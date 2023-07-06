Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael Waltrip Taproom Waltrip

review star

No reviews yet

7731 Gateway Ln

Concord, NC 28027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

The Snack Bar

Meaux Nachos

$11.95

Spicy Beef, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeno, Beer Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato MW Dust

End Zone

$13.95

Pork Belly Burnt Ends are everything you want in Meat Candy

The Bench

$9.95

Pretzels w/all of your Favorite Dips

Sidelines

$10.95

Crispy Loaded Potato Skin w/Cheese and Bacon

Cheesehead Sticks

$9.95

Mozzarella Stick w/Mariner Sauce

Wings & Tenders

Wing (6)

$9.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Wing (12)

$15.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Tender (3)

$6.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Tender (5)

$9.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Burger

Field of Dreams BYOB Single

$12.95

Field of Dreams BYOB Double

$15.95

The Bobby Ray Single

$12.95

Pimento Cheese. Bacon Jam, Jalapenos

The Bobby Ray Double

$15.95

Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Jalapenos

Mac Daddy Single

$13.95

Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce

Mac Daddy Double

$16.95

Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce

The Champ - Single

$12.95

Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli

The Champ - Double

$15.95

Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli

G.OA.T. Single

$12.95

Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce

G.OA.T. Double

$15.95

Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce

Handhelds

Field Goal

$12.95

Crispy Chicken, Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, MW Sauce

The Shake & Bake

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Topped with Pimento Cheese, Pickies

All Star

$9.95

Grilled Chesse on Our Famous Bun

Slam Dunk

$12.95

Crispy Portabello, Caramelized Onions, Blue Chesse Crumbles, Garlic Aioli

Salads

T Cobb

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Eggs, Choice of Dressing

Home Team

$9.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of dressing

Oympic Ceasar

$10.95

Romaine, Crountons, Cheese, Ceasar Dressing

Side

Fries

$3.95

Naked

Fries Flight

$10.95

Choice of All, Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Tots

$3.95

Choice of Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Tots Flight

$10.95

Choice of All, Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Mac N Cheese

$3.95

Dessert

Oreo (1)

$1.95

1 Oreo

Oreo (3)

$3.95

3 Oreo

Oreo (6 w scoop ice cream)

$6.95

6 Oreo with 1 Scoop of Vanilla Icecream

Kids

Kids Meal

$9.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Water

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawauan

$10.00

Caution Flag

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Crushed It

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grafeful Dead

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Palmer

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Old Timer

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Victory Lap

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

ANGRY BALLS

$6.00

Apple Jack

$6.00

Applesauce

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Baby\nGuiness

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Balls

$6.00

Bomb Pop

$6.00

Brass Balls

$6.00

Breakfast

$6.00

Buttery\nNipple

$6.00

Cheerwine

$6.00

Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

CINNMON\nTOAST

$6.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Drty\nBongWater

$6.00

Four\nHorsemen

$6.00

Girl Scout

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Grape\nGatorade

$6.00

Gummy\nBear

$6.00

HONEY\nNUT O'S

$6.00

Hotshot

$6.00

Irish\nCar Bomb

$6.00

Jackson\nFive

$6.00

Jager\nBomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikazee

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemondrop

$6.00

Liquid\nCocaine

$6.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

Mind Erase

$6.00

Nazi from\nHell

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Orange\nBomb

$6.00

ORANGE TIC TAC

$6.00

P.A.\nUPSIDEDWN

$6.00

Panther

$6.00

Piece of Ass

$6.00

Pink Peach

$6.00

Pink\nStarburst

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Red Head\nSlut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal\nFlush

$6.00

Scooby\nSnack

$6.00

Screaming Orgasm

$6.00

Sexy\nAlligator

$6.00

Skittle

$6.00

Starry Night

$6.00

Surfer\nOn Acid

$6.00

Teq Sunrse

$6.00

Three\nWiseman

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Wash. Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Rasp

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

High Rock

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Absolut Rasp

$16.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Kettle One

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Vodka

$14.00

DBL High Rock

$14.00

Gin

Seagrams Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Seagrams Gin

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyer Dark Rum

$8.00

RumChata

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyer Dark Rum

$16.00

DBL RumChata

$16.00

Tequila

Sauza

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Rep

$10.00

Josa Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

DBL Sauza

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Rep

$20.00

DBL Josa Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL 1800

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Vanille

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

FireBall

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Crown

$18.00

DBL Crown Vanille

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$18.00

DBL Jack Honey

$18.00

DBL Jack Fire

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Screwball

$18.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL FireBall

$18.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$14.00

Scotch

J&B

$8.00

Johnnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Virgin Bourbon

$8.00

DBL J&B

$16.00

DBL Johnnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Virgin Bourbon

$16.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Dek Butter

$7.00

Arrow Blue C

$7.00

Goldschlarge

$8.00

Rumple Mintze

$8.00

Sour Apple

$7.00

Peach Snapps

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Grape

$7.00

Citrus

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Dek Butter

$14.00

DBL Arrow Blue C

$14.00

DBL Goldschlarge

$16.00

DBL Rumple Mintze

$16.00

DBL Sour Apple

$14.00

DBL Peach Snapps

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Irish Mist

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Grape

$14.00

DBL Citrus

$14.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$14.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Bud Lt

$5.00+

Bud

$5.00+

Coors Lt

$5.00+

Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lt

$5.00+

MW 15 Southern

$5.00+

Stella

$5.00+

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00+

Red Oak

$7.00+

Juicy J

$7.00+Out of stock

VooDoo Ranger

$7.00+Out of stock

Pernicious

$7.00+Out of stock

Mango Cart

$7.00+

OMB Copper

$7.00+Out of stock

Yuengling

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Guinness

$7.00+

MW High Banx IPA

$7.00+

MW Slide Job IPA

$7.00+

MW Checkered Past IPA

$7.00+

MW Bristol Sunshine Ale

$7.00+

MW Blonde Ale

$7.00+

MW Wheelman Brown Ale

$7.00+Out of stock

MW Talladega Light

$7.00+Out of stock

MW Porter

$7.00+

MW Vamanos

$7.00+

MW Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.00+Out of stock

MW Orange Cranberry Seltzer

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

BT Bud Lt

$4.00

BT Budweiser

$4.00

BT Coors lt

$4.00

BT Corona

$5.00

BT Corona LT

$5.00

BT Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

BT Ichiban

$5.00

BT Mich Ultra

$4.00

BT Miller High Life

$4.00

BT Miller Lite

$4.00

BT Modelo

$5.00

BT Woodchuck

$5.00

BT Yuengling

$4.00

Canned Beer

PBR 16oz

$4.00

MW Blonde 6 pack

$15.00

MW Sunshine 6pack

$15.00

Lime White Claw

$6.00

Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Raspberry White Claw

$6.00

Flight of Beer

Bud Lt

$12.00

Bud

$12.00

Coors Lt

$12.00

Mich Ultra

$12.00

Miller Lt

$12.00

MW 15 Southern

$12.00

Stella

$12.00

Bold Rock Cider

$12.00

Red Oak

$12.00

Juicy J

$12.00

VooDoo Ranger

$12.00

Pernicious

$12.00

Mango Cart

$12.00

OMB Copper

$12.00

Yuengling

$12.00

Blue Moon

$12.00

Guinness

$12.00

MW High Banx IPA

$12.00

MW Slide Job IPA

$12.00

MW Checkered Past IPA

$12.00

MW Bristol Sunshine Ale

$12.00

MW Blonde Ale

$12.00

MW Wheelman Brown Ale

$12.00

MW Big One

$12.00

MW Porter

$12.00

MW Vamanos

$12.00

MW Huckleberry Seltzer

$12.00

MW Orange Cranberry Seltzer

$12.00

Wine

Red & Rose Wine

GL Pinot Noir

$6.00

GL Rosa

$9.00

BT Pinot Noir

$32.00

BT Rosa

$40.00

White & Sparkling Wine

GL Sauv Blanc

$6.00

GL Chard

$6.00

GL Proseco

$6.00

GL White Zin

$6.00

BT Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BT Chard

BT Proseco

$37.00

BT White Zin

Retail

6 Pack MWT

Sunshine Ale 6 pack

$15.00

2 Time Blonde 6pack

$15.00

Drinkware

MW Shot Glass

$5.00

MW Pint Glass

$6.00

MW Macho Mug

$10.00

Koozie

$3.00

RTIC

Can Cooler

$19.00

16 oz. MW Cup with Lid

$19.00

20 oz. MW Cup with Lid

$19.00

16 oz. Nascar Cup with Lid

$19.00

MW Coolers

$199.00+

Apparel

Hat

$19.00

Women's V-Neck Dry Wick

$24.00+

Women's Dry Wick Polo

$24.00+

Men's Dry Wick Polo

$24.00+

Men's Dry Wick T-Shirt

$20.00+

MW Brewing T-Shirt

$24.00+

MW Brewing Women's Retro T (Pink)

$24.00+

MW Hoodie

$39.00+

Miscellaneous

Magnet

$2.50

Event

Trays

Chicken Tenders (50)

$60.00

Cheesecake Sticks (50)

$45.00

Wings (50)

$55.00

Pretzels (40 Halves)

$60.00

Tots

$30.00

Fries

$30.00

Practice Lap Package 3 Hour $100 per person

Open Bar

PLP Items

Start Your Engines Package 3 Hour $120 per person

Open Bar

SEP Items

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant, Bar and Sports Venue

Website

Location

7731 Gateway Ln, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Speed Shop - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8021 Concord Mills Boulevard Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Ace No. 3 - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10 Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
The Peppers - Indian Cuisine - 8524 Pit Stop Ct NW
orange starNo Reviews
8524 Pit Stop Court Northwest Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Famous Toastery - Concord Mills
orange starNo Reviews
8680 Concord Mills Blvd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
l'Ostrica
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Pinnacle Drive Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Concord Mills (NC)
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston