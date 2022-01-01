- Home
Los Panchos Restaurant Danville
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H
Danville, CA 94526
Soup / Fiesta Platter / Asada Fries
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken tortilla soup, topped with cheese, crispy tortilla strips and chili flakes. (For take-out; cheese, chili flakes & crispy tortilla chips will come on the side)
Fiesta Platter
Includes cheese nachos, cheese quesadilla, chicken flautas and a bean sope. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salsa.
Asada Fries
Fries topped with monterey jack cheese, carne asada, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream. (For Take-out; guacamole & sour cream will come on the side)
Dips
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Salsa & Chips
Our house mild salsa served with tortilla chips. (For Online Ordering; we have a variety of our house made salsas available in the Individual Sides Tab)
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocado mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime and special spices, served with tortilla chips.
Large Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips. (8-10 servings)
Tray Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips. (30 Servings)
Chips
Sides
Flan
Chicken Tenders
4 strips of chicken tenders.
Fries
Side order of fries.
Rice
Beans
Your choice of refried beans, whole beans or black beans. (refried beans are toped with cheese)
Cheese
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Avocado
Mole
Green Enchilada Sauce (warm)
Salsa
Your choice of: - Mild (traditional house salsa) - Hot (smooth red hot salsa) - Green (medium tomatillo salsa) - Nando salsa (roasted hot salsa)
Pico de Gallo Salsa
Tomatillo Salsa
Red spicy tomatillo salsa.
Onions
Grilled onions
Cilantro
Grilled Veggies
Mexican Coleslaw
Corn tortillas
Flour tortillas
Fresh Jalapeño
Grilled Jalapeño (1)
Side Ranch
Side Ketchup
Meats
Shredded Chicken
Shredded chicken cooked in it's own broth with spices.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
Chunky Beef
Cubed beef simmered with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Ground Beef
Pork
Cubed pork simmered in mild red chile ortega sauce.
Spicy Pork
Cubed pork simmered with traditional spicy green sauce.
Carne Asada
Steak. Grilled strips of tender beef.
Carnitas
Roasted pork.
Pastor
Marinated pork.
Carne Con Chile
Strips of beef (steak) sautéed with a special hot chile sauce.
Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp.
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Asada Fajitas
Beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Chorizo & Egg
Chile Colorado
Specialty Plates
#7 Asada Plate
Grilled stripes of tender beef served with a whole grilled onion, a whole grilled jalapeño, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas. (For Take-out; Guacamole & pico de gallo salsa will be on the side.)
#8 Chicana Plate
Cubed beef simmered with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#9 Carne Con Chile Plate
Strips of steak sautéed with a special hot chile sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#10 Flautas Plate
Four crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served on a bed of lettuce. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole.
#11 Chile Verde Plate
Cubed pork simmered in our traditional spicy green sauce or our mild version in a red sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#13 Fajita Plate
Your choice of up to two types of meat sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#14 Carnitas Plate
Roasted pork served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas & pico de gallo salsa.
#16 Chile Colorado Plate
Cubed beef simmered in our signature mole sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#18 Cheese Chilaquiles
Tortilla cheese casserole topped with ortega peppers & served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
#18 Meat Chilaquiles
Tortilla cheese casserole topped with your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.
Create your own combo
Combo - 1 Item
Choose 1 item and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)
Combo - 2 Items
Choose 2 items and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)
Combo - 3 Items
Choose 3 items and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)
Crispy
Crispy Chicken Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Crispy Ground Beef Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with ground beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Crispy Chunky Beef Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with chunky beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Crispy Potato Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with a mashed potato mix, and topped with lettuce and cheese. Comes with a special potato taco salsa on the side.
Soft
Soft Chicken Taco
Corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Ground Beef Taco
Corn tortillas topped with ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Chunky Beef Taco
Corn tortillas topped with chunky beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Pork Taco
Corn tortillas topped with pork, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Spicy Pork Taco
Corn tortillas topped with spicy pork (chile verde), lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Pastor Taco
Corn tortillas topped with pastor (marinated pork), onions, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Asada Taco
Corn tortillas topped with carne asada (steak), whole pinto beans, and pico de gallo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Carnitas Taco
Corn tortillas topped with carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Grilled Chicken Taco
Corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)
Soft Shrimp Taco
Corn tortillas topped with grilled shrimp and mexican coleslaw. (flour tortilla available upon request)
BCR
Regular
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Meat only.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Meat only.
Chunky Beef Burrito
Meat only. (chunky beef aka shredded beef)
Ground Beef Burrito
Meat only.
Pork Burrito
Meat only.
Spicy Pork Burrito
Meat only. (spicy pork aka chile verde)
Asada Burrito
Asada (steak), whole beans & pico de gallo salsa.
Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa.
Pastor Burrito
Pastor (marinated pork) onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Chorizo & egg only.
Relleno Burrito
Chile Relleno wrapped in a tortilla.
Chile Colorado Burrito
Chunky beef simmered in our signature mole sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Beef Fajita Burrito
Grilled steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Super
Super Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Chunky Beef Burrito
Chunky beef, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Pork Burrito
Pork, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Spicy Pork Burrito
Spicy Pork (Chile Verde), refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Asada Burrito
Asada (steak), refried beans, cheese, rice & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas (roasted pork) refried beans, cheese, rice & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Pastor Burrito
Pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Chorizo and Egg Burrito
Chorizo, egg, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Relleno Burrito
Chile relleño, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Chile Colorado Burrito
Cubed beef simmered in our signature mole sauce, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Chicken Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Beef Fajita Burrito
Steak, sautéed onions. bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Super Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy
Happy Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Chunky Beef Burrito
Chunky beef, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Pork Burrito
Pork, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Spicy Pork Burrito
Spicy pork (chile verde), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Asada Burrito
Asada (steak), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas (roasted pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Pastor Burrito
Pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Chorizo and Egg Burrito
Chorizo, egg, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Relleno Burrito
Chile relleño, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Chile Colorado Burrito
Cubbed beef simmered with our signature mole sauce, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Chicken Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Beef Fajita Burrito
Steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Grilled shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Happy Vegetarian Burrito
Refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request) **Whole beans & black beans are vegan.
BCR Chimichanga
Bean, Cheese, & Rice Chimichanga
Inside: Refried beans, cheese & rice. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Bean & Cheese Chimichanga
Inside: Refried beans & cheese. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Bean & Rice Chimichanga
Inside: Refried beans & rice. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Rice & Cheese Chimichanga
Inside: Rice & cheese. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Bean Chimichanga
Inside: Refried beans only. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)
Meat Chimichanga
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Inside: shredded chicken (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Inside: Grilled chicken (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Chunky Beef Chimichanga
Inside: Chunky beef (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Inside: Ground beef (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Pork Chimichanga
Inside: Pork (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Spicy Pork Chimichanga
Inside: Spicy Pork / Chile Verde (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Chorizo & Egg Chimichanga
Inside: Chorizo & egg. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Asada Chimichanga
Inside: Asada (steak), whole beans & pico de gallo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Carnitas Chimichanga
Inside: Carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Pastor Chimichanga
Inside: Pastor (marinated pork), onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
Inside: Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Asada Fajita Chimichanga
Inside: Asada (steak), sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.
Nachos
Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans & melted cheese. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Shredded Chicken Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & shredded chicken. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Grilled Chicken Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & grilled chicken. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Chunky Beef Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & chunky beef. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Ground Beef Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & ground beef. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Pork Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & pork. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Spicy Pork Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & spicy pork (chile verde). On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Asada Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & asada (steak). On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Carnitas Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & carnitas (roasted pork). On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Pastor Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & pastor (marinated pork). On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Shrimp Fiesta Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & grilled shrimp. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Meat Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & shredded chicken. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & grilled chicken. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Chunky Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & chunky beef. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & ground beef. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & pork. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Spicy Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & spicy pork (chile verde). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Asada Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & asada (steak). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Carnitas Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & carnitas (roasted pork). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Pastor Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & pastor (marinated pork). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & grilled shrimp. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)
Taco Salad
Bean Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and salsa. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Chunky Beef Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Spicy Pork Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Asada Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & carne asada (steak). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & carnitas (roasted pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Pastor Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pastor (marinated pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled shrimp. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Tostada
Bean Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.
Shredded Chicken Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and shredded chicken.
Grilled Chicken Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
Chunky Beef Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and chunky beef.
Ground Beef Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and ground beef.
Pork Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pork.
Spicy Pork Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and spicy pork (chile verde).
Asada Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and carne asada (steak).
Carnitas Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and carnitas (roasted pork).
Pastor Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pastor (marinated pork).
Shrimp Tostada
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and grilled shrimp.
Sope
Bean Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shredded Chicken Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and shedded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Chunky Beef Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Ground Beef Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Spicy Pork Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Asada Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada (steak). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas (roasted pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Pastor Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and pastor (marinated pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Sope
A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and grilled shrimp. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with cheese and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese (green sauce available upon request)
Shredded Chicken Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Grilled Chicken Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with grilled chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Chunky Beef Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with chunky beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Ground Beef Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with ground beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Pork Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with pork and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Spicy Pork Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with spicy pork (chile verde) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Asada Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with asada (steak) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Carnitas Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with carnitas (roasted pork) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Pastor Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with pastor (marinated pork) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Shrimp Enchilada
A corn tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)
Flautas/Tamales/Rellenos
Flauta Solo
Two crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served on a bed of lettuce and a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Pork Tamale
Corn masa filled with pork, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.
Chile Relleno
An ortega pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter, fried until golden brown and served in a special sauce topped with melted cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Orders over $35!! Don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code "FREEDIP" for a bean dip OR "FREESALSA" for Salsa & Chips! *Order must be over $35 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify. Step 1: ADD bean dip OR salsa & chips to your cart. Step 2: ADD promo code when checking out to make it free!
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville, CA 94526