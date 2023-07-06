Michael Waltrip Taproom Waltrip
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant, Bar and Sports Venue
Location
7731 Gateway Ln, Concord, NC 28027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
No Reviews
8021 Concord Mills Boulevard Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
The Peppers - Indian Cuisine - 8524 Pit Stop Ct NW
No Reviews
8524 Pit Stop Court Northwest Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Concord
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurant