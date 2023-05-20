Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caminos De Michoacán

327 Reviews

$

1659 W Cullerton

Chicago, IL 60608

Wine Club Tiers

Cellar

Cellar

$55.00

Wines that get your senses going, but are still simple enough to enjoy everyday. We don’t want to overcomplicate things for ya, just swig these back and tell your friends about it. Domaine Bobinet Region: Loire Valley, Fr Bottle 1: Poil De Lievre Saumur ’21 Type: Chenin Blanc “perfect balance between freshness and generosity. The aromatic frankness unfolds generously on notes of flowers of the meadows, apple, pear and almond, the mouth is round and stretched by a beautiful minerality.” Bottle 2: Hanami ’21 Type: Cab Franc “Supple and delicious, Hanami was born in 2012 from the desire to make an aromatic early wine…the wine is fruity with an elegant and smooth texture and lively aromas. A wine to drink as an aperitif, for snacking, barbecues, platters of meats or rustic meals. Direct and tasty, a proper wine for gatherings!”

Cave

Cave

$75.00

A little more advanced, a little more special. These wines take you deeper into the natural wine rabbit hole with rave-worthy selections from some of our favorite producers. Bottle 1: Julian Altaber, Bourgogne Rouge ’20 Region: Burgundy, Fr Type: Pinot Noir “Superb juice with notes of red fruit, more like white cherries. The mouth still has tannins. These tannins, fine and young, will quickly melt in time as the matter is delicate. Very nice background with a finish of great fruity freshness and substance.” Bottle 2: L.Bouchacourt / P.Jambon, Une Tranche Made in Chénas ’18 Region: Beaujolais, Fr Type: Gamay “Another collaboration between Philippe Jambon and Louis Bouchacourt, on this Beaujolais - fruity and spicy with silky and present tannins. Rich and balanced wine with a nice texture.”

Outside bar

Modelo

$6.00

Topo

$7.00

White claw

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markLive Music
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location

1659 W Cullerton, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

