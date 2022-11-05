Lost Generation Founding Members 327 S St NE

Founding Platinum (Oct 2022 - Nov 2023)

$1,000.00 Out of stock

What it includes: - All Founding Plus perks - Platinum Members can host one event and reserve the lounge area for themselves and up to ten guests to host a Private Event for up to four hours with beer included*. - Founding Platinum wall recognition. **A LINK TO SUBMIT INFORMATION WILL BE PRINTED ON YOUR EMAILED E-RECEIPT. PLEASE REMEMBER TO CLICK ON THE LINK AND COMPLETE THE FORM TO ACTIVATE MEMBERSHIP** *Subject to availability. "Private Event" is hosted in designated semi-private lounge area. Lost Generation will serve four hours of complimentary beer in accordance with DC's alcoholic beverage (ABRA) service laws. Lost Generation reserves the right to refuse service at anytime for any reason during the scheduled "Private Event."