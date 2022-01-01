Los Panchos Restaurant Pleasant Hill

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Orders over $35!! Don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code "FREEDIP" for a bean dip OR "FREESALSA" for Salsa & Chips! *Order must be over $35 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify. Step 1: ADD bean dip OR salsa & chips to your cart. Step 2: ADD promo code when checking out to make it free!