Brewpubs & Breweries

Lost Barrel Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

36138 John Mosby Highway

Middleburg, VA 20117

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders Original
Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)
Soup & Grilled Cheese Combo  

Beer & Hard Seltzers

You Are Not Alone - Session IPA

You Are Not Alone - Session IPA

$6.00+

100% of the proceeds from this beer will go to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Brewed by Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, VA with local ingredients sourced by Loudoun County breweries. A light and hoppy pale ale with citrus and floral notes. 5.5% ABV

Passionfruit Hard Seltzer

Passionfruit Hard Seltzer

$6.00+

90 calories – natural flavors – no added sugars 5% ABV | 0 IBU

Cranberry-Lime Hard Seltzer

Cranberry-Lime Hard Seltzer

$6.00+

90 calories – natural flavors – no added sugars 5% ABV | 0 IBU

Pumpkin Ale

Pumpkin Ale

$7.00+

This limited-release ale was brewed with real pumpkin and pumpkin spice and boasts hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. An early fall tradition! 6.3% ABV | 21 IBU

Harvest IPA

Harvest IPA

$7.00+

This limited-release IPA was brewed with 100% Lost Barrel farm-grown hops, a blend of our very own Cascade, Chinook, and Comet, harvested by hand and with love by our farm brewery family! 5.5% ABV | 34 IBU

Salamander Sunset Wheat

Salamander Sunset Wheat

$7.00+

A beautiful light golden-orange wheat ale with refreshing citrus and fall spice flavors. Brewed with estate-grown hops from Salamander Resort and Lost Barrel Brewing in Middleburg, VA. The perfect fall weather companion! 5.5 ABV | 24 IBU

Sotol Barrel-Aged Gose

Sotol Barrel-Aged Gose

$7.00+

This tart, sour ale was aged in fresh, once-used Sotol barrel and boasts hints of oak, lime, and coriander. 6% ABV | 6 IBU

Popsicle Hard Seltzer

Popsicle Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Get ready to beat the head and keep summer fun with a Hard Seltzer + Popsicle!

Grapefruit IPA

Grapefruit IPA

$7.00

This West Coast style IPA is brewed with all-natural grapefruit puree, light malts, and refreshing Cascade hops. 6.5% ABV | 50 IBU

Jackie O's Chomolungma Nut Brown Ale

Jackie O's Chomolungma Nut Brown Ale

$7.00+

Brewed to commemorate the 2007 Lungevity Everest Expedition. The people of Tibet call Mt. Everest “Chomolungma,” and this exceptional ale carries the spirit of the climb. Seven malts, three hops, and 100 pounds of local wildflower honey. 6.5% ABV

Jackie O's Dark Apparition Imperial Stout

Jackie O's Dark Apparition Imperial Stout

$7.50

Seven malts were used to create deep flavors of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and molasses. A hint of bitterness and herbal character from carefully selected European and American hops. 10.5% ABV

Perennial - Got the Life IPA

Perennial - Got the Life IPA

$7.00+

Part of our Hazy Lite series. Simcoe & Mosaic hops lend a tropical stone fruit and citrus aroma with Columbus hops giving a hint of dank spiciness to balance the overall sweetness of the beer. 6.5% ABV

Perennial - Day Dreaming Belgian Wit

Perennial - Day Dreaming Belgian Wit

$7.00+

Brewed with various types of wheat, two Belgian yeast strains, coriander, orange peel and pink peppercorns, this is a refreshing beer for those warm summer months. 4.7% ABV

Growlers

Growlers

Mocktails

Cinnamon Apple Mocktail

Cinnamon Apple Mocktail

$5.00

Sparkling Water, Apple Juice, Cinnamon Simple Syrup and an edible leaf garnish.

Soda & Juices

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.50
La Croix

La Croix

$2.75
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50
Kids Milk (White)

Kids Milk (White)

$2.50
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

Our homemade mango lemonade.

Juice

Juice

$2.50

served with ice in a 12oz plastic cup.

Coffee & Tea

House Dark Roast Coffee

House Dark Roast Coffee

$2.25

A fresh-brewed hot 12 oz cup of our house dark roast coffee (Bump 'n Grind, Marley Blend, Silver Spring, MD)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.75

A hot 12 oz cup of green tea, decaf green or English breakfast tea.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

A 12 oz cup of our super smooth, nitrogen-infused, cold brew coffee served straight from the tap.

LBB Nitro Chocolate Frappe

LBB Nitro Chocolate Frappe

$4.25

Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with chocolate drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.

LBB Nitro Caramel Frappe

LBB Nitro Caramel Frappe

$4.25

Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with caramel drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

A 12 oz cup of freshly brewed hot chocolate to warm you up on a cold day!

Shareable Plates

Crush Puppies

Crush Puppies

$17.00

crispy crab & shrimp fritters with Cajun remoulade dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs, fish, shellfish

Chicken & Lemongrass Potstickers

Chicken & Lemongrass Potstickers

$14.00

pan-seared dumplings with a Thai chili dipping sauce contains: gluten, fish / sauce contains: soy, gluten, sesame, fish

Peruvian-Style Chicken Skewers

Peruvian-Style Chicken Skewers

$13.00

marinated & grilled chicken with fresh cilantro lime slaw & ají amarillo dipping sauce sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs

Spiral Fries

Spiral Fries

$9.00

thick-cut seasoned fries with LoCo secret dipping sauce contains: gluten | vegan / sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs | vegetarian

Spinach-Feta Hummus

Spinach-Feta Hummus

$12.00

traditional hummus with lemon & tahini, blended with sautéed spinach, topped with feta cheese & fresh basil purée contains: dairy, sesame | vegetarian / pita contains: gluten

Charcuterie & Cheese

Charcuterie & Cheese

$17.00

an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, Mediterranean olive mix, pear-herb mustard & sun-dried fruits with a warm baguette contains: dairy, gluten

Baked Soft Pretzel

Baked Soft Pretzel

$9.00

with spicy mustard dipping sauce contains: gluten | vegan / cheese contains: soy, dairy, eggs

Chipotle & Brown Sugar Bacon

Chipotle & Brown Sugar Bacon

$12.00

braised and roasted, thick cut applewood smoked bacon with savory maple dipping sauce

Hot Flatbreads

Bianca Flatbread

Bianca Flatbread

$14.00

ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses topped with fresh thyme & olive oil contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian

Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread

Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread

$16.00

grilled diced chicken, Lost Barrel IPA pimento cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with smoky BBQ sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with thick cut pepperoni contains: dairy, gluten

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes & basil purée contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian

Pressed Sandwiches & Wraps

BB-Cuban

BB-Cuban

$16.00

applewood smoked pulled pork, shaved Virginia ham, Swiss cheese & zesty pickles with serrano cilantro mustard cream & kettle chips contains: dairy, gluten

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch. Contains: Tender – Soy, Gluten | Ranch Sauce – Soy, Dairy, Egg | Tortilla – Gluten

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, chopped romaine lettuce, shaved asiago & parmesan cheeses with a lemon garlic Caesar dressing contains: tender - soy, gluten | tortilla - gluten | dressing - soy, dairy, eggs, fish | cheeses - dairy

From The Grill

Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)

Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)

$11.00

dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

all-beef frank on a toasted bun with kettle chips bun contains: gluten

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.50

a blend of organic brown rice, rolled oats, corn, carrots, and onions. seasoned with organic spices, served with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, mango-chipotle bbq sauce & kettle chips veggie patty contains: soy, wheat | bun contains: gluten, eggs

Bratwurst Sausage

Bratwurst Sausage

$7.00

local grilled bratwurst on a bun with spicy mustard & kettle chips *bun & fries contain: gluten | vegan

Crispy Chicken Tenders

full order of breaded all white meat chicken with choice of two dipping sauces
Tenders Original

Tenders Original

$14.00

Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten

Tenders Garlic Parmesan

Tenders Garlic Parmesan

$14.00

Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Dairy, Gluten

Tenders Brewhouse Dry Rubbed

Tenders Brewhouse Dry Rubbed

$14.00

Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten

Combos

1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries

1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries

$11.00

breaded all white meat chicken & spiral seasoned fries with gorgonzola or ranch dipping sauce

½ Sandwich & Fries

½ Sandwich & Fries

$12.00

BB-Cuban or vegetarian meatball & cheese with spiral fries

Fresh Salads

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.00

baby arugula & chopped romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, julienne of carrots, sun-dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and a tangy lemon-lime vinaigrette

Seasonal Items

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.00

topped with house-made croutons, drizzled with basil purée contains: dairy // crouton – dairy, gluten

Grilled Cheese Trio     

Grilled Cheese Trio     

$8.00

mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses on thick-cut white bread contains: dairy, gluten, soy

Soup & Grilled Cheese Combo  

Soup & Grilled Cheese Combo  

$11.00

tomato bisque and half sandwich contains: sandwich – dairy, gluten, soy // soup – dairy // crouton – dairy, gluten

Extras

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

vegan

Warm Baguette

Warm Baguette

$4.00

with butter contains: gluten | vegan / butter contains: dairy | vegetarian

Fresh Vegetables

Fresh Vegetables

$5.00

carrots, celery & peppers with choice of peppercorn ranch or gorgonzola dipping sauce sauces contain: soy, dairy, egg | vegetarian

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.00

a single portion of seared & sliced chicken

Side Cesar Salad

Side Cesar Salad

$6.00

chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish

Side Harvest Salad

$5.00

baby arugula & chopped romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, julienne of carrots, sun-dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and a tangy lemon-lime vinaigrette

IPA Pimento Cheese

IPA Pimento Cheese

$2.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.50
Goldfish

Goldfish

$1.50
Candy Goodie Bag

Candy Goodie Bag

$4.00

Desserts

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$8.00

with whipped cream & chocolate dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

single scoop of vanilla ice cream with caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles contains: dairy | vegetarian

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

soft baked cookie with milk chocolate & semi-sweet chocolate chips contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian

Frozen Popsicle

Frozen Popsicle

$3.00
S'mores Kit

S'mores Kit

$25.00

a shareable portion of graham crackers, milk chocolate bars, marshmallows & 6 extra-long roasting sticks (serves 4-6) chocolate bar contains: dairy / cracker contains: soy, gluten | vegetarian

Brunch

Cinnamon French Toast Wedges

Cinnamon French Toast Wedges

$9.00

cinnamon French Toast Wedges Description: hand-cut and dipped brioche bread, with caramel, whipped cream & maple syrup Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg

Bacon, Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

Bacon, Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

served with lemon, arugula & grape tomato salad Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg

Vegetarian Quiche

Vegetarian Quiche

$11.00

roasted tomato, caramelized onion, broccoli & cheddar cheese, served with lemon, arugula & grape tomato salad Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg

Pups

Beer Shaped Dog Treat

Beer Shaped Dog Treat

$4.00

12 oz 6-packs

Available for to-go consumption only.
Build Your Own 6-pack

Build Your Own 6-pack

$15.99
Lost Barrel Lager 12 oz 6-pack

Lost Barrel Lager 12 oz 6-pack

$11.99
Hazy IPA 12 oz 6-pack

Hazy IPA 12 oz 6-pack

$13.99
Farm Ale 12 oz 6-pack

Farm Ale 12 oz 6-pack

$13.99
Cucumber Lemon Hefe 12 oz 6-pack

Cucumber Lemon Hefe 12 oz 6-pack

$13.99
Wildberry Sour Ale 12 oz 6-pack

Wildberry Sour Ale 12 oz 6-pack

$13.99
Tangerine Imperial 12 oz 6-pack

Tangerine Imperial 12 oz 6-pack

$16.99
Tangelo Hard Seltzer 12oz 6-pack

Tangelo Hard Seltzer 12oz 6-pack

$11.99
Harvest IPA 12oz 6-pack

Harvest IPA 12oz 6-pack

$14.99
Salamander Sunset Wheat 12oz 6-pack

Salamander Sunset Wheat 12oz 6-pack

$14.99

16 oz 4-packs

Build Your Own 16oz 4-pack

Build Your Own 16oz 4-pack

$15.99
Hazy IPA 16 oz 4-pack

Hazy IPA 16 oz 4-pack

$14.99
Farm Ale 16 oz 4-pack

Farm Ale 16 oz 4-pack

$14.99
Toasted Lager 16 oz 4-pack

Toasted Lager 16 oz 4-pack

$14.99
Grapefruit IPA 16oz 4-pack

Grapefruit IPA 16oz 4-pack

$14.99
Tangelo Hard Seltzer 16 oz 4-pack

Tangelo Hard Seltzer 16 oz 4-pack

$14.99
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout 16 oz 4-pack

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout 16 oz 4-pack

$17.99

Retail

Logo Plastic Cup

Logo Plastic Cup

$1.50
Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$7.00
Logo Coffee Mug

Logo Coffee Mug

$8.00
Flight Glass

Flight Glass

$2.00
Logo Cutout Sticker

Logo Cutout Sticker

$2.00
Logo Square Sticker

Logo Square Sticker

$1.50
@lostbarrelbrew Sticker

@lostbarrelbrew Sticker

$3.00
Logo Bumper Sticker

Logo Bumper Sticker

$2.50
Logo Window Cling

Logo Window Cling

$3.00
Small Logo Magnet

Small Logo Magnet

$1.00
Large Logo Magnet

Large Logo Magnet

$3.00
Happy Face Sticker

Happy Face Sticker

$4.00
Good Beer Only Sticker

Good Beer Only Sticker

$3.00
Building Sticker

Building Sticker

$4.00
Logo Coozie

Logo Coozie

$3.00
Bubbles

Bubbles

$3.00
Medium Bubble Wand

Medium Bubble Wand

$6.00
Deck Of Cards

Deck Of Cards

$4.50
Farmers Horse

Farmers Horse

$22.00
Farmers Cow

Farmers Cow

$22.00
Farmers Pig

Farmers Pig

$22.00
Logo Canvas Hat - Pink

Logo Canvas Hat - Pink

$22.00
Logo Flexfit Hat - Black

Logo Flexfit Hat - Black

$35.00
Logo Snapback Hat - Grey

Logo Snapback Hat - Grey

$35.00
Logo Leather Snapback - Olive

Logo Leather Snapback - Olive

$40.00
Logo Leather Patch Snapback Hat - Grey

Logo Leather Patch Snapback Hat - Grey

$40.00
Logo Leather Patch SnapBack - Black

Logo Leather Patch SnapBack - Black

$40.00
Logo Fleece Embroidered Blanket

Logo Fleece Embroidered Blanket

$37.00
Logo Blue Picnic Blanket

Logo Blue Picnic Blanket

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg, VA 20117

Directions

Gallery
Lost Barrel Brewing image
Lost Barrel Brewing image

Map
