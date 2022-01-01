Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Mountain BBQ Company

9 Reviews

49 N Centre St

Cumberland, MD 21502

Popular Items

Romney Masterpiece
Pork Sandwich
BYO Bowl

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Honey bbq

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Burritos

Brisket Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Pork Burrito

$10.00

Nachos

Plain Nachos

$5.00+

Pork Nachos

$8.00+

Brisket Nachos

$8.00+

Chicken Nachos

$8.00+

Mountaineer Nachos

$17.00

Baby Back Ribs

Whole Rack

$30.00

Half Rack

$16.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Kaiser Bun

$0.60

Mashed Taters

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

By the Pound

Pork - By the Pound

$20.00

Brisket - By the Pound

$30.00

Chicken- By the Pound

$20.00

Mac bowl

Chicken bowl

$12.00

Pork bowl

$12.00

Brisket bowl

$12.00

Chili Mac Bowl

$12.00

CornyChili Bowl

$9.00

Original Sauce

Honey Sauce

Spicy Sauce

No Sauce

BYO Menu

Moorefield

$13.00

Whipporwill

$12.00

Romney Masterpiece

$16.00

BYO Bowl

$6.00

Lost Mountain

$11.00
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

49 N Centre St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Directions

