Caminos De Michoacán

Cellar

$55.00

Wines that get your senses going, but are still simple enough to enjoy everyday. We don’t want to overcomplicate things for ya, just swig these back and tell your friends about it. Domaine Bobinet Region: Loire Valley, Fr Bottle 1: Poil De Lievre Saumur ’21 Type: Chenin Blanc “perfect balance between freshness and generosity. The aromatic frankness unfolds generously on notes of flowers of the meadows, apple, pear and almond, the mouth is round and stretched by a beautiful minerality.” Bottle 2: Hanami ’21 Type: Cab Franc “Supple and delicious, Hanami was born in 2012 from the desire to make an aromatic early wine…the wine is fruity with an elegant and smooth texture and lively aromas. A wine to drink as an aperitif, for snacking, barbecues, platters of meats or rustic meals. Direct and tasty, a proper wine for gatherings!”