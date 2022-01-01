Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Dog Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

4 Town Square Lane

Taylor, MS 38673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

House Coffee

$3.45+

Our house coffee with tasting notes of milk chocolate, plum, and candied walnuts.

Espresso

$2.05

Two shots of espresso

Latte

$3.95+

Two shots of espresso served hot with two parts steamed milk and one part foam or with lightly foamed milk served over ice.

Mocha

$4.25+

Two shots of espresso and chocolate served hot with two parts steamed milk and one part foam or with lightly foamed milk served over ice.

Americano

$3.05+

Two shots of espresso are served over hot water or ice water. (A common alternative to drip coffee or what is commonly described as "iced coffee")

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Two shots of espresso served hot with one part steamed milk and two parts foam.

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our cold brew concentrate is steeped in-house for 24 hours and is served over ice with an equal part of water.

Pour Over

$4.35+

Our pour-over coffees are made to order by pouring a measured amount of hot water through a set weight of ground coffee. This brewing method allows the barista to control all aspects of the process, providing the customer with a result made specifically for them.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Dutch Chocolate served over hot local dairy milk.

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.95+

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Small-Batch Chai concentrate served hot or over ice with local dairy milk.

Cortado

$3.45

2 shots of espresso served with an equal amount of steamed milk

Macchiato

$2.95

2 shots of espresso served with a dollop of foam.

Sneaky Chai (House Special - Fall)

$4.25+

A Dirty Chai (chai concentrate, milk, espresso) served hot or over ice and topped with our Ph Sweet Cream!

Golden Bear (House Special - Fall)

$4.05+

A brown sugar and (local) honey latte served hot or over ice!

Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Ceremonial-grade matcha that is served hot or over ice as a latte.

Liquid Death Sunday Special

$4.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.05

Milkshake

$4.75+

Ice Cream blended with local dairy milk and served to order with whipped cream!

Affogato

$4.05

Ice Cream topped with two shots of espresso.

Retail Drinks

Juice By MidWest Juicery

$8.00

LIFE WTR or Smart Water

$2.50

Dasani

$1.00

Canned Soda

$1.65

Richard's Rainwater

$2.95

Liquid Death Water

$2.95

Food

Mrs. Hippie's Breakfast Burrito

$6.50+

Mrs. Hippie's Baked Goods Organic, Vegan Breafast Burritos. Made locally!

Mrs. Hippie's Sausage Biscuit

$5.00+

Mrs. Hippie's Baked Goods Organic, Vegan Sausage Biscuit. Made locally!

Mrs. Hippie's Chicken Biscuit

$5.00+

Mrs. Hippie's Baked Goods Organic, Vegan Chicken Biscuit. Made locally!

Chocolate Oat Bar

$5.00

Mrs. Hippie's chocolate oat bar. Made locally!

Cinnabeast (Texas-sized cinnamon roll)

$6.50Out of stock

A large Texas-sized cinnamon roll made by Better Belly Bread in Batesville, MS!

Granola (cup/bowl)

$4.05+Out of stock

Our granola comes from Byrdhouse Cafe in Oxford, MS!

Macchiato Smore Muffin

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.85

Our blueberry muffins come homemade from Crazy Lady Bakes in Oxford, MS!

Sun & Swell Cookie Bites

$2.95

Oatmeal Cup

$4.05

Oui/Chobani Yogurt

$2.65

Bagel

$2.45

Country Apple Pies

$4.25

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Scones (Blackberry Lemon)

$2.85+

Chocolate Tart

$4.25Out of stock

Homemade tarts made courtesy of Crazy Lady Bakes in Oxford, MS!

Lemon Tart

$4.50

Homemade tarts made courtesy of Crazy Lady Bakes in Oxford, MS!

Babka Rolls

$4.50

A sweet braided bread made with bittersweet chocolate and baked in a muffin pan. The babka rolls are made locally by Crazy Lady Bakes!

Chocolate Pecan Bar

$3.95

Our palmiers mimic the classic French pastry and are made locally by Crazy Lady Bakes!

Coffee

Southern Weather (Onyx Coffee Lab)

$16.95+

A great drip coffee or espresso option from Onyx Coffee Lab. Southern Weather is used in-house as our drip coffee!

Monarch (Onyx Coffee Lab)

$16.95

A great drip coffee or espresso option from Onyx Coffee Lab. Monarch is used in-house as our bean of choice for espresso!

Cold Brew Concentrate (Brewed In-House)

$9.95

Our house cold brew concentrate sold in 16 oz bottles. Just add water and serve!

Power Nap 10oz

$21.00

Tropical Weather 10oz

$21.00

Power Nap 2lb

$58.00

Ethiopia Nano Genji 10oz

$24.00

Ethiopia Banko Gotti 10oz

$24.00

Decaf Colombia 10oz

$21.00

Tea

DONA Chai Concentrate

$12.95

Far Leaves Tea Tin

$12.00

Books

"When Evil Lived in Laurel"

$28.95

Elizabeth Heiskell's Cookbook

$29.00

How To Build A Thick Institution

$20.00

Draw The Line

$24.00

The Red Truck Bakery Cookbook

$28.00

Ole Miss College World Series Book

$48.00

Drawing The Line

$26.00

Chainsaws And Casseroles

$20.00

Pink House Syrup

Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Ph Simple Syrup

$19.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Lavender Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Hazelnut Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Winter Mint Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Toasted Caramel Simple Syrup

$13.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Blackberry Sage Simple Syrup

$15.00

One of our house simple syrups made in small batches at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, AR!

Others

Local Honey

$5.50+

Lost Dog Sticker

$3.00

CBD

$25.00+

Keith Stewart Mug

$22.00

Joyous Sparkling Wine (Non-alcoholic)

$24.95

Lost Dog Gift Card

$5.00+

A gift card of your preferred value to Lost Dog! The gift cards are acceptable for one year, starting at their day of purchase.

Sara McCullen Watercolors

$24.95+

Local artist Sarah McCullen's watercolor prints are sold in a pack (notecard size) and as a 9x12 print!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Coffee Shop and Bakery!

Location

4 Town Square Lane, Taylor, MS 38673

Directions

