Sushi & Japanese
Brewpubs & Breweries

Lost Shack

139 Reviews

3724 S Eckert Rd

#110

Boise, ID 83716

Popular Items

Spicy Roll
Miso
Sassy Sis

Beer

All beer from Lost Grove Brewing
Hus Rice Ale

Hus Rice Ale

$5.00

4.1% ABV Light & refreshing rice ale made with Norwegian super yeast - tastes like a lager but brewed like an ale. Sake bombs anyone...?

Teddy Bear Picnic Golden Ale

Teddy Bear Picnic Golden Ale

$6.00+

5.1% ABV Bright and light bodied, boast strong notes of tangerine and grapefruit - followed by a clean and refreshing finish.

Margot Amber

Margot Amber

$5.00

4.5% ABV Malty, with a little hint of rye spice.

Ghost Town Porter

Ghost Town Porter

$5.00+

6.5% ABV Toasty, coffee hazelnut porter made with Dawson Taylor cold brew.

Sour Hefe

$7.00

Fake Mustache

$6.00
First Sight IPA

First Sight IPA

$5.00+

6.5% Citrusy & juicy, New England-style-esque IPA.

To The Moon (Alekai Deal/Donation)

$6.00

Hef

$6.00

Robot Dragon Hazy IPA

$7.00
Crumblin Erb IPA

Crumblin Erb IPA

$6.00+Out of stock

7.0% Piney, hoppy Northwest-style IPA.

Dancing On The Sun Kettle Sour

Dancing On The Sun Kettle Sour

$5.00Out of stock

4.1% ABV Strawberry tangerine kettle sour.

Roller Snakes Sour

Roller Snakes Sour

$5.00Out of stock

4.1% ABV. Pineapple, guava, blood orange sour

Robot Grizzly Hazy

$7.00Out of stock

Bulltrout Princess Kolsh

$7.00+Out of stock

Wine

Sawtooth Red Blend

Sawtooth Red Blend

$24.00

Aromas of red fruit, earthy spices, and white pepper. Flavors of Bing cherry with bright acidity are rounded out by soft tannins.

Portocolo Tempranillo

Portocolo Tempranillo

$21.00

Ruby red with violet hues. Fruity, raspberry, red fruits. Light notes of vanilla and spice. Good balance of tannins and acidity. Finishing with notes of raspberry, vanilla and light notes of wood.

Bodini Malbec

Bodini Malbec

$27.00

Fruit and spice on the palate balanced by notes of fresh fruits like plums and blackberries. It is ripe in the mouth with soft, round tannins and a long finish.

Indian Creek Pinot Noir

Indian Creek Pinot Noir

$40.00

This 2016 vintage boasts bright strawberry & cherry flavors. This vintage fuller-bodied while still delicate. Easy-drinking and a wonderful food wine. Year after year, Pinot Noir is our most popular wine and this vintage is another winner.

A to Z Chardonnay

$27.00

aromas evoke lemon zest, pineapple, spiced pear, quince paste, melon, fresh herbs, oyster shell and crushed rock. The wine has a distinct linearity and focus with evident lees contact. There is a nice texture to the palate which hints of plantain, ginger, lemongrass, celery, and dried pear. This exciting wine is bright and juicy, with energetic, phenolic tension holding the acidity throughout.

Cinder Chardonnay

Cinder Chardonnay

$40.00

Light floral and ginger aromas greet the nose with a hint of roasted pear and apple. The flavors mirror the aromas with a medium richness and long finish.

House White Reisling

$8.00

Split Rail Reisling

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Our Sauvignon Blanc is crafted to maximise the grapes' freshness and flavour. It's aromatic and generous on the palate, which it why it's a best-seller vintage after vintage.

Sawtooth Chardonnay

$30.00
Adami "Garbel" Prosecco

Adami "Garbel" Prosecco

$21.00Out of stock

Garbèl, which in ancient local dialect means adry, crisp, pleasantly tart wine, is produced from the hilly vineyards in the Colli Trevigiani area. The ample nose releases crisp-edged, complexfruit notes, and the palate is full-flavored with a crisp acidity. A wonderfully versatile sparkler, Garbèl's 13 grams of residual sugar place it between the Brut and Extra Dry styles, making it perfect for wine bars as well as celebrations.

A to Z Rose

$29.00

greets with strawberry and watermelon aromas overlaid with light floral accents of rose hip tea, orange blossoms and white flowers followed by notes of honeydew, cantaloupe, nectarine, pear, persimmon, quince, applesauce, and zesty citrus. The palate follows suit with enticing flavors that hint of strawberries and cream, lemon curd, raspberry coulis and peach chutney.

Cooks Brut Sparkling Bottle

Cooks Brut Sparkling Bottle

$5.00

A light-bodied, off-dry, juicy sparkling white wine with apple and pear, balanced by toasty yeast.

Acinum Rose Prosecco

$24.00Out of stock

Sake

Tozai Living Jewel

Tozai Living Jewel

$15.00+

Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish.

Tozai Snow Maiden

Tozai Snow Maiden

$15.00+

Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.

Tentaka Kuni Hawk In The Heavens

Tentaka Kuni Hawk In The Heavens

$21.00+

A go-to sake for barbeque, this rustic, high acid sake is a great representation of traditional Junmai style that you would find in Izakayas throughout Japan. The brewery name, Tentaka, translates to “hawk in the heavens,” a prosperous Japanese symbol that is thought to bring good fortune to the brewery. Dry and crisp, the flavors are dominated by mixed nuts, fresh cut green grass and other earthier flavors. It's medium bodied with a rich mouthfeel, followed by a lengthy and dry finish.

Joto Yuzu 500ml

Joto Yuzu 500ml

$38.00

Crafted by the Fuij Brewery in the town of Izumo, Joto Yuzu is a blend of sake and Yuzu juice from Yuzu fruit that is grown locally. The Fuji Brewery was founded in 1939 and is managed by the 3rd generation of the Imaoka family. Yuzu is a prized Japanese citrus fruit that has the sweet and tart flavors of mandarin orange, Meyer lemon and Key lime. Blended with sake, Joto Yuzu is a delicious balance of sweetness and acidity.

Sake of the Month: Joto Junmai Gingo

Sake of the Month: Joto Junmai Gingo

$40.00Out of stock

This Junmai Ginjo is lush and fruity with notes of succulent peach and musk melon. It finishes crisp and clean.

Yuki No Bosha 300ml

Yuki No Bosha 300ml

$24.00Out of stock

This junmai daiginjo is light and soft with notes of peaches and strawberries. Junmai ginjos tend to be light and fruity. They are made with rice that has been refined to 60% or less of its original size. This junmai ginjo is made with rice that has been refined to 50%.

Tyku Coconut 720ml

Tyku Coconut 720ml

$26.00Out of stock

Silky texture, creamy taste, with a subtle hint of vanilla and the refreshing flavor of coconut. TYKU Coconut Nigori Sake is crafted from Junmai sake and infused with the all-natural flavor of coconut. Enjoy this Nigori sake chilled or in a delicous cocktail. Shake well before pouring. Known as "Cloudy Sake," the secret to Nigori sake's luscously sweet flavor is the small amount of rice purposefully left unfiltered to leave behind a rich, creamy taste. Winner of the Gold Medal at the San Diego International Wine Competition.

Other Alcoholic

Greyhound

$8.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.00Out of stock

ABV 10.9% • Lime and Citrus Notes • Ginger Heat • Soda Sweetness

BoochCraft Hard Kombucha

BoochCraft Hard Kombucha

$9.00

7.0% ABV Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper.

Highpoint Tram-line Cider

$7.50

A dry-hopped cider, crafted with Mosaic hops, with a bright and citrus-y flavor that will impress both beer lovers and cider lovers.

Le Boise

$8.00

Strawberry Marg

$9.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Please specify if you would like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, or Lemonade in the notes.

Hot Tea Earl Gray

$3.00

Hot Tea Decaf Chai

$3.00
Ginger Peach Kombucha (12oz can)

Ginger Peach Kombucha (12oz can)

$5.00

Take a ripe, juicy peach and blend it with spicy ginger and cardamom… what you get is simply delicious. Ingredients: purified water, organic cane sugar, organic black tea, live kombucha culture, local organic peaches, organic ginger juice, organic cardamom

Hot Tea Green

$3.00

Apps & Sides

Edamame

$5.00

soybeans in pods, steamed & topped with salt

Fire Edamame

$5.50

Steamed and tossed in our FIRE sauce. ***Warning Spicy***

Sweet Chili Edamame

$5.50

edamame steamed and tossed in sweet chili sauce

Ika Salad

$6.50

seasoned calamari salad

Inari

$5.00

Sweet soybean pockets filled with rice

Miso

$3.50

tofu, green onion, wakame

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

seaweed marinated in rice vinegar, sugar, ginger, salt, sesame oil

Sunomono

$5.00

cucumber, krab, and sesame seeds in a sunomono dressing

Sweet Ginger Habanero Sunomo

$6.00

cucumber, bell peppers, onions, shrimp, roasted sesame seeds

Side of Krunchy Krab Salad

$4.00

Tempura flakes, aioli, Krab, chopped green onion, bell peppers and cucumber mix. *Best eaten as a topping for rolls*

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Seared Albacore

$14.00Out of stock

Chopstck Helpers

$0.50

Nigiri/Sashimi

Nigiri

$7.50

Thin sliced raw fish over rice. 2 pieces and can mix and match.

Sashimi

$7.50

Thin sliced raw fish, one fish per order.

Sashimi Boat

$28.00

Four choices of assorted sashimi of your choice

Ora King Sashimi

$13.00

Ora King Nigiri

$9.00

Bluefin Sashimi 3oz

$15.00Out of stock

Bluefin Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Chilean Seabass Nigiri

$13.50Out of stock

Akami Sashimi Bluefin

$12.00

Akami Nigiri Bluefin #1

$8.00

Toro (Nigiri)

$13.00

Toro (Sashimi) 3oz

$20.00

Chilean Seabass Sashimi

$18.50Out of stock

Chutoro Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Chutoro Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Steelhead (Sashimi)

$11.50Out of stock

Sea Bass (Platter)

$15.00Out of stock

Steelhead (Nigiri)

$8.50Out of stock

Chutoro

$10.00Out of stock

Sushi

California Roll

$7.00

Krab, avocado, topped with roasted sesame seeds

The Eckert

$9.00

Baked salmon, cucumber, green onions topped with tempura flakes, spicy aioli, and eel sauce.

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon. avocado. cream cheese, topped with roasted sesame seeds

Spicy Roll

$7.50

Choice of tuna or salmon with spicy aioli & Sriracha

Stepping Stone Roll

$9.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber, rolled in tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce

Tuna Popper

$9.00

Tuna, cream cheese, jalapenos

Chef's Breakfast

$6.00

Japanese egg omelet with Spam® musubi and eel sauce.

Negihama

$6.50

Sharkbait

$9.00

baked salmon, tamago, krab, cucumber, rolled in scallions and tempura flakes topped with eel sauce and sriracha

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Bombshell

Bombshell

$15.00

Eel and avocado topped with krunchy krab salad and tobiko and 3 sauces

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$15.50

Eel, krab and cucumber topped with avocado, sweet eel sauce and tobiko

Double Tap

Double Tap

$15.00

Tuna, cucumbers, bell peppers, hamachi, jalapeno rock crab salad, wasabi tobiko /gf

Heavy Metal

Heavy Metal

$16.00

Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber topped with Tuna and garnished with our krunch krab salad, tobiko and 3 sauces

Mango Dango

Mango Dango

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

Krab and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, escolar and avocado

S.S. Friendshrimp

S.S. Friendshrimp

$16.00

Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds

Sassy Sis

Sassy Sis

$15.00

Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Orchid

Orchid

$18.00

Spicy hamachi, avocado, tobiko, octopus, ahi, lemon & jalepeno, topped w/ spicy aioli, tobiko and green onions/ gf

Cranky Crab

Cranky Crab

$16.00

Spicy hamachi, jalapeno, escolar, jalapeno crab salad, tobiko, sriracha, wasabi aioli, FIRE sauce/ gf

Lemon Lilly

Lemon Lilly

$16.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, topped with escolar, lemon, wasabi aioli, yuzu tobiko

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$16.50

Escolar and cucumber inside, topped w/ ahi, jalapeno crab salad, tobiko, spicy aioli, scallions/ gf

Salmon River Roll

$15.00

Baked Salmon, bell peppers, cucumber, fresh salmon, spiced cream cheese, avocado, wasabi aioli, spicy aioli, tobiko, green onions /gf

The Oracle

$18.00

Inside: Tuna, krab and cucumber Topped: "Ora king" salmon, avocado yuzu tobiko, wasabi aioloi, light drizzle of eel sauce. Served with lemon squeeze to finish

Koolie

$14.00

Poke & Beef Curry

deconstructed sushi roll
Islander Poke

Islander Poke

$17.00

Ahi tuna, fresh salmon, mango, avo, cucumber, green onions, tobiko, poke sauce

Mainlander

Mainlander

$17.00

Ahi, escolar, shrimp, tobiko, cucumbers, poke sauce, krunchy krab salad, 3 sauce, roasted sesame seeds

Ahi Tako Bowl

$17.50

Ahi, octopus, poke sauce, cucumbers, bell peppers, tobiko, ika salad, seaweed sealad, roasted sesame seeds, and ikura

The Pyramid

The Pyramid

$16.00

Towered from the bottom up with furikake rice, avocado, krunchy krab salad, tobiko and tuna poke. Topped with a quail egg, tobiko, wasabi aioli.

Japanese beef Curry

$15.00

Beef, onions, carrots and potatoes garnished with onions and assorted Japanese pickles served with rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Vegetarian Rolls & Bowls

Yasai Maki

$14.50

Daikon, cucumber, bell peppers. mango, topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, rose aioli/ gf/ vegetarian

Veggie Roll

$6.50+

Cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, lettuce, carrots

To-Futo-Maki

$13.50

tofu, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, green onions, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce, dusted with togarashi (GF, Vegan)

Garden Bowl

$15.00

Tofu, avocado, edamame, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, GF poke sauce, romaine lettuce, roasted sesame seeds (GF, Vegan)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A sushi bar + taproom in Harris Ranch, Boise.

Website

Location

3724 S Eckert Rd, #110, Boise, ID 83716

Directions

