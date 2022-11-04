- Home
Lost Barrel Brewing
36138 John Mosby Highway
Middleburg, VA 20117
Beer & Hard Seltzers
You Are Not Alone - Session IPA
100% of the proceeds from this beer will go to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Brewed by Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, VA with local ingredients sourced by Loudoun County breweries. A light and hoppy pale ale with citrus and floral notes. 5.5% ABV
Passionfruit Hard Seltzer
90 calories – natural flavors – no added sugars 5% ABV | 0 IBU
Cranberry-Lime Hard Seltzer
90 calories – natural flavors – no added sugars 5% ABV | 0 IBU
Pumpkin Ale
This limited-release ale was brewed with real pumpkin and pumpkin spice and boasts hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. An early fall tradition! 6.3% ABV | 21 IBU
Harvest IPA
This limited-release IPA was brewed with 100% Lost Barrel farm-grown hops, a blend of our very own Cascade, Chinook, and Comet, harvested by hand and with love by our farm brewery family! 5.5% ABV | 34 IBU
Salamander Sunset Wheat
A beautiful light golden-orange wheat ale with refreshing citrus and fall spice flavors. Brewed with estate-grown hops from Salamander Resort and Lost Barrel Brewing in Middleburg, VA. The perfect fall weather companion! 5.5 ABV | 24 IBU
Sotol Barrel-Aged Gose
This tart, sour ale was aged in fresh, once-used Sotol barrel and boasts hints of oak, lime, and coriander. 6% ABV | 6 IBU
Popsicle Hard Seltzer
Get ready to beat the head and keep summer fun with a Hard Seltzer + Popsicle!
Grapefruit IPA
This West Coast style IPA is brewed with all-natural grapefruit puree, light malts, and refreshing Cascade hops. 6.5% ABV | 50 IBU
Jackie O's Chomolungma Nut Brown Ale
Brewed to commemorate the 2007 Lungevity Everest Expedition. The people of Tibet call Mt. Everest “Chomolungma,” and this exceptional ale carries the spirit of the climb. Seven malts, three hops, and 100 pounds of local wildflower honey. 6.5% ABV
Jackie O's Dark Apparition Imperial Stout
Seven malts were used to create deep flavors of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and molasses. A hint of bitterness and herbal character from carefully selected European and American hops. 10.5% ABV
Perennial - Got the Life IPA
Part of our Hazy Lite series. Simcoe & Mosaic hops lend a tropical stone fruit and citrus aroma with Columbus hops giving a hint of dank spiciness to balance the overall sweetness of the beer. 6.5% ABV
Perennial - Day Dreaming Belgian Wit
Brewed with various types of wheat, two Belgian yeast strains, coriander, orange peel and pink peppercorns, this is a refreshing beer for those warm summer months. 4.7% ABV
Growlers
Mocktails
Soda & Juices
Coffee & Tea
House Dark Roast Coffee
A fresh-brewed hot 12 oz cup of our house dark roast coffee (Bump 'n Grind, Marley Blend, Silver Spring, MD)
Hot Tea
A hot 12 oz cup of green tea, decaf green or English breakfast tea.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
A 12 oz cup of our super smooth, nitrogen-infused, cold brew coffee served straight from the tap.
LBB Nitro Chocolate Frappe
Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with chocolate drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.
LBB Nitro Caramel Frappe
Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with caramel drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.
Hot Chocolate
Shareable Plates
Crush Puppies
crispy crab & shrimp fritters with Cajun remoulade dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs, fish, shellfish
Chicken & Lemongrass Potstickers
pan-seared dumplings with a Thai chili dipping sauce contains: gluten, fish / sauce contains: soy, gluten, sesame, fish
Peruvian-Style Chicken Skewers
marinated & grilled chicken with fresh cilantro lime slaw & ají amarillo dipping sauce sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs
Spiral Fries
thick-cut seasoned fries with LoCo secret dipping sauce contains: gluten | vegan / sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs | vegetarian
Spinach-Feta Hummus
traditional hummus with lemon & tahini, blended with sautéed spinach, topped with feta cheese & fresh basil purée contains: dairy, sesame | vegetarian / pita contains: gluten
Charcuterie & Cheese
an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, Mediterranean olive mix, pear-herb mustard & sun-dried fruits with a warm baguette contains: dairy, gluten
Baked Soft Pretzel
with spicy mustard dipping sauce contains: gluten | vegan / cheese contains: soy, dairy, eggs
Chipotle & Brown Sugar Bacon
braised and roasted, thick cut applewood smoked bacon with savory maple dipping sauce
Hot Flatbreads
Bianca Flatbread
ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses topped with fresh thyme & olive oil contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian
Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread
grilled diced chicken, Lost Barrel IPA pimento cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with smoky BBQ sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs
Pepperoni Flatbread
tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with thick cut pepperoni contains: dairy, gluten
Margherita Flatbread
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes & basil purée contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian
Pressed Sandwiches & Wraps
BB-Cuban
applewood smoked pulled pork, shaved Virginia ham, Swiss cheese & zesty pickles with serrano cilantro mustard cream & kettle chips contains: dairy, gluten
Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch. Contains: Tender – Soy, Gluten | Ranch Sauce – Soy, Dairy, Egg | Tortilla – Gluten
Chicken Caesar Wrap
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, chopped romaine lettuce, shaved asiago & parmesan cheeses with a lemon garlic Caesar dressing contains: tender - soy, gluten | tortilla - gluten | dressing - soy, dairy, eggs, fish | cheeses - dairy
From The Grill
Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)
dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs
Hot Dog
all-beef frank on a toasted bun with kettle chips bun contains: gluten
Veggie Burger
a blend of organic brown rice, rolled oats, corn, carrots, and onions. seasoned with organic spices, served with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, mango-chipotle bbq sauce & kettle chips veggie patty contains: soy, wheat | bun contains: gluten, eggs
Bratwurst Sausage
local grilled bratwurst on a bun with spicy mustard & kettle chips *bun & fries contain: gluten | vegan
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Tenders Original
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten
Tenders Garlic Parmesan
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Dairy, Gluten
Tenders Brewhouse Dry Rubbed
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten
Combos
Fresh Salads
Classic Caesar
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish
Harvest Salad
baby arugula & chopped romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, julienne of carrots, sun-dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and a tangy lemon-lime vinaigrette
Seasonal Items
Roasted Tomato Bisque
topped with house-made croutons, drizzled with basil purée contains: dairy // crouton – dairy, gluten
Grilled Cheese Trio
mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheeses on thick-cut white bread contains: dairy, gluten, soy
Soup & Grilled Cheese Combo
tomato bisque and half sandwich contains: sandwich – dairy, gluten, soy // soup – dairy // crouton – dairy, gluten
Extras
Kettle Chips
vegan
Warm Baguette
with butter contains: gluten | vegan / butter contains: dairy | vegetarian
Fresh Vegetables
carrots, celery & peppers with choice of peppercorn ranch or gorgonzola dipping sauce sauces contain: soy, dairy, egg | vegetarian
Chicken Breast
a single portion of seared & sliced chicken
Side Cesar Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish
Side Harvest Salad
baby arugula & chopped romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, julienne of carrots, sun-dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and a tangy lemon-lime vinaigrette
IPA Pimento Cheese
Coleslaw
Goldfish
Candy Goodie Bag
Desserts
Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros
with whipped cream & chocolate dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian
Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae
single scoop of vanilla ice cream with caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles contains: dairy | vegetarian
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
soft baked cookie with milk chocolate & semi-sweet chocolate chips contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian
Frozen Popsicle
S'mores Kit
a shareable portion of graham crackers, milk chocolate bars, marshmallows & 6 extra-long roasting sticks (serves 4-6) chocolate bar contains: dairy / cracker contains: soy, gluten | vegetarian
Brunch
Cinnamon French Toast Wedges
cinnamon French Toast Wedges Description: hand-cut and dipped brioche bread, with caramel, whipped cream & maple syrup Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg
Bacon, Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche
served with lemon, arugula & grape tomato salad Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg
Vegetarian Quiche
roasted tomato, caramelized onion, broccoli & cheddar cheese, served with lemon, arugula & grape tomato salad Contains: Gluten, Dairy & Egg
12 oz 6-packs
Build Your Own 6-pack
Lost Barrel Lager 12 oz 6-pack
Hazy IPA 12 oz 6-pack
Farm Ale 12 oz 6-pack
Cucumber Lemon Hefe 12 oz 6-pack
Wildberry Sour Ale 12 oz 6-pack
Tangerine Imperial 12 oz 6-pack
Tangelo Hard Seltzer 12oz 6-pack
Harvest IPA 12oz 6-pack
Salamander Sunset Wheat 12oz 6-pack
16 oz 4-packs
Retail
Logo Plastic Cup
Logo Pint Glass
Logo Coffee Mug
Flight Glass
Logo Cutout Sticker
Logo Square Sticker
@lostbarrelbrew Sticker
Logo Bumper Sticker
Logo Window Cling
Small Logo Magnet
Large Logo Magnet
Happy Face Sticker
Good Beer Only Sticker
Building Sticker
Logo Coozie
Bubbles
Medium Bubble Wand
Deck Of Cards
Farmers Horse
Farmers Cow
Farmers Pig
Logo Canvas Hat - Pink
Logo Flexfit Hat - Black
Logo Snapback Hat - Grey
Logo Leather Snapback - Olive
Logo Leather Patch Snapback Hat - Grey
Logo Leather Patch SnapBack - Black
Logo Fleece Embroidered Blanket
Logo Blue Picnic Blanket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg, VA 20117