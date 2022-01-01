Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Boys' Garage

review star

No reviews yet

6325 N. Wall

Spokane, WA 99208

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Bacon Gouda Burger
Garage Fries

-Compact-

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Known as the "squeaky" cheese, these deep fried white cheddar cheese curds are the perfect comfort food.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Juicy dill pickle spears dredged in our proprietary batter, tossed in panko bread crumbs and fried up a golden brown.

Garage Fries

$6.00

Crispy skin on fries with our own special seasoning.

Mozzarella Fingers

Mozzarella Fingers

$11.00

House made, lightly fried cheese sticks served with house made marinara.

Poutine

$13.50

A hearty French Canadian classic of crispy shoestring fries or tater tots, brown gravy and fresh cheese curds.

Sirloin Steak Bites

$13.00

8oz of bite size Angus sirloin sauteed in Mark Petersons "Extreme Rub" with mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Spark Plugs

Spark Plugs

$10.00

Our jalapeno, cream cheese, bacon and cheddar mix, breaded and fried up to a golden brown.

-Mini's-

Slider Style Mini Burgers

$8.00

Two hand pressed Angus beef American cheese sliders on mini brioche buns.

Lost Boys Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Every kids favorite perfectly toasted with a garlic butter spread and melted cheddar, provolone and cream cheese.

Lil' Karlis Kluckers

$6.00

Three hand breaded chicken breast strips fried to a golden brown.

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Our own house made soup made daily with fresh ingredients.

Caesar Salad Side

$3.00

Garden Salad Side

$2.00

-SUV's-

Our signature bone in oven roasted wings or all white meat boneless breaded wings, deep fried and crispy, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks.

Lost Boys' Boneless Wings

$10.00+

All white meat boneless breaded wings, deep fried and crispy, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks.

Lost Boys' Traditional Wings

$11.00+

Our signature bone in oven roasted wings, deep fried and juicy, tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery sticks

-Full Size-

Cubano

$14.50

Lean, shredded pork, ham, havarti cheese, spicy pickled relish, smoked cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli dijonnaise on a hoagie roll.

Extreme Steak Melt

$15.00Out of stock

6oz thinly sliced angus sirloin seasoned with Mark Peterson's "Extreme Rub", smothered in mushrooms, seasoned sauerkraut, pepper jack & gouda cheese, then drizzled with balsamic and cholula mayo.

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Thick sliced Applewood smoked ham, Gruyere cheese, mayo & mustard dijonnaise dipped in egg batter and served with a side of raspberry preserves.

Philly Grilled Cheese

Philly Grilled Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Roast beef & American cheese or Chicken & smoked cheddar, plus sauteed mushrooms, mixed onions and red peppers, suggested on a hoagie.

The Reuben

The Reuben

$14.50

A traditional reuben piled high with fresh sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on fresh marble rye.

-Hybrids-

Greek Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons and topped with seasoned grilled chicken. Caesar dressing is served on the side for to-go orders.

Karli's Kluckers

Karli's Kluckers

$11.00

Five strips of freshly breaded chicken fried to a golden brown with your choice of side.

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Our zesty dill seasoned fried chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce, pickles and buttermilk ranch mayonnaise recommended on a brioche bun.

The Big Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese and red onions with your choice of Crispy or Grilled chicken.

Two Piece Cod & Chips

$14.00

Two pieces of Alaskan cod dipped in our house beer batter, Panko breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with slaw, side of your choice and our house made tartar.

Wild Mushroom Steak Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with garlic and fresh herb marinated sirloin strips, grilled button and crimini mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers and blue cheese crumbles with a sage gorgonzola vinaigrette.

-Crossovers-

Bacon Gouda Burger

Bacon Gouda Burger

$15.75

Our 1/3lb Angus beef patty topped with thick sliced bacon, Gouda & havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon aioli.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

A 1/3lb Angus beef patty with a sweet and tangy bacon jam plus jalapeno aioli, tomato, lettuce and gorgonzola cheese.

Curd Burger

$15.50

Our 1/3lb hand pressed Angus patty with fresh white cheddar cheese curds, thick sliced bacon, green leaf lettuce and fresh tomato

Garage Burger

$12.00

Our 1/3lb Angus beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato and our garage sauce. Add any toppings you like.

-Trailers-

Mini donuts done garage style dusted with cinnamon sugar with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or maple dipping sauces.

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

$9.00

Four sweet & crispy tortillas filled with creamy raspberry cheesecake.

Lost Boys' Lugnuts

$8.00

Mini donuts done garage style with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or maple dipping sauces.

-Fluids-

Soda

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in an old service station, Lost Boys' is committed to great food, tasty beverages and amazing service! Come in and get lost with us!

6325 N. Wall, Spokane, WA 99208

