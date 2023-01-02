Main picView gallery

Lost & Found 2420 Central Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2420 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mixed Shots

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$9.00

Mexican Tea

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Kamikazee

$9.00

B52

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$11.00

M&M

$11.00

HATS

Corduroy Hat

$40.00

LF Patch Hat

$40.00

T-SHIRTS

LF Script Black Stonewash

$30.00

LF Script Solid Black

$30.00

Record Logo Shirt Moss Stonewash

$35.00

CROP TOPS

"Take it Easy" Crop Top Light Olive

$30.00

EMPLOYEE PURCHASE

Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Record Logo Shirt Moss Stonewash

$20.00

LF Patch Hat

$20.00

"Take it Easy" Crop Top Light Olive

$20.00

LF Script Black Stonewash

$20.00

LF Script Solid Black

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2420 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casita Taqueria - Central Ave.
orange star4.5 • 304
2663 Central Ave St Petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
Urban Brew & BBQ
orange star4.0 • 152
2601 Central Ave St Petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
LALA - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
2324 Central Ave Saint Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Salty Nun - 2501 Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Central Avenue St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
Baba Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Central Ave st petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
The Job Site Custom Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2063 Central Ave St. Petersberg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston