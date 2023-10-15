Starters

6 LPC Wings

$9.99

6 Bone In Wings

12 LPC Wings

$17.99

12 Bone In Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$18.99

20 Boneless WIngs

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.99

Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara

Olive Bread

$7.99

Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara

3 Tamales

$6.99
6 Tamales

$10.99

Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce

12 Tamales

$16.99
BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos

Queso Dip

$7.99

Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Homemade, Served with tortilla chips

Salads

Small House Salad

$3.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Croutons,Cheese

Large House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Croutons,Cheese

Small Chef Salad

$5.99

Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Croutons

Build Your Own

BYO Pizza (SMALL)

$5.99

8 Inch Built Your Way

BYO Pizza (MED)

$9.99

12 Inch Built Your Way

BYO Pizza (LARGE)

$12.99

15 Inch Built Your Way

BYO Pizza (CAULI)

$10.99

Custom Built On Cauliflower Crust!

BYO Calzone

$9.99

Signature Pizzas

SMALL

Lucille (SMALL)

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle

Kujo (SMALL)

$11.99

Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

Otis (SMALL)

$11.99

The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast

El Diablo (SMALL)

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Popeye (SMALL)

$9.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with garlic alfredo base

Islander (SMALL)

$9.99

Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers

Fatboy Cheese Burger (SMALL)

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles

Happy Hippie (SMALL)

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives

Hot Chick (SMALL)

$9.99

Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions

Pitboss (SMALL)

$10.99

Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce

MEDIUM

Lucille (MED)

$20.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle

Kujo (MED)

$21.99

Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

El Diablo (MED)

$19.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Otis (MED)

$21.99

The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast

Popeye (MED)

$18.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with garlic alfredo base

Islander (MED)

$17.99

Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (MED)

$19.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles

Happy Hippie (MED)

$19.99

Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives

Hot Chick (MED)

$19.99

Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions

Pitboss (MED)

$20.99

Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (MED)

$19.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce

Half & Half (MED)

$21.99

Half & Half

LARGE

Lucille (LARGE)

$23.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle

Kujo (LARGE)

$24.99

Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

El Diablo (LARGE)

$22.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Otis (LARGE)

$24.99

The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast

Popeye (LARGE)

$22.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with garlic alfredo base

Islander (LARGE)

$20.99

Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (LARGE)

$22.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles

Happy Hippie (LARGE)

$22.99

Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives

Hot Chick (LARGE)

$22.99

Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions

Pitboss (LARGE)

$23.99

Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)

$22.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce

Half & Half (LARGE)

$24.99

Half & Half

Cauliflower

Lucille (CAULI)

$22.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle

Kujo (CAULI)

$23.99

Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms

El Diablo (CAULI)

$22.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Otis (CAULI)

$23.99

The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast

Popeye (CAULI)

$20.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with garlic alfredo base

Islander (CAULI)

$19.99

Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers

Fatboy Burger (CAULI)

$21.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles

Happy Hippie (CAULI)

$21.99

Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives

Hot Chick (CAULI)

$21.99

Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions

Pitboss (CAULI)

$22.99

Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle

Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)

$21.99

Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce

Half & Half (CAULI)

$23.99

Half & Half

LTO Pizzas

Swamp Thang

Swamp Thang (SMALL)

$9.99

Swamp Thang (MED)

$18.99

Swamp Thang (LARGE)

$21.99

Swamp Thang (CAULI)

$14.99

Sandwiches

Mr. G

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese

Yardbird

$10.99

grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Court Street Panini

$10.99

ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese

Delta Melt

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce

Mee Maw 2.0

$10.99

Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce

Baked Cheese Spaghetti

$13.99

angel hair, marinara, house cheese

Chicken Spaghetti

$13.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Queso cheese, house cheese

4 MeatBalls

$2.99

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Angel hair, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce

Kids Pizza

$8.99

Small 1 topping pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar, Provolone cheese

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.99

A kids-sized portion (6) of boneless wings, sauce optional

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.99

Dessert

Dessert Pizzas

SMALL

$7.99

MEDIUM

$11.99

LARGE

$14.99

Cinnamon Sticks

Extra Dipping Icing

$0.50

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Softdrinks/Tea

Softdrinks / Tea

Water Cup

$0.25

Glass Bottle Soda

20 Bottle Drinks

Extras

Extra Dressing**

Garlic Ranch

$0.75

House Italian

$0.75

Comeback

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Lite Balsamic

$0.75

Wine & Cheese

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Lola

$0.75

Cup Of**

3 Oz. Cup Of Queso Dip

$2.00

3 Oz. Cup Of Marinara

$0.70

3 Oz. Cup Of Jalapenos

3oz Cup Of Mild

3oz cup of Alfredo

$1.00

Chips**

House Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Bottle**

Ranch Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Greek Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Blue Cheese Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Italian Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Side Potato Salad**

Side Potato Salad

$2.00