Lost Boy Cider

Hazy Hopped

$17.10 +

This can of cider is special. It contains perhaps the most interesting and exclusive hop of all time, the Mosaic. Born in Washington state, then grown and blended in Yakima Valley, this cider is exploding with fruit forward notes of blueberry, mango, roses, and citrus. Unfiltered, hazy, and 100% all natural juice, the explorer in you will truly appreciate the most interesting cider you’ve ever had. 6.9% Alcohol