Lost Boy Cider

369 Reviews

$$

317 Hooffs Run Dr

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Passionfruit Seltzer 4 Pack
Ciderita
Thunderbolt

Specials

Governor's Cup Package

Governor's Cup Package

$30.00

Celebrate our Governor's Cup Victory and snag yourself a commemorative glass, shirt, & cider combo we made especially for the occasion. Your 16oz limited edition pint glass comes with the official Comeback Kid Logo. The t-shirt is 100% cotton from Bella & Canvas and captures the Virginia Governors Cup logo. Cheers!

Stovepipe of the Day (19oz)

Semi-Sweet with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Allspice, Nutmeg and Clove 100% of the proceeds for this stovepipe will be given to @standupforjustice 6.9% ABV 19 oz

Cidre noir

$16.00

Farmhouse

$10.70

Peach Tea

$10.70
Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt

$10.70

Thunder! Thunder! Thunderbolt! YUMMMM!!!! It's the electrifying combination of apples and coffee that make you ask, "How do they do it?!?" **Contains caffeine** 19oz 6.9% ABV

Sage Advice

$10.70

Arnold Palmer

$10.70

4/6/Packs & Cases

Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid

$17.10+

Our flagship cider is an off-dry example using a perfect balance of acid and sweetness achieved through a slow fermentation using freshly pressed Virginia apples and wine yeast. This cider is naturally gluten free and 100% juice, never from concentrate. The tart finish should be smooth and slightly sweet. Enjoy it ice cold with the people you care about! 6.9% Alcohol

En Fuego

En Fuego

$17.10+

Hot Peppers 6.9% ABV

Hazy Hopped

Hazy Hopped

$17.10+

This can of cider is special. It contains perhaps the most interesting and exclusive hop of all time, the Mosaic. Born in Washington state, then grown and blended in Yakima Valley, this cider is exploding with fruit forward notes of blueberry, mango, roses, and citrus. Unfiltered, hazy, and 100% all natural juice, the explorer in you will truly appreciate the most interesting cider you’ve ever had. 6.9% Alcohol

Mixed Four

Mixed Four

$12.85+

Can’t decide? Get combo packs of 12oz cans of our 3 mainstays plus our seasonal: 1 Comeback Kid, 1 Hazy Hopped, 1 Wingman and 1 Pumpkin Head 6.9% Alcohol

Mixed Six

Mixed Six

$18.20+

Can’t decide? Get combo packs of 12oz cans of our 3 mainstays: 2 Comeback Kid, 2 Hazy Hopped, and 2 Wingman 6.9% Alcohol

Pumpkin Head

Pumpkin Head

$17.50+

It's fall and you know what that means....pumpkin's back!!! Our answer to the pumpkin craze, made with pumpkin spices, is the perfect drink to sip while watching the leaves change colors 6.9% Alcohol

Wingman

Wingman

$17.10+

East coast meets west coast in this fruitified mash up of Oregon raspberries and Virginia apples. Co-fermented to 0 grams of residual sugar and aged in stainless this dry cider soars! 100% real, fresh and handcrafted with local apples Wingman cider is a solid ride or die partner on your journey. 6.9% Alcohol

Passionfruit Seltzer 4 Pack

Passionfruit Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.70

Passionfruit and Bubbles!

Cranberry Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.70

Growler

Bring in your own glass growler. We will sanitize it and fill it with your choice of cider!

LBC Growler

$8.00

Your cider is happiest in a LBC growler. Plus your fridge will look cooler. Glass, 32 oz At this time, we are unable to refill any growlers. Please feel free to purchase a new LBC growler!

Bring Your Own (BYOG) Growler

At this time, we are unable to refill growlers. Please feel free to buy a new LBC growler and fill it with one of our many delicious ciders!

Cellar Series

Aged in French oak for 1 year. Each bottle is hand conditioned by adding the perfect balance of yeast and sugar to create a light carbonation effect. . Aged in french wine barrels the cider becomes incredibly smooth and silky with deep characters of pineapple, pear, apple, and oak. . Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and sugar-free the end result of Barrel Aged is exceptional.
Cellar Series

Cellar Series

$27.75+

Some of Virginia's best heirloom apple varietals aged to perfection.

Explorer Series

Our monthly cider release series, made for explorers by explorers.

Feel The Beet

$19.25+

Gherkin

$19.25+

Gingerbread

$19.25+
Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$19.25+

Marzen-style! Sorghum, Candi Syrup, and Hops 6.9% ABV 1.0% RS

Ruby Red

$19.25+

Ciderita

$19.25+

Pick Up Options

Pick Up Options

Do you want to come in and say hi? Or have us run it out to your car? Maybe you'd like to order ahead for the Del Ray Farmer's Market?

Apparel

Pride Teal Tee

$30.00
Pride Tee (Pink)

Pride Tee (Pink)

$30.00

Show your pride in this super comfy womens-cut tee Portion of proceeds are going to the Trevor Project Model is 5'3" and is wearing a Large

Pride Tee (Green)

Pride Tee (Green)

$30.00

Show your pride in this super comfy unisex-cut tee Portion of proceeds are going to the Trevor Project

Yellow Comeback Tee

Yellow Comeback Tee

$18.00

Celebrate our Governor's Cup Victory and snag yourself a commemorative shirt with the official Comeback Kid Logo we made especially for the occasion. The t-shirt is 100% cotton from Bella & Canvas and captures the Virginia Governors Cup logo.

Blue Comeback Kid Tee

Blue Comeback Kid Tee

$21.00

Grab one of our new Comeback Kid tees today!! First of it's kind, and super comfy! It's the only way to bring in the warm weather!!! Patty is 5'3" and is wearing an XS

Black Long Sleeve Comeback Tee

Black Long Sleeve Comeback Tee

$30.00

This super cool tee will keep you cool during the warmer months! Brendan is 5'11" and is wearing a Large

Checklist LBC Shirt

Checklist LBC Shirt

$10.00

Super comfy, super cute shirt for both guys and gals!! Proceeds from white shirts go to our staff fund Patty is 5’3 and is wearing XS

Gas Mask LBC Shirt

Gas Mask LBC Shirt

$10.00

Like anyone in a gas mask will tell you, “Rjkadfn njdhfrrr rnrnrnndn rnrnrn.” Brendan Quirk is 5’11 and wearing a large *Disclaimer: not a guarantee you will look like photos

Green Tee

Green Tee

$20.00

Green looks good on you, and we have your size.

White Tank Top

White Tank Top

$20.00

This unisex white tank is the perfect get for this hot weather. Order yours today and be ready for that backyard sunbathing!

LBC Baseball Tee - Logo

LBC Baseball Tee - Logo

$25.00

Cider and baseball go together, so we made you this flattering tee with our logo Emily is 5'10" and is wearing a large

Long Sleeve Black Tee

Long Sleeve Black Tee

$27.00

Your wardrobe is never complete without a long-sleeve black tee. These super comfy uni-sex shirts are perfect while this cold weather refuses to go away. Patty is 5’3” and is wearing a small Brendan Quirk is 5’11” and is wearing a large

LBC Hat - Black & Yellow

LBC Hat - Black & Yellow

$25.00

Show how much you love Lost Boy Cider with a sweet snapback hat

LBC White Cap

LBC White Cap

$22.00

Show how much you love Lost Boy Cider with a sweet white cap.

LBC Beanie

LBC Beanie

$18.00

Keep your head warm this winter in this super comfy beanie.

LBC Hat - Pink & White w/ Logo

LBC Hat - Pink & White w/ Logo

$22.00

Show how much you love Lost Boy Cider with a sweet pink and white snapback hat.

LBC Hat - Blue & White w/ Logo

LBC Hat - Blue & White w/ Logo

$22.00

Show how much you love Lost Boy Cider with a sweet pink and white snapback hat.

Blue Hoodie

Blue Hoodie

$60.00+

Stay cozy in this super soft pull-over hoodie. Emily is 5'10" and is wearing a large

Bright Green Hoodie

Bright Green Hoodie

$45.00

Stay cozy in this super soft zip up hoodie. Patty is 5’3” and is wearing a small Brendan Quirk is 5’11” and is wearing a medium

Green Badge Tee

Green Badge Tee

$27.00

Check out our first shirt with the badge logo!!! From Bella + Canvas, these shirts are super comfy! Dave is 5'8" and is wearing a Large

Navy V-Neck Tee

Navy V-Neck Tee

$26.00

Theses IDEAL tees are super cute and super comfy. Grab yours today!!!

Camo Hoodie

$60.00+

grey tee

$22.00

Staff grey tee

$14.00

pink tank

$20.00

Schwag

Koozie - 19 oz

Koozie - 19 oz

$2.00

Keep your can of cider cool with one of our can koozies. We have them for 12 oz cans as well as 19 oz cans!

Koozie - 12 oz

Koozie - 12 oz

$2.00

Keep your can of cider cool with one of our can koozies. We have them for 12 oz cans as well as 19 oz cans!

Pin

Pin

$0.50

Carry Lost Boy with you wherever you go with this cute little guy. 1” diameter

Yellow LBC Cup

Yellow LBC Cup

$2.00

It’s not a party without a 16oz plastic LBC cup!

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$75.00

Feel like a real Lost Boy with your very own LBC tap handle. This wooden handle screws onto any tap. It is double-sided and designed to look like a ship, and comes with stickers for Comeback Kid, Hazy Hopped and Wingman.

Badge Sticker

Badge Sticker

Stick it to the man with these LBC badge stickers!! We’ve got 2 sizes. Small stickers are perfect for the back of a cell phone case. And they’re waterproof Large stickers are 3.5” in diameter and they're waterproof Large shiny stickers are 3.5” in diameter and look really slick.

Coasters

Coasters

$1.00

Bring some LBC tasting room charm home with you with our coasters. Only 4 for $1 Made from stiff cardboard, 3.5” in diameter

Used 50Gal Oak Barrel

Used 50Gal Oak Barrel

$250.00

Used whiskey barrels that came from Aslin Beer and have had cider aged in them. These are all guaranteed water-tight. *Not guaranteed gluten-free

Clear Pin

Clear Pin

$1.00

Carry Lost Boy with you wherever you go with this cute little guy. 1.25” diameter

Patch

Patch

$4.00

Look super fly with this iron-on LBC patch!!

Lost Boy Sticker

Lost Boy Sticker

$1.00

Bring a little Lost Boy with you everywhere you go. 3" tall

Pixie sticker

$1.00
Comeback Kid Sticker

Comeback Kid Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

You've got Lost Boy stickers! Now it's time to grab one of these Comeback Kid stickers to celebrate our flagship cider!!!

Oktoberfest Sticker

$1.00

Bar Key

$3.00

Comeback Kid Magnet

$1.00

Glassware

5 oz Taster

5 oz Taster

$5.00

Sláinte in style with a Lost Boy Cider taster glass. 5oz, glass

12 oz Tulip

12 oz Tulip

$6.50

Sláinte in style with a Lost Boy Cider tulip glass. 12oz, glass

16 oz Pint

16 oz Pint

$8.00

Sláinte in style with a Lost Boy Cider pint glass. 16oz, glass

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft cider, for explorers, by explorers.

Website

Location

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

