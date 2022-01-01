Lost Planet Brewing Company 301 Walnut Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy your haven from reality! Set in an historic firehouse, Lost Planet Brewery creates unique beers and accompanying food for your enjoyment!
Location
301 Walnut Street, Royersford, PA 19468
Gallery