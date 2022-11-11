Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Lost Cove

189 Reviews

$$

609 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate
Haunted Painkiller
Green Salad

Tropical Cocktails

Haunted Painkiller

Haunted Painkiller

$32.00

Happy Tikiween! A bone chilling blend of rum, exotic fruits, and seasonal spices. drinker beware you could end up as smashed as a pumpkin on halloween night.

LC Zombie

LC Zombie

$35.00

Happy Tikiween! Did someone say brains? This blend of overproof rums, citrus, and spices may not give you the cravings of the undead but you might be walking like a zombie by the end of the bottle.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$32.00

Dark Rum, Fresh Lime, Dry Curacao, Orgeat. A Trader Vic's Masterpiece & Quintessential Tropical Libation. "Out of this World, The Best!" All cocktails feature fresh juices, house-made syrups, & only the finest rums & spirits. All garnishes and pebble ice provided! 1. Shake Well 2. Fill Glass with Pebble Ice 3. Pour 4-5oz Over Ice Suggested glassware: Mai Tai, Pineapple, Old Fashioned

Rum Barrel

Rum Barrel

$32.00

Rums, Pineapple, Cinnamon, Falernum, Allspice. A potent taste of the exotic and quintessential tiki experience. Don the Beachcomber, Hollywood CA. All cocktails feature fresh juices, house-made syrups, & only the finest rums & spirits. All garnishes and pebble ice provided!

Macadamia Chi Chi

Macadamia Chi Chi

$32.00

Vodka, Pineapple, Coconut, Macadamia Nut Liqueur. "If you Like Piña Coladas" All cocktails feature fresh juices, house-made syrups, & only the finest rums & spirits. All garnishes and pebble ice provided! 1. Shake Well 2. Blend 4-5oz until Smooth w/ Cup of Ice 3. Pour Suggested Glassware: Pineapple, Parrot, Coconut

Julius Colada

Julius Colada

$32.00

A Blend of Rums, Orange, Lime, Coconut, Vanilla, Passionfruit. Add Ice Cream for a Special Blended Treat! All garnishes and pebble ice provided. Directions: 1. Shake Bottle 2. Remove seal and Open 3. Pour 4-5oz over ice 4. Garnish 5. (Optional) Add Scoop of Ice Cream & Blend before Pouring! Suggested Glassware: Pineapple Hurricane Glass

Jungle Bird

Jungle Bird

$32.00

Dark Rum, Campari, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, Cinnamon. 1970s, Kuala Lampur Hilton. A Bittersweet Symphony. All cocktails feature fresh juices, house-made syrups, & only the finest rums & spirits. All garnishes and pebble ice provided! 1. Shake Well 2. Fill Glass with Pebble Ice 3. Pour 4-5oz Over Ice Suggested Glassware: Parrot, Coconut, Pineapple

Tiki Cocktail Gift Set (375ml)

Tiki Cocktail Gift Set (375ml)

$60.00

The Perfect Gift for any Tiki Cocktail Lover! Our 2 Best Selling Cocktails + Limited Edition Plantation Rum Barrel Mug. All garnishes and pebble ice provided! - Mai Tai (375ml) - Macadamia Chi Chi (375ml) - Rum Barrel Ceramic Mug - Tropical Straws, Picks & Postcard!

Tiki Glassware & Mugs

Pineapple Hurricane Glass

Pineapple Hurricane Glass

$12.00
Parrot Ceramic Tiki Mug

Parrot Ceramic Tiki Mug

$15.00
Plantation Rum Barrel Mug

Plantation Rum Barrel Mug

$15.00

Beautiful Rum Barrel Mug with a Matte Finish

Coconut Ceramic Tiki Mug

Coconut Ceramic Tiki Mug

$15.00
Emerald Bamboo Mug

Emerald Bamboo Mug

$15.00

Glossed green ceramic mug, holds up to 14oz of your favorite beverage.

Mai Tai Acrylic Tumbler

Mai Tai Acrylic Tumbler

$15.00
Skull Ceramic Mug

Skull Ceramic Mug

$15.00

Party Wings

Michelada (GF)

Michelada (GF)

$10.00

Chili, Lime, Garlic (GF)

Luau Special (GF)

Luau Special (GF)

$10.00

Huli Huli BBQ Sauce + Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF) . Luau Williams favorite flavor combo. Purely Magical.

Spicy Korean (GF)

Spicy Korean (GF)

$10.00

Gochujang Chili Sauce, Garlic, Soy (GF)

Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF)

Japanese Lemon Pepper (GF)

$10.00

Dry Rub of Sansho Lemon Pepper , Togarashi (GF)

Hawaiian Combo Plates

1 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate

1 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate

$15.00

All Combo Plates come with Furikake Rice & Choice of 1 Side. All meats are Smoked slow & low and Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ sauce. (Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)

2 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate

2 Meat Hawaiian Combo Plate

$17.00

All Combo Plates come with Furikake Rice & Choice of 1 Side. All meats are Smoked slow & low and Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ sauce. (Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)

Luau Family Meal (Serves 4)

Luau Family Meal (Serves 4)

$85.00

Whole Huli Huli BBQ Chicken (8 pieces), Half Rack Huli Huli BBQ Spareribs, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork (or sub 1/2 lb Smoked Jackfruit). Come with Pint Furikake rice, Pint Coleslaw, Pint Macaroni Salad, 1/2 Pint Sichuan Pickled Pineapple. (Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)

Hawaiian BBQ & Sliders

Huli Huli BBQ Chicken

Huli Huli BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Smoked slow & low. Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ sauce. (Disclaimer: Smoked chicken can appear pink on the inside. Our chickens are cooked until the internal temp reaches 165 degrees and are fully cooked. The pinkness comes from a protein called myoglobin found in the muscles of meat when it reacts to smoke.)

Huli Huli BBQ Spareribs

Huli Huli BBQ Spareribs

$17.00

Smoked slow & low. Basted with our homemade huli huli sauce.

Huli Huli BBQ Pulled Pork

Huli Huli BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

Smoked slow & low. Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ Sauce.

Huli Huli BBQ Smoked Jackfruit

Huli Huli BBQ Smoked Jackfruit

$7.00

Smoked slow & low. Basted with our homemade Huli Huli BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork Double Slider

Pulled Pork Double Slider

$9.00

Side by side Kings Hawaiian roll, slaw, hulu huli BBQ sauce, and sichuan pickled pineapple.

Pulled Pork Slider Kit

Pulled Pork Slider Kit

$17.00

Makes 4 Sliders. 1/2 lb pulled pork, 4 king's Hawaiian rolls. Slaw, hulu huli BBQ sauce, sichuan pickled pineapple.

Smoked Jackfruit Double Slider (v)

Smoked Jackfruit Double Slider (v)

$8.00

Vegetarian. Side by side Kings Hawaiian roll, slaw, hulu huli BBQ sauce, sichuan pickled pineapple. (v)

Smoked Jackfruit Slider Kit

Smoked Jackfruit Slider Kit

$15.00

Vegetarian. Makes 4 sliders, 1/2 lb smoked jackfruit, 4 kings Hawaiian rolls, makes 4 sliders slaw, hulu huli BBQ sauce, sichuan pickled pineapple.

Sides & Extras

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Sichuan Pickled Pineapple

Sichuan Pickled Pineapple

$3.00

Pineapple, Rice Vinegar, Kombu, Serrano Chili

Green Salad

Green Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots, Tarragon Buttermilk Dressing

Furikake Rice

Furikake Rice

$3.00+

Half Pint

Furikake Party Mix

Furikake Party Mix

$5.00Out of stock

Chex, Honeycomb, Pretzle tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Furikake Glaze. 6oz.

Dessert

Lime Pie

Lime Pie

$7.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00
Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Ganache

Beer

Maui Bikini Blonde (12oz can)

Maui Bikini Blonde (12oz can)

$4.00

Clean, crisp, and refreshing.

Delivery Charge (5-20 Miles)

Catering Delivery (5-7 Miles)

$25.00

Delivery Charge (7-10 Miles)

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:10 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Tropical Cocktails, Wings & Hawaiian BBQ. Curbside Pickup & Delivery!

Location

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Lost Cove image
Lost Cove image
Lost Cove image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bulgogi Hut - Koreatown, Los Angeles
orange star4.5 • 5,840
3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
KOBUNGA - USC Village
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610 Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow BBQ! 10645 W Pico Blvd West Los Angeles 310-622-1081
orange starNo Reviews
10645 Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
L.A. Brisket - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
736 N Broadway, #104 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
HOLYCOWBBQ Culver City! - 4130 Sepulveda Blvd - Culver City Ca - 424-298-8220
orange starNo Reviews
4130 Sepulveda Blvd B Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Cofax Coffee
orange star4.5 • 3,483
440 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Los Angeles
orange star4.4 • 3,011
448 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
BURGERS 99
orange star4.8 • 2,600
131 S La Brea Ave LOS ANGELES, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Koreatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston