Main picView gallery

Lost Fox 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101

review star

No reviews yet

213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Pesto Sandwich
Latte
Cappuccino

Coffee Drinks

Au Lait

$3.00+

Half coffee, half steamed milk. Can be made iced as well.

Fair Trade Coffee

$2.75+

Fair Trade hot coffee, locally sourced from either B+W coffee of Minneapolis, or Backstory (formerly Bootstrap) Coffee of St. Paul.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Cold brewed iced coffee, rich in flavor and high in caffeine content. It'll keep ya going!

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Brewed dark roast coffee that's been chilled and served with ice. Add one of our many flavors if you want to make things more interesting.

Vanilla Maple Cold Press

$4.50+

Cold brewed iced coffee with vanilla, maple syrup, and cut with some half and half (although you can always use a non-dairy milk alternative for no extra charge).

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso poured into water - get it hot or iced.

Breve

$4.75+

A latte with steamed half and half instead of whole milk. Rich and creamy!

Cappuccino

$4.00+

The Lattes foamier cousin - Espresso, steamed milk, and a generous dollop of foam on top.

Cortado

$3.50+

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. Like a mini latte that's more coffee forward.

Espresso Shots

$2.75+

Cut out the middle man and get strait to the point - a rich, bitter, sweet slap to the face to get things going!

Flaming Mocha

$4.35+

A Chocolate Latte with a little cayenne pepper to heat things up a bit! (add whip cream free of additional charge)

Hammerhead

$3.75+

Ya feelin' tired? Espresso, poured into coffee - like hammer to the head. Yes, it's the same thing as a Shot in the Dark, or a Red Eye, or a.......

Latte

$4.00+

The classic - espresso and steamed milk - add one of our many flavors to sweeten the deal. Hot or iced, of course!

Macchiato

$3.75+

Contrary to popular belief, a traditional Macchiato is a dollop of micro foam on top of espresso. Simple perfection.

Miel

$4.50+

A natural fall classic that can be enjoyed any time of the year - espresso, steamed milk, honey, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Mocha

$4.25+

A chocolate latte - steamed milk, coco or white chocolate, and espresso. (Add some wipe for not additional charge.)

Thai Coffee

$4.25+

The best of both worlds - sweet and strong!! Espresso poured into coffee, with sweet and condensed milk.

Other Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Choose from our many rotating sodas - some are classics, some are funky and new. Colorful, fizzy, and sweet!

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hydration is key.

French Soda

$3.50+

Soda water with a flavor, topped with half and half. A sweet and creamy delight.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamed milk with coco or white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and whipped cream. Comfort in a cup.

Italian Soda

$3.25+

Soda water with your choice of flavored syrup - like making yer own soda pop.

Kombucha

$4.00+

A locally produced and naturally carbonated tea drink. Flavors change often.

Soda Water

$2.00

Le Croix or Perrier. Choose your own adventure.

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with your choice of one of our many flavors. Simple and sweet.

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Feelin' fancy and thirsty?

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$8.50

Bacon, romaine, and tomato on white, wheat or croissant, with lemon aioli. A simple but perfect combo.

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Double Decker Sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, and gruyere - on your choice of white or wheat bread, with garlic aioli AND honey mustard..

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50

House made egg salad, with lemon aioli, tomato, and romaine lettuce, on your choice of white, wheat, or croissant.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Ham, cheddar and arugula with Honey mustard and garlic aioli on your choice of white, wheat or croissant.

Hot Egg Croissant

$8.50

The perfect start to a day - cheesy scrambled eggs (American Cheese) on a buttery croissant - with bacon, arugula, and lemon aioli.

Hot Sausage and Egg Biscuit

$7.50

Cheesy scrambled eggs on a breakfast sausage patty, with American cheese, on a buttermilk biscuit, with garlic aioli. . . add some tomato or arugula if you want to spice things up.

Hummus Sandwich

$8.50

A vegan delight - house made turmeric hummus, on your choice of white or wheat bread - with sliced cauliflower, greens, cucumber, tomato, and green onion. (Put it on a croissant if you'd like, but be aware that it will no longer be vegan, ok)

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.50

Delicious house made roast beef, on your choice of white, wheat, or a croissant, with blue cheese, provolone, tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli.

Turkey Bacon Pesto Sandwich

$11.50

A fan fave - Turkey and bacon, with garlic aioli and house made pesto, gruyere, tomato, and romaine, on your choice of white, wheat or a croissant.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Creamy house made chicken salad - on your choice of white, wheat, or a croissant - with tomato, romaine lettuce, and lemon aioli.

Veggie and Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Provolone, gruyere, and cheddar cheese - on your choice of white, wheat, or a croissant - with house made garlic aioli and pesto, tomato, cucumbers, white onions, and romaine lettuce. Yum!

Sides

Cake/Pie

$4.00

Choose from our rotating cast of tasty treats - chocolate cake, apple pie, and pumpkin pie are some of our most popular options.

Chips

$1.50

chips

Cinnamon Butter Bread

$3.00

Probably our most popular item - goes great with a cup of coffee! Get it while you can.

Butter Croissant

$2.00

The most simple of breakfasts.

Donuts

$3.00

Chocolate or sugar donuts

Fruit

$0.75

Apples and bananas and oranges oh my!

Pastry

$3.50

Choose from our various daily varieties of pastries, baked fresh daily at Don Ponchos Bakery in St. Paul.

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soups good!

Soup Bowl

$7.00

A bowl of soup is even better!

Yogurt

$2.00

Chobani yogurt - strawberry, peach, blueberry, or cherry.

Pumkin Bread

$4.00

Tea

Chai Tea

$5.00+

Locally produced Sattwa Chai tea, steamed with milk, or served iced.

Hot Tea

$3.25

Choose from our many tea options - black, green, or herbal.

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Refreshing and delicious - our iced teas are unsweetened but you can always add a flavor?

London Fog

$3.75

Earl Grey tea, steeped with vanilla or lavender syrup, and steamed milk.

Lowertown Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey, steeped with oat milk - with vanilla, lavender, and a hint of maple syrup.

Matcha

$5.00+

Green Matcha tea steamed with milk or served iced.

Snuggler

$3.75

Your choice of tea, steamed with honey or vanilla, and topped with steamed milk.

Tank Top

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

T-Shirt Dan Wieken design

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Lost Fox T-Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Zip up Hoodie Grey

Small

$50.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

XL

$50.00

2XL

$50.00

Zip up Hoodie Black

Small

$50.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

XL

$50.00

2XL

$50.00

Hoodie

Small

$50.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

XL

$50.00

2XL

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Lowertown, Lost Fox is a warm and cozy hangout spot - with good food, great drinks, and friendly conversation - morning, noon, and night. We serve coffee and tea drinks; breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a full bar and rotating local tap beers. Open from 8am-11pm every day!

Website

Location

213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Big River Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
280 5th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul - Drury Plaza #197
orange starNo Reviews
175 10th Street East Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
486 Robert St N Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
209 E 4th street Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Momento Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
360 St. Peter St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston