Los Panchos Restaurant Pleasant Hill

232 Golf Club Road

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Taco
Bean, Cheese, & Rice Burrito
Crispy Ground Beef Taco

Dips

Bean Dip

$4.99

Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

Your choice of a variety of house made salsas served with tortilla chips. (For Take-out; Please choose a salsa, IF no salsa is chosen we will put our house Mild salsa)

Guacamole Dip

$10.75

Fresh avocado mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime and special spices, served with tortilla chips.

Large Bean Dip

$16.99

Refried beans topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips. (8-10 servings)

Chips

Extra Small Chips

$1.75

(1 serving)

Small Chips

$3.50

Corn tortilla chips. Made fresh daily. (2-3 servings)

Sides

Rice

$3.30+

Beans

$3.30+

Your choice of refried beans, whole beans or black beans. (refried beans are toped with cheese)

Cheese

$1.99+

Lettuce

$1.00+

Tomatoes

$0.55+

Sour Cream

$1.99+

Guacamole

$3.99+

Avocado

$3.99

Mole

$1.60+

Green Enchilada Sauce (warm)

$1.60+

Salsa

$3.20+

Your choice of: - Mild (traditional house salsa) - Hot (smooth red hot salsa) - Green (medium tomatillo salsa) - Nando salsa (roasted hot salsa)

Pico de Gallo Salsa

$0.75+

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75+

Red spicy tomatillo salsa.

Onions

$0.55+

Grilled onions

$2.10+

Cilantro

$0.55+

Grilled Veggies

$3.45+

Corn tortillas

$2.65+

Flour tortillas

$2.65+

1 Large Flour Tortilla (burrito size)

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeño

$0.99+

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.99+

Grilled Jalapeño (1)

$2.10

Meats

Shredded Chicken

$6.40+

Shredded chicken cooked in it's own broth with spices.

Grilled Chicken

$7.50+

Grilled marinated chicken breast.

Chunky Beef

$6.40+

Cubed beef simmered with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Ground Beef

$6.40+

Pork

$6.40+

Cubed pork simmered in mild red chile ortega sauce.

Spicy Pork

$6.40+

Cubed pork simmered with traditional spicy green sauce.

Carne Asada

$7.50+

Steak. Grilled strips of tender beef.

Carnitas

$7.50+

Roasted pork.

Pastor

$7.50+

Marinated pork.

Carne Con Chile

$7.50+

Strips of beef (steak) sautéed with a special hot chile sauce.

Chicken Fajitas

$7.50+

Grilled chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Asada Fajitas

$7.50+

Beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Chorizo & Egg

$6.40+

Chile Colorado

$6.40+

Specialty Plates

#7 Asada Plate

$17.50

Grilled stripes of tender beef served with grilled onion, grilled jalapeño and pico de gallo salsa. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#8 Chicana Plate

$16.00

Cubed beef simmered with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#9 Carne Con Chile Plate

$17.50

Strips of steak sautéed with a special hot chile sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#10 Flautas Plate

$14.00

Four crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served on a bed of lettuce. Served with a side of rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole.

#11 Chile Verde Plate

$16.00

Cubed pork simmered in our traditional spicy green sauce or our mild version in a red sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#13 Fajita Plate

$17.50

Your choice of up to two types of meat sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#14 Carnitas Plate

$17.50

Roasted pork served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas & pico de gallo salsa.

#16 Chile Colorado Plate

$16.00

Cubed beef simmered in our signature mole sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#18 Cheese Chilaquiles

$12.25

Tortilla cheese casserole topped with ortega peppers & served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

#18 Meat Chilaquiles

$15.25

Tortilla cheese casserole topped with your choice of meat. Served with a side of rice, beans, & tortillas.

Create your own combo

Create your own combo plate. Choose ONE, TWO OR THREE item combo. Comes with rice and your choice of beans. (refried beans come with the meal if none is chosen.)

Combo - 1 Item

Choose 1 item and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)

Combo - 2 Items

$13.99

Choose 2 items and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)

Combo - 3 Items

$18.99

Choose 3 items and includes rice & refried beans. (whole beans or black beans are available in side options)

Flautas/Tamales/Rellenos/Soup

Flauta Solo

$5.65

Two crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served on a bed of lettuce and a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Pork Tamale

$5.65

Corn masa filled with pork, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese.

Chile Relleno

$5.65

An ortega pepper stuffed with cheese, coated in a fluffy egg batter, fried until golden brown and served in a special sauce topped with melted cheese

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Chicken tortilla soup, topped with cheese, crispy tortilla strips and chili flakes. (For take-out; cheese, chili flakes & crispy tortilla chips will come on the side)

Crispy

Crispy Chicken Taco

$3.95

Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and cheese.

Crispy Ground Beef Taco

$3.95

Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with ground beef and topped with lettuce and cheese.

Crispy Potato Taco

$3.95

Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with a mashed potato mix, and topped with lettuce and cheese. Comes with a special potato taco salsa on the side.

Soft

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.95

Corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Ground Beef Taco

$3.95

Corn tortillas topped with ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Chunky Beef Taco

$3.95

Corn tortillas topped with chunky beef, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Pork Taco

$3.95

Corn tortillas topped with pork, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Spicy Pork Taco

$3.95

Corn tortillas topped with spicy pork (chile verde), lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Pastor Taco

$5.25

Corn tortillas topped with pastor (marinated pork), onions, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Asada Taco

$5.25

Corn tortillas topped with carne asada (steak), whole pinto beans, and pico de gallo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Carnitas Taco

$5.25

Corn tortillas topped with carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa. (flour tortilla available upon request)

Soft Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.25

Corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, and cheese. (flour tortilla available upon request)

BCR

Bean, Cheese, & Rice Burrito

$3.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

Bean & Rice Burrito

$3.99

Rice & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Rice Burrito

$3.99

Super BCR

Super Bean, Cheese, & Rice Burrito

$6.99

Super Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Super Bean & Rice Burrito

$6.99

Super Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Regular

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$5.50

Meat only.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.00

Meat only.

Chunky Beef Burrito

$5.50

Meat only. (chunky beef aka shredded beef)

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.50

Meat only.

Pork Burrito

$5.50

Meat only.

Spicy Pork Burrito

$5.50

Meat only. (spicy pork aka chile verde)

Asada Burrito

$7.00

Asada (steak), whole beans & pico de gallo salsa.

Carnitas Burrito

$7.00

Carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa.

Pastor Burrito

$7.00

Pastor (marinated pork) onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$5.50

Chorizo & egg only.

Relleno Burrito

$5.50

Chile Relleno wrapped in a tortilla.

Chile Colorado Burrito

$5.50

Chunky beef simmered in our signature mole sauce wrapped in a tortilla.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$7.50

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.

Beef Fajita Burrito

$7.50

Grilled steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.

Super

Super Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Grilled chicken, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Chunky Beef Burrito

$11.00

Chunky beef, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Ground beef, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Pork Burrito

$11.00

Pork, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Spicy Pork Burrito

$11.00

Spicy Pork (Chile Verde), refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Asada Burrito

$12.50

Asada (steak), refried beans, cheese, rice & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

Carnitas (roasted pork) refried beans, cheese, rice & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Chorizo and Egg Burrito

$11.00

Chorizo, egg, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Relleno Burrito

$11.00

Chile relleño, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Chile Colorado Burrito

$11.00

Cubed beef simmered in our signature mole sauce, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Super Beef Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Steak, sautéed onions. bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese & rice. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy

Happy Shredded Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Shredded chicken, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Grilled chicken, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Chunky Beef Burrito

$13.00

Chunky beef, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Ground beef, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Pork Burrito

$13.00

Pork, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Spicy Pork Burrito

$13.00

Spicy pork (chile verde), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Asada Burrito

$14.50

Asada (steak), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Carnitas Burrito

$14.50

Carnitas (roasted pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Pastor Burrito

$14.50

Pastor (marinated pork), refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Chorizo and Egg Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo, egg, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Relleno Burrito

$13.00

Chile relleño, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Chile Colorado Burrito

$13.00

Cubbed beef simmered with our signature mole sauce, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Beef Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Happy Vegetarian Burrito

$9.50

Refried beans, cheese, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans or black beans available upon request) **Whole beans & black beans are vegan.

BCR Chimichanga

Bean, Cheese, & Rice Chimichanga

$7.00

Inside: Refried beans, cheese & rice. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$7.00

Inside: Refried beans & cheese. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Bean & Rice Chimichanga

$7.00

Inside: Refried beans & rice. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Rice & Cheese Chimichanga

$7.00

Inside: Rice & cheese. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Bean Chimichanga

$7.00

Inside: Refried beans only. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce. (whole beans or black beans available upon request)

Meat Chimichanga

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: shredded chicken (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$9.75

Inside: Grilled chicken (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Chunky Beef Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: Chunky beef (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: Ground beef (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Pork Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: Pork (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Spicy Pork Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: Spicy Pork / Chile Verde (meat only) On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Asada Chimichanga

$9.75

Inside: Asada (steak), whole beans & pico de gallo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Carnitas Chimichanga

$9.75

Inside: Carnitas (roasted pork) & pico de gallo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Pastor Chimichanga

$9.75

Inside: Pastor (marinated pork), onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$10.25

Inside: Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Asada Fajita Chimichanga

$10.25

Inside: Asada (steak), sautéed onions, bell pepper & tomatoes. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Chorizo & Egg Chimichanga

$8.25

Inside: Chorizo & egg. On the side: Sour cream, guacamole & chimichanga sauce.

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$9.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans & melted cheese.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & shredded chicken.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$14.75

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & grilled chicken.

Chunky Beef Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & chunky beef.

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & ground beef.

Pork Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & pork.

Spicy Pork Nachos

$13.25

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & spicy pork (chile verde).

Asada Nachos

$14.75

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & asada (steak).

Carnitas Nachos

$14.75

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & carnitas (roasted pork).

Pastor Nachos

$14.75

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese & pastor (marinated pork).

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese.

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Corn tortillas filled with cheese.

Meat Quesadilla

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & shredded chicken. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & grilled chicken. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Chunky Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & chunky beef. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & ground beef. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & pork. On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Spicy Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & spicy pork (chile verde). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Asada Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & asada (steak). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & carnitas (roasted pork). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Pastor Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans & pastor (marinated pork). On the side: Sour cream & guacamole. (whole beans & black beans available upon request)

Taco Salad

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & your choice of meat. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Bean Taco Salad

$8.99

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and salsa. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$12.50

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Chunky Beef Taco Salad

$12.50

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$12.50

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Pork Taco Salad

$12.50

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Spicy Pork Taco Salad

$12.50

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Asada Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & carne asada (steak). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & carnitas (roasted pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Pastor Taco Salad

$14.00

Large flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, & pastor (marinated pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Tostada

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and your choice of meat.

Bean Tostada

$4.50

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$7.00

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and shredded chicken.

Grilled Chicken Tostada

$8.50

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.

Chunky Beef Tostada

$7.00

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and chunky beef.

Ground Beef Tostada

$7.00

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and ground beef.

Pork Tostada

$7.00

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pork.

Spicy Pork Tostada

$7.00

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and spicy pork (chile verde).

Asada Tostada

$8.50

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and carne asada (steak).

Carnitas Tostada

$8.50

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and carnitas (roasted pork).

Pastor Tostada

$8.50

Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pastor (marinated pork).

Sope

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and your choice of meat. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Bean Sope

$6.99

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Shredded Chicken Sope

$9.50

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and shedded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Grilled Chicken Sope

$11.00

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and grilled chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Chunky Beef Sope

$9.50

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and chunky beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Ground Beef Sope

$9.50

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and ground beef. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Pork Sope

$9.50

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and pork. Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Spicy Pork Sope

$9.50

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and spicy pork (chile verde). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Asada Sope

$11.00

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada (steak). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas Sope

$11.00

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas (roasted pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Pastor Sope

$11.00

A handmade thick corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pico de gallo salsa, and pastor (marinated pork). Comes with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$4.25

A corn tortilla filled with cheese and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese (green sauce available upon request)

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

A corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

$6.50

A corn tortilla filled with grilled chicken and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Chunky Beef Enchilada

$5.50

A corn tortilla filled with chunky beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Ground Beef Enchilada

$5.50

A corn tortilla filled with ground beef and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Pork Enchilada

$5.50

A corn tortilla filled with pork and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Spicy Pork Enchilada

$5.50

A corn tortilla filled with spicy pork (chile verde) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Asada Enchilada

$6.50

A corn tortilla filled with asada (steak) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Carnitas Enchilada

$6.50

A corn tortilla filled with carnitas (roasted pork) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Pastor Enchilada

$6.50

A corn tortilla filled with pastor (marinated pork) and rolled, topped with our signature mole sauce and melted cheese. (green sauce available upon request)

Desserts

Flan

$5.75

Arroz con leche (Cinnamon rice pudding)

$6.75Out of stock

Non-Alcholic Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Can Drink

$1.50

Glass Bottle

$2.99
Jarrito

Jarrito

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

When ordering online you will be given a cup to fill up. Agua frescas are self serve.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.79

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Orders over $35!! Don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code "FREEDIP" for a bean dip OR "FREESALSA" for Salsa & Chips! *Order must be over $35 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify. Step 1: ADD bean dip OR salsa & chips to your cart. Step 2: ADD promo code when checking out to make it free!

Location

232 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Directions

