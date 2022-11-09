Lost Fox 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Lowertown, Lost Fox is a warm and cozy hangout spot - with good food, great drinks, and friendly conversation - morning, noon, and night. We serve coffee and tea drinks; breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a full bar and rotating local tap beers. Open from 8am-11pm every day!
Location
213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101, Saint Paul, MN 55101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
No Reviews
175 10th Street East Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant