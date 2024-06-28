Lost Burro
8868 West Bell Road
103
Peoria, AZ 85382
Featured Items
Daily Menu
Lost Menu.
- BeanCheezie
We Layered Houe cheese mix, Nacho Cheese and our Pinto Refried beans in to a burrito rolled into Crispy melted cheese. Topped with Avocado Crema and spicy Crema. Add any meat of your choosing.$9.99
- Elote
Elote on the cob - cut into rib size pieces. Tossed in our chipotle butter, topped with Lime juice, our Mexican aioli, Cotija Cheese, Valentina, Cilantro & choice of Chips (Doritos, Hot Cheetos, Takis)$6.08
- 3 Taco Combo Plate$19.99
- 4 Tacos & Drink$19.99
- PapaNachos
Crispy French Fries topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema. Each Meat option has its own Garnish$10.99
- Regular Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema.$9.99
- DoriNachos
Quarter pound of your Favorite Chips topped with our House Cheese Mix, Nacho Cheese, Choice of meat , Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema.$10.99
Burros/Plates/Bowls/Quesadilla
- Classico Burro
Large Flour Burito tortilla, Filled with Our House Cheese mix, Refried Pinto Beans, Mexican Red Rice, Avocado Crema, Spicy Crema, Your choice of Meat!$9.99
- California Burro
Large Flour Burito tortilla, Filled with Our House Cheese mix, Extra Crispy Fries, Avocado Crema, Spicy Crema, Your choice of Meat!$9.99
- Chimichanga
Filled with melted house cheese mix with your choice of meat and one side. Topped with Avocado Crema and Spicy crema.$9.99
- Bowl
Bed of Mexican red Rice followed by beans, our cheese mix and your choice of meat. Garnished with Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema. Side of either chips or corn and flour tortillas.$10.99
- Plate
Sides of rice and beans, Choice of meat accompanied by Avocado Crema and Spicy Crema. Side of either chips or corn and flour tortillas.$11.99
- Quesadilla
Our Burrito size Flour Tortilla Filled with House Cheese Mix. Accompanied by sides of Avocado Crema, Spicy Crema and Veggie Garnish.$9.99
Taco.
- Lost Taco
Tender Beef Smoked over Mesquite wood for 8 hours. garnished with our Lime Infused Jalapeno/Onion finished with cilantro.$4.00
- Birria Taco
Braised Birria slow cooked in bone marrow broth. Garnish with our Avocado Crema, Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro$3.50
- Carnitas Taco
Confit Pork Shoulder and Ribs make up our very tender Carnitas. Garnished with pickled red onions and Cilantro.$3.50
- Al Pastor Taco
Marinated Pork in Achiote, Chipotle and other secret spices and herbs. Garnished with our signature crisp Pineapple and cilantro.$3.50
- Asada Taco
Our marinated Carne Asada Topped with Avocado Crema and our Fresh Pico de gallo.$3.50
- Pollo Taco
Buttermilk marinated Chicken seasoned with our own mixture of spices and herbs. Topped with our Spicy Creama and Fresh Pico de gallo.$3.50
- Shrimp Taco
3 Large Marinated Shrimp sautéed to perfection then tossed in our house made Chipotle lime Butter. Rested on a bed of our Mexican slaw, Avocado crema, Walnuts then fished with cilantro.$4.00
- Veggie Taco
Cauliflower, Red Potato, Garlic, Onion, Carrot, Herbs and spices cooked to perfection topped with Avocado Crema and Cucumber Pico de Gallo.$3.00
Birria done Right.
Sides.
- Mexican Slaw$3.25
- Rice$3.25
- Beans$3.25
- Crispy Fries$4.50
- Birria Consome$2.99
- Spicy Crema$1.00
- Avocado Crema$1.00
- Nacho Cheese$3.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.00
- House Pickled Veggies$0.50
- Roasted Jalapeno$0.35
- Chips$1.00
- Tortilla$2.00
- Large Spicy Crema$3.25
- Large Avo Crema$3.99
- Large Salsa$2.99
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
- Dozen House Tortillas$3.99
Drinks.
Breakfast and Kids.
- 2 Kids Taco
2 single tortilla pollo tacos. Substitute Pollo for Asada or Carnitas.$5.25
- Small Kids Quesadilla
Small Queassadilla made with either 2 Corn or 2 flour tortillas.$4.99
- Kids Bean Burro
Small Bean and cheese Burrito$5.99
- Kids Quesadilla plate$7.00
- Kids Taco plate
2 single tortilla pollo tacos and sides of rice and beans. Substitute Pollo for Asada or Carnitas.$7.50
- Breakfast Burro
Large burrito tortilla, Crispy fries, House Cheese mix, 2 eggs, add any of our taco meats.$8.50
- Bowl Breakfast
Bed of Rice, Beans and House Cheese mix. Topped with 2 eggs, Avocado crema and Spicy crema. Add on any of our taco meats.$7.99
- Chilaquiles Bowl
Your choice of either Red or Green Chilaquiles. Avocado Crema, Spicy Crema, Melted House Cheese Mix and 2 Eggs. Add any Taco Meat.$7.99
- Chilaquiles Burrito
Burrito with your choice of either Red or Green Chilaquiles. Avocado Crema, Spicy Crema, Melted House Cheese Mix and 2 Eggs. Add any Taco Meat.$7.99
Thursday Special
Torta Thursday
- Ham and Bacon Torta
Soft Torta Covered in Melted House Cheese Mix, Filled with of-the-bone ham, Crispy Bacon, House Spread, Agave Mustard, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and onion.$12.99
- Hot Torta
Soft Torta Covered in Melted House Cheese Mix, Frijoles and your choice of Meat, House Spread, Agave Mustard, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and onion.$6.99
- Cheezie Torta
Soft Torta Covered in Melted House Cheese Mix, Frijoles, Choice of meat, Nacho Cheese, House Spread, Agave Mustard, Avocado,$6.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Chef Driven Food Truck with the courage to re-create our view of the traditional mexican cusine. Creating everything from scratch distinguishes us above the rest.
