Lost Boys' Garage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in an old service station, Lost Boys' is committed to great food, tasty beverages and amazing service! Come in and get lost with us!
Location
6325 N. Wall, Spokane, WA 99208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Noodle Express - Division, Spokane WA
No Reviews
7514 North Division Street Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurant
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane - 4750 North Division Street
No Reviews
4750 North Division Street Spokane, WA 99207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant