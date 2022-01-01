- Home
- /
- Boise
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Lost Shack
Lost Shack
139 Reviews
3724 S Eckert Rd
#110
Boise, ID 83716
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beer
Hus Rice Ale
4.1% ABV Light & refreshing rice ale made with Norwegian super yeast - tastes like a lager but brewed like an ale. Sake bombs anyone...?
Teddy Bear Picnic Golden Ale
5.1% ABV Bright and light bodied, boast strong notes of tangerine and grapefruit - followed by a clean and refreshing finish.
Margot Amber
4.5% ABV Malty, with a little hint of rye spice.
Ghost Town Porter
6.5% ABV Toasty, coffee hazelnut porter made with Dawson Taylor cold brew.
Sour Hefe
Fake Mustache
First Sight IPA
6.5% Citrusy & juicy, New England-style-esque IPA.
To The Moon (Alekai Deal/Donation)
Hef
Robot Dragon Hazy IPA
Crumblin Erb IPA
7.0% Piney, hoppy Northwest-style IPA.
Dancing On The Sun Kettle Sour
4.1% ABV Strawberry tangerine kettle sour.
Roller Snakes Sour
4.1% ABV. Pineapple, guava, blood orange sour
Robot Grizzly Hazy
Bulltrout Princess Kolsh
Wine
Sawtooth Red Blend
Aromas of red fruit, earthy spices, and white pepper. Flavors of Bing cherry with bright acidity are rounded out by soft tannins.
Portocolo Tempranillo
Ruby red with violet hues. Fruity, raspberry, red fruits. Light notes of vanilla and spice. Good balance of tannins and acidity. Finishing with notes of raspberry, vanilla and light notes of wood.
Bodini Malbec
Fruit and spice on the palate balanced by notes of fresh fruits like plums and blackberries. It is ripe in the mouth with soft, round tannins and a long finish.
Indian Creek Pinot Noir
This 2016 vintage boasts bright strawberry & cherry flavors. This vintage fuller-bodied while still delicate. Easy-drinking and a wonderful food wine. Year after year, Pinot Noir is our most popular wine and this vintage is another winner.
A to Z Chardonnay
aromas evoke lemon zest, pineapple, spiced pear, quince paste, melon, fresh herbs, oyster shell and crushed rock. The wine has a distinct linearity and focus with evident lees contact. There is a nice texture to the palate which hints of plantain, ginger, lemongrass, celery, and dried pear. This exciting wine is bright and juicy, with energetic, phenolic tension holding the acidity throughout.
Cinder Chardonnay
Light floral and ginger aromas greet the nose with a hint of roasted pear and apple. The flavors mirror the aromas with a medium richness and long finish.
House White Reisling
Split Rail Reisling
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc
Our Sauvignon Blanc is crafted to maximise the grapes' freshness and flavour. It's aromatic and generous on the palate, which it why it's a best-seller vintage after vintage.
Sawtooth Chardonnay
Adami "Garbel" Prosecco
Garbèl, which in ancient local dialect means adry, crisp, pleasantly tart wine, is produced from the hilly vineyards in the Colli Trevigiani area. The ample nose releases crisp-edged, complexfruit notes, and the palate is full-flavored with a crisp acidity. A wonderfully versatile sparkler, Garbèl's 13 grams of residual sugar place it between the Brut and Extra Dry styles, making it perfect for wine bars as well as celebrations.
A to Z Rose
greets with strawberry and watermelon aromas overlaid with light floral accents of rose hip tea, orange blossoms and white flowers followed by notes of honeydew, cantaloupe, nectarine, pear, persimmon, quince, applesauce, and zesty citrus. The palate follows suit with enticing flavors that hint of strawberries and cream, lemon curd, raspberry coulis and peach chutney.
Cooks Brut Sparkling Bottle
A light-bodied, off-dry, juicy sparkling white wine with apple and pear, balanced by toasty yeast.
Acinum Rose Prosecco
Sake
Tozai Living Jewel
Aromas of white grape, anise, and a hint of sweet rice. On the palate you will find citrus, white pepper, and fresh herbal notes with a long, clean finish.
Tozai Snow Maiden
Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.
Tentaka Kuni Hawk In The Heavens
A go-to sake for barbeque, this rustic, high acid sake is a great representation of traditional Junmai style that you would find in Izakayas throughout Japan. The brewery name, Tentaka, translates to “hawk in the heavens,” a prosperous Japanese symbol that is thought to bring good fortune to the brewery. Dry and crisp, the flavors are dominated by mixed nuts, fresh cut green grass and other earthier flavors. It's medium bodied with a rich mouthfeel, followed by a lengthy and dry finish.
Joto Yuzu 500ml
Crafted by the Fuij Brewery in the town of Izumo, Joto Yuzu is a blend of sake and Yuzu juice from Yuzu fruit that is grown locally. The Fuji Brewery was founded in 1939 and is managed by the 3rd generation of the Imaoka family. Yuzu is a prized Japanese citrus fruit that has the sweet and tart flavors of mandarin orange, Meyer lemon and Key lime. Blended with sake, Joto Yuzu is a delicious balance of sweetness and acidity.
Sake of the Month: Joto Junmai Gingo
This Junmai Ginjo is lush and fruity with notes of succulent peach and musk melon. It finishes crisp and clean.
Yuki No Bosha 300ml
This junmai daiginjo is light and soft with notes of peaches and strawberries. Junmai ginjos tend to be light and fruity. They are made with rice that has been refined to 60% or less of its original size. This junmai ginjo is made with rice that has been refined to 50%.
Tyku Coconut 720ml
Silky texture, creamy taste, with a subtle hint of vanilla and the refreshing flavor of coconut. TYKU Coconut Nigori Sake is crafted from Junmai sake and infused with the all-natural flavor of coconut. Enjoy this Nigori sake chilled or in a delicous cocktail. Shake well before pouring. Known as "Cloudy Sake," the secret to Nigori sake's luscously sweet flavor is the small amount of rice purposefully left unfiltered to leave behind a rich, creamy taste. Winner of the Gold Medal at the San Diego International Wine Competition.
Other Alcoholic
Greyhound
Moscow Mule
ABV 10.9% • Lime and Citrus Notes • Ginger Heat • Soda Sweetness
BoochCraft Hard Kombucha
7.0% ABV Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper.
Highpoint Tram-line Cider
A dry-hopped cider, crafted with Mosaic hops, with a bright and citrus-y flavor that will impress both beer lovers and cider lovers.
Le Boise
Strawberry Marg
NA Beverages
Soda
Please specify if you would like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, or Lemonade in the notes.
Hot Tea Earl Gray
Hot Tea Decaf Chai
Ginger Peach Kombucha (12oz can)
Take a ripe, juicy peach and blend it with spicy ginger and cardamom… what you get is simply delicious. Ingredients: purified water, organic cane sugar, organic black tea, live kombucha culture, local organic peaches, organic ginger juice, organic cardamom
Hot Tea Green
Apps & Sides
Edamame
soybeans in pods, steamed & topped with salt
Fire Edamame
Steamed and tossed in our FIRE sauce. ***Warning Spicy***
Sweet Chili Edamame
edamame steamed and tossed in sweet chili sauce
Ika Salad
seasoned calamari salad
Inari
Sweet soybean pockets filled with rice
Miso
tofu, green onion, wakame
Seaweed Salad
seaweed marinated in rice vinegar, sugar, ginger, salt, sesame oil
Sunomono
cucumber, krab, and sesame seeds in a sunomono dressing
Sweet Ginger Habanero Sunomo
cucumber, bell peppers, onions, shrimp, roasted sesame seeds
Side of Krunchy Krab Salad
Tempura flakes, aioli, Krab, chopped green onion, bell peppers and cucumber mix. *Best eaten as a topping for rolls*
Side of Steamed Rice
Seared Albacore
Chopstck Helpers
Nigiri/Sashimi
Nigiri
Thin sliced raw fish over rice. 2 pieces and can mix and match.
Sashimi
Thin sliced raw fish, one fish per order.
Sashimi Boat
Four choices of assorted sashimi of your choice
Ora King Sashimi
Ora King Nigiri
Bluefin Sashimi 3oz
Bluefin Nigiri
Chilean Seabass Nigiri
Akami Sashimi Bluefin
Akami Nigiri Bluefin #1
Toro (Nigiri)
Toro (Sashimi) 3oz
Chilean Seabass Sashimi
Chutoro Nigiri
Chutoro Sashimi
Steelhead (Sashimi)
Sea Bass (Platter)
Steelhead (Nigiri)
Chutoro
Sushi
California Roll
Krab, avocado, topped with roasted sesame seeds
The Eckert
Baked salmon, cucumber, green onions topped with tempura flakes, spicy aioli, and eel sauce.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon. avocado. cream cheese, topped with roasted sesame seeds
Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna or salmon with spicy aioli & Sriracha
Stepping Stone Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, rolled in tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce
Tuna Popper
Tuna, cream cheese, jalapenos
Chef's Breakfast
Japanese egg omelet with Spam® musubi and eel sauce.
Negihama
Sharkbait
baked salmon, tamago, krab, cucumber, rolled in scallions and tempura flakes topped with eel sauce and sriracha
Avocado Roll
Bombshell
Eel and avocado topped with krunchy krab salad and tobiko and 3 sauces
Caterpillar
Eel, krab and cucumber topped with avocado, sweet eel sauce and tobiko
Double Tap
Tuna, cucumbers, bell peppers, hamachi, jalapeno rock crab salad, wasabi tobiko /gf
Heavy Metal
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber topped with Tuna and garnished with our krunch krab salad, tobiko and 3 sauces
Mango Dango
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
Rainbow
Krab and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, escolar and avocado
S.S. Friendshrimp
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
Sassy Sis
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Orchid
Spicy hamachi, avocado, tobiko, octopus, ahi, lemon & jalepeno, topped w/ spicy aioli, tobiko and green onions/ gf
Cranky Crab
Spicy hamachi, jalapeno, escolar, jalapeno crab salad, tobiko, sriracha, wasabi aioli, FIRE sauce/ gf
Lemon Lilly
Shrimp, avocado, cucumbers, topped with escolar, lemon, wasabi aioli, yuzu tobiko
Cherry Blossom
Escolar and cucumber inside, topped w/ ahi, jalapeno crab salad, tobiko, spicy aioli, scallions/ gf
Salmon River Roll
Baked Salmon, bell peppers, cucumber, fresh salmon, spiced cream cheese, avocado, wasabi aioli, spicy aioli, tobiko, green onions /gf
The Oracle
Inside: Tuna, krab and cucumber Topped: "Ora king" salmon, avocado yuzu tobiko, wasabi aioloi, light drizzle of eel sauce. Served with lemon squeeze to finish
Koolie
Poke & Beef Curry
Islander Poke
Ahi tuna, fresh salmon, mango, avo, cucumber, green onions, tobiko, poke sauce
Mainlander
Ahi, escolar, shrimp, tobiko, cucumbers, poke sauce, krunchy krab salad, 3 sauce, roasted sesame seeds
Ahi Tako Bowl
Ahi, octopus, poke sauce, cucumbers, bell peppers, tobiko, ika salad, seaweed sealad, roasted sesame seeds, and ikura
The Pyramid
Towered from the bottom up with furikake rice, avocado, krunchy krab salad, tobiko and tuna poke. Topped with a quail egg, tobiko, wasabi aioli.
Japanese beef Curry
Beef, onions, carrots and potatoes garnished with onions and assorted Japanese pickles served with rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Vegetarian Rolls & Bowls
Yasai Maki
Daikon, cucumber, bell peppers. mango, topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, rose aioli/ gf/ vegetarian
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, lettuce, carrots
To-Futo-Maki
tofu, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, green onions, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce, dusted with togarashi (GF, Vegan)
Garden Bowl
Tofu, avocado, edamame, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, GF poke sauce, romaine lettuce, roasted sesame seeds (GF, Vegan)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A sushi bar + taproom in Harris Ranch, Boise.
3724 S Eckert Rd, #110, Boise, ID 83716