlic bread

Tolum Asado For (1)

Tolum Asado For (1)

$19.00

carne azada, chicken breast, cactus, shrimp, chorizo, green onions, rice, benas, tortillas

tolum Asado For (2)

$34.00

carne azada, chicken breast, cactus, shrimp, chorizo, green onions, rice, benas, tortillas

Chaac Maya

$18.00

4 Steak fillet medallion topped with shrimp in a chipotle sauce, served with cactus, pico de gallo, rice, tortillas

Colorado Maya

$15.00

Ranchero sauce, rice, beans, tortillas

Carnitas

$16.00

Pork tips, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chile en escabeche

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Tilapia, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, limes, corn tortillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.50

Large tortilla with grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, rice, beans,

Julie Special

$15.00

Shrimp tacos

$14.50

Fajitas

Fajitas (1)

$16.50

Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas (2)

$30.50

Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chicken And Steak Fajita (1)

$18.50

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chicken And Steak Fajita (2)

$32.50

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajita Maya (1)

$19.50

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajita Maya (2)

$35.00

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Fajita (1)

$18.95

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Fajita (2)

$35.00

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Vegetables Fajitas (1)

$13.00

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Vegetables Fajitas (2)

$25.00

green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

kids menu

Im not hungry (Taco RIcc And Beans)

$7.00

Whatever you want ( Burrito Rice And Beans)

$7.00

i dont want that (Quesadilla Rice And Beans)

$7.00

I dont want mexican food (Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

I dont know ( Chicken Tenders)

$7.00

I dont care (Enchilada Rice & Beans)

$7.00

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$7.50

One taco, one enchilada, rice or beans.

Taco Rice And Beans

$7.75

One Taco, rice and beans

Enchilada Rice and Beans

$8.25

Burrito Rice And Beans

$9.50

Quesadilla Rice And Beans

$9.50

Arroz Con Pollo Lunch

$10.75

Rice, queso sauce and chicken

Fajitas Lunch

$11.95

Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tortillas

Vegetable Fajita Lunch

$11.50

Green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tortillas, coliflower, brocoli, carrots, zucchini

Arroz Con Camaron Lunch

$12.50

Rice, Shrimp cooked with butter and crush pepper

Chimichanga Lunch

$11.00

Fried or soft, chicken or beef, rice, beans, guacamole,sour cream, red onion, cilantro and queso fresco, tomatoes

Mayas Special Lunch

$12.75

Rice, chicken, steak. shrimp, queso sauce

Flautas Lunch

$11.00

2 flautas chicken or beef, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, sour cream,

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.75

Chicken And Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Beef And Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Beef, Bean And Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Chicken, Beans And Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Nachos Fajita Chicken

$13.00

Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes

Nachos Fajita Steak

$13.00

Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes

Nachos Fajita Shrimp

$15.50

Green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes

Nachos Fajita Maya (steak, shrimp, chicken)

$17.50

green bell peppers,onions and tomatoes

Nachos Maya

$12.50

Shreedded chicken, ground beef, beans, lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and pickle jalapenos

Nacho Fries

$8.75

French fries topped with ground beef, pico de gallo and

Nachos Fajita Veggies

$11.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, grapes, chicken tenders with buffalo sauce, garlic bread

Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla Bowl, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour creamk guacamole, cheese,

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, grill chicken pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips

Taco Salad Fajita

$13.00

Tortilla Bowl, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour creamk guacamole, cheese,

Sides

2 Eggs

$2.00

2 oz Cheese dip

$1.75

2 oz Guacamole

$1.75

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Chile En Escabeche

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Fried Jalapeno with grilled onions and limes

Consome

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Flour Toritllas

$1.25

French Fries

$2.25

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Jalapeno Fresh

$1.00

Jalapeno Pickle

$1.00

Mole Sauce

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

rice

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.25

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Lettuce

$1.75

Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.75

Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.25

Tomatillo Bowl

$5.00

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.25

Tomatoes

$1.00

1 chile toreado

$1.00

verded sauce

$1.00

Fajita veggies

$3.00

Grilled onion

$1.25

Green onion

$1.00

Soups

House Soup Cup

$3.25

House Soup Bowl

$4.50

Chicken Soup Cup

$5.00

Chicken, rice, avocado, cilantro, onions, lime and fried tortilla strips

Chicken Soup Bowl

$7.00

Chicken, rice, avocado, cilantro, onions, lime and fried tortilla strips

Texicanas

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Fries & Cheese

Chicken Fries

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, cheese & Pico de gallo

Steak Fries

$9.25

Steak, cheese and pico

Pastor Fries

$9.25

Pastor cheese and pico

Chorizo Fries

$9.25

Chorizo, cheese and pico

Veggie Fries

$7.95

Bell peppers, onions tomatoes, fries and cheese

Under The Sea Party Menu

Seafood Maya Fajita

$19.00

Shrimp, scallops and grilled tilapia, cooked with green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas,

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.50

Grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onions, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice and beans,

Scallops Tacos

$15.50

3 Tacos flour tortilla with grilled scallops pico de gallo, avocado slices, cilantro, and chipotle sauce served with rice.

seafood fajita quesadilla

$17.00

Shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers,onions, tomatoes, topped with cilantro & served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Fees

Takeout

$0.35

Delivery

$3.00

Local Delivery

$2.50

Party

Party Combo

$70.00

Taco Box

$30.00

Chips and salsa

Small chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$4.00

Large Salsa

$4.00

Small Salsa

$1.50

Small Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Large Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Cocktails Beverages

12 oz margarita mix

$5.00

Mojito

$5.00

Margaritas pitcher

$13.00

Paloma

$4.00

Fresh pina colada

$7.00

Pina colada

$5.00

Cantarito

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Blue Margarita

$5.00

Steet Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Perry Highway, Harmony, PA 16037

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

