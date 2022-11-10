A map showing the location of Los PortalesView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Portales

1,070 Reviews

$

2614 S 13th St.

Omaha, NE 68108

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Street Taco
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

Mexican Delicacies

Gordita

$5.00

Deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed w/choice of meat, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.

Gordita de Chicharon

$5.00

Deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed w/ pork rind, green hot sauce, potato, lettuce, & queso fresco.

Gordita de Nopales

$5.00

Deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed w/ nopales, chorizo, potato, lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco.

Huarache

$9.00

Deep-fried corn tortilla, w/ refried beans, choice of meat, cilantro, onions, mozzarella cheese, queso fresco, & sour cream.

Sope

$5.00

Deep-fried corn tortilla, w/ choice of meat, refried beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato.

Tamale

$2.75

Pork tamales with red or green hot sauce inside.

Tacos, Burritos, & More

Street Taco

$2.75

Handmade corn tortilla w/ choice of meat, cilantro, & onions.

Soft Taco Regular

$2.75

Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.

Soft Taco Supreme

$3.00

Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & American cheese.

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Corn or flour deep-fried tortilla w. choice of meat, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, & sour cream.

Burrito

$7.75

Large flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, rice, beans, American cheese, tomato, & sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$8.50

Large flour tortilla w/ shrimp, rice, beans, American cheese, tomato, & sour cream.

Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

$7.25

Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Torta

$7.25

Telera bread w/ red & green bell peppers, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, & mozzarella cheese.

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Flour tortilla filled w/ mozzarella cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$9.25

Corn tortilla chips w/ choice of meat, beans, lettuce, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, tomato, & avocado.

Quesadilla Supreme

$7.25

Large flour tortilla w/ mozzarella cheese & choice of meat. Served w/ lettuce & sour cream.

Dinners

Tacos Dorados (Hard Shell Tacos) (3)

$10.00

Corn or flour tortillas w/ choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & American Cheese. Served w/ rice & beans. .

Flautas (Taquitos) (4)

$10.00

Corn tortillas w/ choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & queso fresco. Served w/ rice & beans.

Enchiladas (4)

$11.00

Corn or flour tortillas w/ choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & queso fresco. Served w/ rice & beans.

Chimichanga

$9.00

Large flour torilla deep-fried w/ choice of meat. Topped w/ sour cream. Served w/ guacamole, pico, rice, & beans.

Quesadilla Los Portales

$10.00

Large flour tortilla filled w/ shrimp, mozzarela chesse, grilled red & green bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice & side of lettuce.

Quesadillas de Papa (4)

$10.00

Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ potato & mozzarella cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.

Quesadillas Rancheras (4)

$12.00

Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese, & shrimp. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast. Served w/ rice & beans.

Seafood

Filete con Champinones

$11.00

Tilapia sauteed in mushroom sauce. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Filete Zarandeado

$11.00

Grilled tilapia w/ mozzarella cheese, onions, & bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Filete Empanizado

$10.50

Breaded tilapia, served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Preppared w/ shrimp, tomato, onions, avocado, chopped tomatoes, cilantro, & special sauce.

Steaks

Bistec con Nopales

$17.00

Steak sautéed w/ two nopales, deep fried onions, & jalapenos. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Milanesa (Breaded Steak)

$15.00

Breaded steak served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Bisten en Salsa de Champinones

$17.00

Grilled steak sautéed in a mushroom sauced. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$17.00

Steak sautéed w/ onions, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Bistec en Salsa de Epazote

$17.50

Steak sautéed w/ two nopales, mozzarella cheese, & herb sauce. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas

$17.00

Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed w/ bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$18.00

Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Sides

Avocado/ Aguacate

$2.50

4oz

Guac

$2.50

4oz

Chips

$1.50

Beans/ Frijoles

$2.00

Rice/ Arroz

$2.00

1 Deep-fried Jalapeño/ 1 Chile Toriado

$0.50

Deep-fried Jalapenos/ Chiles Toriados (3)

$1.50

Chiles Toriados

Deep-fried Jalapenos & Onions/ Cebollitas Y Chiles Toriados

$3.50

Cebolltas y Chiles Toriados

Deep-fried Onions/ Cebollitas (3)

$2.25

Cebollitas

Rice & Beans/ Arroz Y Frijoles

$3.50

French Fries/ Papas Fritas

$2.50

Nopal (1)

$1.50

Ord. Nopales (3)

$4.00

Ord. Tortillas

$1.99

Picked Jalapenos/ Chiles en Vinagre

$0.75

2oz

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

4oz

Sour Cream/ Crema

$0.75

2oz

Salsa de Champiñones/ Mushroom Sauce

$1.00

Salsa de Epazote

$1.00

Extras

Churros (4)

$2.79

Takis

$2.50

Paleta Payaso

$1.25

Rice 16oz

$4.00

Rice 32oz

$8.00

Beans 16oz

$4.00

Beans 32oz

$8.00

Salsa (Hot Sauce)

$0.50+

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.25+

Rice Water

Jamaica

$2.25+

Habiscus Water

Pina

$2.25+

Pineapple Water

Bottled Products

Mexican Coke (Coca-Cola)

$3.00

Gaterade

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Jugo de Coco

$2.25+

Jumex

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Nesquik

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Sunny D

$1.50

Snapple

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mineral Water (Sparking)

$3.00

Boing

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Reg Coke (Coca-Cola)

$2.25+

Diet Coke (Coca-Cola)

$2.25+

Orange Fanta

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Unsweetend Iced Tea

$2.25+

Hi-C

$2.25+

Pibb Xtra

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Hot Beverages

Champurrado

$4.50+

Winter Season Drink

Coffee

$2.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2614 S 13th St., Omaha, NE 68108

Directions

Map
