Lost Generation Founding Members 327 S St NE

327 S St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Membership

Founding Membership (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

Founding Membership (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

$250.00Out of stock

What it includes: - Invitation for you and a guest to a special Members-only soft opening. - Specialty Founding Members hoodie. - Lost Generation logoed glass. - All taproom pours served in a speciality Members-only 20oz mug for the same price as a regular full pour* (this results in an additional 5-7 ounces per pour). - 10% off all merchandise and crowlers. - First access to next year's memberships. **A LINK TO SUBMIT INFORMATION WILL BE PRINTED ON YOUR EMAILED E-RECEIPT. PLEASE REMEMBER TO CLICK ON THE LINK AND COMPLETE THE FORM TO ACTIVATE MEMBERSHIP** *Excludes aged, specialty, and 9+% ABV beers.

Founding Plus (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

Founding Plus (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

$500.00Out of stock

What it includes: - All Founding Membership perks - Invitation to a special Brewday & Beers with the Head Brewer where you and one guest will have the opportunity to join in on the actual beer making. - Ability to reserve/pre purchase releases prior to release date. - Founding Plus wall recognition - 10% off all merchandise, crowlers and cans - Special bottle/can release every year. **A LINK TO SUBMIT INFORMATION WILL BE PRINTED ON YOUR EMAILED E-RECEIPT. PLEASE REMEMBER TO CLICK ON THE LINK AND COMPLETE THE FORM TO ACTIVATE MEMBERSHIP**

Founding Platinum (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

Founding Platinum (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

$1,000.00Out of stock

What it includes: - All Founding Plus perks - Platinum Members can host one event and reserve the lounge area for themselves and up to ten guests to host a Private Event for up to four hours with beer included*. - Founding Platinum wall recognition. **A LINK TO SUBMIT INFORMATION WILL BE PRINTED ON YOUR EMAILED E-RECEIPT. PLEASE REMEMBER TO CLICK ON THE LINK AND COMPLETE THE FORM TO ACTIVATE MEMBERSHIP** *Subject to availability. "Private Event" is hosted in designated semi-private lounge area. Lost Generation will serve four hours of complimentary beer in accordance with DC's alcoholic beverage (ABRA) service laws. Lost Generation reserves the right to refuse service at anytime for any reason during the scheduled "Private Event."

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for your support!

Location

327 S St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

