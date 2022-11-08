Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Lost Winds Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

924 C Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

Crowler Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel
Keg Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel
Keg TropiClemente IPA

4-Pack (16oz Cans)

4 Pack Lost My Bearings

4 Pack Lost My Bearings

$22.20

Our imperial coffee porter made with Bear Coast coffee and Madagascar vanilla beans. ABV: 9.3%

4 Pack It's Blursday Again Hazy IPA

4 Pack It's Blursday Again Hazy IPA

$17.70

Not sure what day it is? This hazy IPA will help you get through it. Brewed with oats and wheat, this IPA is loaded with citra, mosaic, and galaxy hops. Happy blursday...again! 6.5% ABV

4 Pack Trail 6 Belg Blonde

4 Pack Trail 6 Belg Blonde

$14.20

A clean, crisp, delicately balanced beer with subtle fruit flavor and aromas. Subdued maltiness throughout leads to a pleasantly refreshing tang in the finish.

4 Pack TropiClemente IPA

4 Pack TropiClemente IPA

$16.20

Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness. Packed with mangoes and passion fruit, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops.

4 Pack Stairway IPA

4 Pack Stairway IPA

$16.20

An aromatic West Coast IPA loaded with juicy and tropical fruit notes, supported by a moderate malty backbone. Amarillo, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic...they're all in there!

4 Pack Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

4 Pack Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

$20.20

An American Double IPA w/ Galaxy hops on steroids. Packed with juicy passionfruit and citrus notes, complimented by moderate malt backbone.

4 Pack Huckleberry pHin Sour

4 Pack Huckleberry pHin Sour

$20.20

Fruity and tart, with a beautiful dark pink appearance. This version of our Single pHin Sour series is brewed with Huckleberries, lots of them. Crisp tartness and dark berry flavors throughout.

4 Pack Beach Hoppin'

4 Pack Beach Hoppin'

$16.20

This hoppy pale ale won a gold medal in the 2022 World Beer Cup! It's light in color, low in bitterness, and full of tropical fruit character.

Crowler 32oz

New release Double IPA! Brewed with Pink Boots Society hops blend. Celebrating women in brewing!
Crowler Lot #1 Light Ale

Crowler Lot #1 Light Ale

$11.00

This easy drinking beer is light in color, body and alcohol, but not in flavor. With cracker notes and a slight hint of lemony citrus, this beer finishes bone dry.

Crowler Trail 6 Belg Blonde

Crowler Trail 6 Belg Blonde

$11.00

Golden Medal Winner! A clean, crisp, delicately balanced beer with subtle fruit flavors and aromas. Subdued maltiness throughout leads to a pleasantly refreshing tang in the finish.

Crowler Wata Wings Lager

Crowler Wata Wings Lager

$12.00

Our very own Craft Lager! A light and refreshing Mexican lager brewed with pilsner malt and maize.

Crowler St. Lasuen BGS

Crowler St. Lasuen BGS

$12.00

Silver Medal Winner! A slightly sweet pale golden ale with a fruity character and bubblegum aroma. A deceivingly dry finish.

Crowler Unstable Table Beer w/ Mango

Crowler Unstable Table Beer w/ Mango

$11.00

A light bodied, easy drinking Belgian Ale with aromas of mango, citrus and clove. Low ABV and straw colored with a very mild malt character and a smooth, dry finish.

Crowler Reddy Or Not

Crowler Reddy Or Not

$12.00

Brewed with Red X and Special B malts. Citra and Idaho 7 hops for a slight bitterness and malty backbone.

Crowler Stairway IPA

Crowler Stairway IPA

$12.00

An aromatic West Coast IPA loaded with juicy and tropical fruit notes, supported by a moderate malty backbone.

Crowler San O Stout

Crowler San O Stout

$12.00

A Dry Stout with hints of roasted malt & chocolate, toasty aroma, topped with a nice tan head.

Crowler TropiClemente IPA

Crowler TropiClemente IPA

$12.00

Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness! Packed with mango and passion fruit aromas, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops. Aloha Friends!

Crowler Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel

Crowler Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel

$15.00

A golden Trappist-style ale packed with spice, clove, and banana aromas. It has a medium body with mild grainy sweetness. It finishes dry with hints of honey and alcohol warmth.

Crowler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

Crowler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

$15.00

An American Double IPA w/ Galaxy hops on steroids. Packed with juicy passion fruit and citrus notes, complimented by moderate malt backbone

Crowler It's Blursday Again

Crowler It's Blursday Again

$14.00

Not sure what day it is? This hazy IPA will help you get through it. Brewed with loads of oats and galaxy hops. 6.5%

Crowler Release the Kraken Imperial Wit

Crowler Release the Kraken Imperial Wit

$12.00

Imperial wit with notes of citrus, spice, and clove. Elevated alcohol provides warmth and balances out this beautiful hazy monster. ABV: 8.2%

Crowler Beach Hoppin'

Crowler Beach Hoppin'

$14.00

World Beer Cup Gold Medal winner!! Light in color, crisp, low bitterness but has tons of tropical fruit character. Brewed with Sabro, Idaho 7 dry hopped with Sabro, Idaho 7, Citra and Mosaic hops.

Crowler Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

Crowler Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

$15.00

Zoom juice is any alcoholic beverage consumed during a Zoom meeting or any other videoconferencing application that helps the participant endure the monotony. This one is a Hazy Double IPA brewed with Mosaic, Amarillo, Zappa & Callista hops.

Crowler Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

Crowler Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

$17.00

Our regular Single pHin Sour ale with tart cherries.

Crowler Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

Crowler Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

$12.00

Gold Medal Winner! This fruited version of Trail 6 Belgian Blonde is loaded with Blackberries. Crisp & refreshing like the original. Purple in color with just the right amount of blackberry tartness.

Crowler Wata Colada

Crowler Wata Colada

$12.00

Piña Colada inspired lager. Clocking in at 4.7%, this beer is bursting with juicy pineapple, coconut, and lime. If you're looking for the nearest beach, it's here.

Crowler Pico Pils

Crowler Pico Pils

$12.00

A traditional-style Pilsner, sightly sweet malt character with medium noble hop aroma and flavor.

Growler 64oz (Glassware Included)

New release Double IPA! Brewed with Pink Boots Society hops blend. Celebrating women in brewing!
Growler Lot #1 Light Ale

Growler Lot #1 Light Ale

$34.00
Growler Trail 6 Belg Blonde

Growler Trail 6 Belg Blonde

$34.00
Growler St. Lasuen BGS

Growler St. Lasuen BGS

$35.00
Growler Unstable Table Beer w/ Mango

Growler Unstable Table Beer w/ Mango

$34.00
Growler Reddy Or Not

Growler Reddy Or Not

$35.00
Growler Stairway IPA

Growler Stairway IPA

$35.00
Growler San O Stout

Growler San O Stout

$35.00
Growler TropiClemente IPA

Growler TropiClemente IPA

$35.00
Growler Friar's Tipple

Growler Friar's Tipple

$40.00
Growler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

Growler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

$40.00
Growler Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

Growler Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

$35.00 Out of stock
Growler Release the Kraken Imperial Wit

Growler Release the Kraken Imperial Wit

$35.00
Growler Beach Hoppin' Pale Ale

Growler Beach Hoppin' Pale Ale

$37.00
Growler Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

Growler Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

$40.00
Growler Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

Growler Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

$42.00
Growler Wata Colada

Growler Wata Colada

$35.00

Piña Colada inspired lager. Clocking in at 4.7%, this beer is bursting with juicy pineapple, coconut, and lime. If you're looking for the nearest beach, it's here.

Growler Pico Pils

Growler Pico Pils

$35.00

A traditional-style Pilsner, slightly sweet malt character with medium hop aroma and flavor.

Keg- 5 Gallons (24 Hr Notice Required)

Please allow 24 hours for Kegs to be filled.
Keg Lot #1 Light Ale

Keg Lot #1 Light Ale

$125.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Trail 6 Belg Blonde

Keg Trail 6 Belg Blonde

$125.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Wata Wings

Keg Wata Wings

$125.00 Out of stock

24 hour notice required

Keg St. Lasuen BGS

Keg St. Lasuen BGS

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Unstable Table Belgian Table Beer

Keg Unstable Table Belgian Table Beer

$125.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Reddy Or Not

Keg Reddy Or Not

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Stairway IPA

Keg Stairway IPA

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg San O Stout

Keg San O Stout

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg TropiClemente IPA

Keg TropiClemente IPA

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel

Keg Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel

$145.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Half Pipe H

Keg Half Pipe Hazy Pale Ale

$135.00

24 hr notice required

Keg Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

Keg Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA

$145.00Out of stock

24 hour notice required

Keg It's Blursday Again

Keg It's Blursday Again

$145.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Release the Kraken

Keg Release the Kraken

$135.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Beach Hoppin’

Keg Beach Hoppin’

$145.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

Keg Zoom Juice Hazy DIPA

$145.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

Keg Single pHin Sour with Tart Cherries

$145.00

24 hour notice required

Keg Wata Colada

Keg Wata Colada

$125.00

24 hour notice required Piña Colada inspired lager. Clocking in at 4.7%, this beer is bursting with juicy pineapple, coconut, and lime. If you’re looking for the nearest beach, it’s here.

Keg Pico Pils

Keg Pico Pils

$125.00Out of stock

24 hour notice required A traditional-style Pilsner, slightly sweet malt character with medium hop aroma and flavor.

Keg Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

Keg Blackberry Trails Blackberry Blonde

$135.00Out of stock

Hats

Grey Knit Beanie

Grey Knit Beanie

$20.00

Stay cozy this holiday season with this knit beanie, perfected with a custom LWBC fabric patch.

Olive Mesh

Olive Mesh

$30.00

Olive front with tan mesh.

Navy Mesh

Navy Mesh

$30.00

Navy front with Tan mesh.

Black Foamy

Black Foamy

$15.00

Black foam trucker hat

Blue Foamy

Blue Foamy

$15.00

Blue & white foam trucker hat

Red & Blue Foamy

Red & Blue Foamy

$15.00

Blue & white foam trucker hat with red bill

Blue Cord Patch

$30.00

Black and Camo Patch

$30.00
Grey Sport Mesh

Grey Sport Mesh

$35.00

Waterproof and with SPF, this lightweight hat is great for everything; walks on the beach trail, playing a round of golf or tennis, playing in the pool, or hanging out at LWBC.

Straw Hat

Straw Hat

$32.00+

Men's Shirts

San Clemente Vintage White

San Clemente Vintage White

$20.00+

Vintage white shirt with San Clemente street sign artwork

Blue

Blue

$20.00+
Gray

Gray

$20.00+
Pints+Pistons Woody

Pints+Pistons Woody

$20.00+

Our Pints+Pistons car show logo on a classic white tee

VW Black

VW Black

$20.00+
Pints + Pistons

Pints + Pistons

$25.00+

Women's Shirts

Striped

Striped

$20.00+
VW Black

VW Black

$20.00+
Blue

Blue

$20.00+
Gray

Gray

$20.00+Out of stock
Blue Tank

Blue Tank

$20.00+

Sweatshirts

Blue Zip Hoodie

Blue Zip Hoodie

$45.00+
Gray Zip Hoodie

Gray Zip Hoodie

$45.00+
Pullover

Pullover

$45.00+
Crewneck

Crewneck

$40.00+

Glassware

Stein

Stein

$15.00
Anniversary Palm Glass

Anniversary Palm Glass

$6.00

Our special edition anniversary glass! 4 palms for 4 years!

Belgian Taster

Belgian Taster

$4.00
Belgian 10oz

Belgian 10oz

$6.00
Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$7.00
Can Taster

Can Taster

$4.00
Can Glass

Can Glass

$5.00
Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$15.00
Stainless Steel Growler

Stainless Steel Growler

$20.00
Blue Bowtie Glass

Blue Bowtie Glass

$7.00

Chairs

Rocking Deck chair with Cup Holder

Rocking Deck chair with Cup Holder

$245.00

Hand made oak rocking chair. Rocks anywhere. Cup holder fits 16 oz can and most pint glasses.

Rocking Deck Chair

Rocking Deck Chair

$195.00

Hand made oak rocking chair. Rocks anywhere.

Growler Club

Growler Club Membership

Growler Club Membership

$100.00

Join the club! Our growler club membership includes a punch card good for 6 fills of anything on our menu. When you finish the card trade it in for a free T-shirt!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for the support! Our taproom is now open!

Website

Location

924 C Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673

Directions

Gallery
Lost Winds Brewing Company image
Lost Winds Brewing Company image
Lost Winds Brewing Company image

