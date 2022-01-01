Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lost Planet Brewing Company 301 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

301 Walnut Street

Royersford, PA 19468

Daily Specials

Gourmet Italian Hoagies

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Bites

plant based sausage, assorted artisan cheese rosemary orange marinated olives, picked veggies, local honey toasted crustini

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

assorted mustard, beer cheese dipping sauce and sea salt

Chicki Chicki Tenders

$14.00

crispy chicken tenders served with creole fries, cheese sauce and chipotle aioli

Chicken Wings

$14.00

10 wings dusted with flour, fried and accompanied by blue cheese and celery, choice of sauce: Mild, Hot or Hot and Honey

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Salad

Small Happy Greens

$5.00

Delicious ripe tomatoes, English cucumber, croutons, creamy tarragon dressing

Large Happy Greens

$10.00

Delicious ripe tomatoes, English cucumber, croutons, creamy tarragon dressing served on a large salad plate.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Refreshing crisp Romain, garlic croutons, parmesan and marinated sardines

Large Caesar

$11.00

Refreshing crisp Romain, garlic croutons, parmesan and marinated sardines served on a large salad plate.

Neapolitan Style Pizza

Kitchen

$14.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, Cherrywood bacon, mushroom, black olive, tomato, pepper and onion

Mindful

$13.00

red gravy topped with seasonal vegetables, chopped oregano, EVOO

Formaggi

$13.00

red gravy, mozzarella and parmesan

Pesto Chicken

$14.00

pesto cream, confit chicken, roasted artichokes, local mushrooms, fontina cheese

Picky Picky Pizza

$11.00

BUILD YOUR OWN with pepperoni, sausage, ham, cherrywood bacon, onion, mushroom, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, seasonal vegetables, mozzarella, fontina, red sauce

Planet Pie White Pizza

$15.00

White Pizza with prosciutto and arugula

Ricotta, Tomato, Onion

$14.00

Handheld

Bacon Smash Burger

$17.00

thick Cherrywood smoked bacon, American cheese roasted garlic aioli, ripe tomato, Boston lettuce, seeded bun, seasoned fries with smoky pub sauce

Pub Melt

$17.00

peppercorn crusted roast beef, pretzel bun, creamy horseradish spread, provolone, beer onions, seasoned fries and Au Jus

Philly Smoked Brisket Cheese Steak with Pepper Jack Cheese

$17.00

House smoked beef brisket creates a wonderful taste sensation. Served with a side of fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hot buttermilk spiced chicken breast, modern slaw, quick pickle, seasoned fries

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

chocolate cake stuffed with chocolate ganache, raspberry drizzle and whipped cream

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$8.00

cake batter crust, cream cheese custard, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

whipped cream, balsamic berries

American Lite Lager - Firehouse Lager

4.2% Cold, Crisp, Refreshing and Lite. Like the dew on a summers morning.

Crowler American Light Lager

$12.00

A Cold, Crisp, Refreshing and Light Beer. 4.2%

American Pale Ale - Bright Eyes

5.5% Nice balance of pine and citrus hop aromatics on a malt backbone. Finishes dry with a refreshing bitterness.

Crowler American Pale Ale

$13.00

Nice balance of pine and citrus hop aromatics on a malt backbone. Finishes dry with a refreshing bitterness. 5.5%

Czech Lager - Red Flag Warning

4.4% This lager drinks malty with a soft bitterness and subtle German hop aromatics.

Crowler Czech Lager

$13.00

This lager drinks malty with a soft bitterness and subtle German hop aromatics. 4.4%

Grisette - reine de la lune (queen of the moon)

5.0% Aromas of clove and banana, this beer finishes refreshingly dry and subtly bitter.

Crowler Grisette

$12.00

Aromas of clove and banana, this beer finishes refreshingly dry and subtly bitter. 5.0%

Hefeweizen - First Contact

5.0% This Kristall Weizen which is dry, refreshing and packed with aromas of banana and bubblegum.

Crowler HefeWeizen

$14.00

This Hefe is dry, refreshing and packed with aromas of banana and bubblegum. 5.0%

NE Hazy IPA - Space Walk

6.3% Full bodied, silky, hazy loaded with tropical fruit aromatics.

Crowler NE Hazy IPA

$13.00

Full bodied, silky, hazy loaded with tropical fruit aromatics. 6.3%

Peach Sour - Aurora Peachalis

A true kettle sour, this beer has a unique funkiness with a taste of peaches coupled with a acidic lively nature. Refreshing.

Growler Peach Sour

$12.00

A true kettle sour, this beer has a unique funkiness with a taste of peaches coupled with a acidic lively nature. Refreshing.

Vienna - Reverse Nebula

5.0% A traditional Vienna Lager with bready malt aromas and balanced hop bitterness.

Crowler Vienna

$12.00

A traditional Vienna Lager with bready malt aromas and balanced hop bitterness. 5.0%

West Coast IPA - Blondies Revenge

6.4% Resinous, grapefruit and orange zest aromas dominate the nose of this West Coast IPA.

Crowler West Coast IPA

$12.00

Resinous, grapefruit and orange zest aromas dominate the nose of this West Coast IPA. 6.4%

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy your haven from reality! Set in an historic firehouse, Lost Planet Brewery creates unique beers and accompanying food for your enjoyment!

301 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468

