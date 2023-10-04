Popular Items

Swamp Thang (LARGE)

$21.99

BYO Pizza (LARGE)

$12.99

BYO Pizza (SMALL)

$5.99

Starters

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Homemade, Served with tortilla chips

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.99

Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos

12 Delta Tamales

$16.99
6 Delta Hot Tamales

6 Delta Hot Tamales

$10.99

Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce

3 Delta Tamales

$6.99
Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$7.99

Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.99

Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$18.99

20 Boneless WIngs

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings

12 LPC Wings

12 LPC Wings

$17.99

12 Bone In Wings

6 LPC Wings

6 LPC Wings

$9.99

6 Bone In Wings

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons

Lola Salad

$11.99
Large Chef Salad

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad

Build Your Own

BYO Pizza (SMALL)

$5.99

BYO Pizza (CAULI)

$10.99

BYO Pizza (MED)

$9.99

BYO Pizza (LARGE)

$12.99

BYO Calzone

$9.99

BYO Monster

$60.00

Signature Pizzas

Small

Lucille (SMALL)

$10.99

Kujo (SMALL)

$11.99

Otis (SMALL)

$11.99

El Diablo (SMALL)

$9.99

Popeye (SMALL)

$9.99

Islander (SMALL)

$9.99

Fatboy Cheese Burger (SMALL)

$9.99

Happy Hippie (SMALL)

$9.99

Hot Chick (SMALL)

$9.99

Pitboss (SMALL)

$10.99

Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)

$9.99

Medium

Lucille (MED)

$20.99

Kujo (MED)

$21.99

Otis (MED)

$21.99

El Diablo (MED)

$19.99

Popeye (MED)

$18.99

Islander (MED)

$19.99

Fatboy Burger (MED)

$19.99

Happy Hippie (MED)

$19.99

Hot Chick (MED)

$19.99

Pitboss (MED)

$20.99

Hector Taco Pie (MED)

$19.99

Half & Half (MED)

$21.99

Large

Lucille (LARGE)

$23.99

Kujo (LARGE)

$24.99

Otis (LARGE)

$24.99

El Diablo (LARGE)

$22.99

Popeye (LARGE)

$22.99

Islander (LARGE)

$22.99

Fatboy Burger (LARGE)

$22.99

Happy Hippie (LARGE)

$22.99

Hot Chick (LARGE)

$22.99

Pitboss (LARGE)

$23.99

Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)

$22.99

Half & Half (LARGE)

$24.99

Cauliflower

Lucille (CAULI)

$15.99

Kujo (CAULI)

$16.99

El Diablo (CAULI)

$14.99

Otis (CAULI)

$16.99

Popeye (CAULI)

$14.99

Islander (CAULI)

$14.99

Fatboy Burger (CAULI)

$14.99

Happy Hippie (CAULI)

$14.99

Hot Chick (CAULI)

$14.99

Pitboss (CAULI)

$15.99

Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)

$14.99

Half & Half (CAULI)

$16.99

LTO Pizzas

Swamp Thang

Swamp Thang (SMALL)

$9.99

Swamp Thang (MED)

$18.99

Swamp Thang (LARGE)

$21.99

Swamp Thang (CAULI)

$14.99

Sandwiches

Mr. G

Mr. G

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese

Yardbird

Yardbird

$10.99

grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Court Street Panini

Court Street Panini

$10.99

ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese

Delta Melt

Delta Melt

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce

Mee Maw 2.0

Mee Maw 2.0

$10.99

Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce

Baked Cheese Spaghetti

$13.99

angel hair, marinara, house cheese

Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti

$14.99

angel hair, grilled chicken, Queso cheese, house cheese

Run Salad

Meatball X1

$0.50

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.99

angel hair, marinara, meatballs

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Angel hair, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce

Kids Pizza

$8.99

Small 1 topping pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar, Provolone cheese

Kids Boneless Wings

$8.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Dessert

Dessert Pizzas

SMALL

$7.99

MEDIUM

$11.99

LARGE

$14.99

Cinnamon Sticks

Extra Dipping Icing

$0.72

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.99

Ooey Gooey

$5.99

Softdrinks/Tea

Softdrinks / Tea

Water Cup

$0.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr.Pepper Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Diet Lemonade

$2.75

Dasani

$2.75

Essencia

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Extras

Extra Dressing**

Garlic Ranch

$0.75

House Italian

$0.75

Comeback

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Lite Balsamic

$0.75

Wine & Cheese

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Lola

$0.75

Cup Of**

3 Oz. Cup Of Queso Dip

$2.40

3 Oz. Cup Of Marinara

$0.84

3 Oz. Cup Of Garlic Butter

$0.84

3 Oz. Cup Of Jalapenos

3 Oz Cup of Alfredo

$1.00

3oz Cup Of Salsa

$0.75

Chips**

House Chips

$2.40

Tortilla Chips

$2.40

Bottle**

Ranch Bottle

Ranch Bottle

$7.19

Greek Bottle

$7.19

Blue Cheese Bottle

$7.19

Italian Bottle

$7.19

Side Potato Salad**

Side Potato Salad

$2.00