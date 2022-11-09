Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Lost Province Brewing Co

1,404 Reviews

$$

130 N Depot St

Boone, NC 28607

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Arugula & Roasted Beet Salad
Pepperoni Pizza

Specials

Seasonal Foccacia

$12.00Out of stock

Mushroom Duxelle base topped with sumac-roasted eggplant, Chevre and jalapeno honey.

Sourdough Bread Loaf (Retail)

$5.00

Our Sourdaough Baked in Our Wood-Fired Oven each morning.

Pizza Special: THE BEEF

$18.00

Local Walnut Pesto Base, Local Squash and Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Chevre, Pea Shoots

Appetizers

Tuscan White Bean Dip

$11.00

Tuscan White Bean Spread, Roast Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon, Artichoke, Olives, House Made Pita, Selection of Seasonal Vegetables

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$8.75

Housemade jalapeno hushpuppies made with Lost Province Beer. Whipped Malt Syrup Butter, House Pickles

Pickle Platter

$11.00

A selection of House-Made Pickled Vegetables served with Figs, Almonds, Olives, Malt Butter and Lost Province Sourdough.

Poutine

$11.50

French Fries, Mushroom Gravy, Cheese Curds

Wood Fired Pretzel

$8.75

House Made Beer Mustard or Marinara

Wood Fired Wings

$13.75

Ten Joyce Farms Sweet Tea Brined Chicken Wings, Apricot and Jalapeno Beer Glaze, Celery, Carrots

Wood Fired Olives

$6.50

Spanish Olives (Contains Pits), Lemon, Rosemary, Chile de Arbol, Lost Province Sourdough Bread

Fries - Small

$4.25

with House Made Ketchup

Fries - Basket

$8.00

with House Made Ketchup

Soup & Salad

Small Soup (12oz)

$6.00

Curried chickpea Onion, celery, carrots Greens beans and ginger in coconut milk Garnished with mint yogurt

Large Soup (1 qt)

$10.00

Curried chickpea Onions, celery, garlic, jalapeños Green beans and coconut milk Garnished with mint yogurt

Quart of Soup To-Go

$10.00

Curried chickpea Onion, celery, carrots Greens beans and ginger in coconut milk Garnished with mint yogurt Served with Lost Province Sourdough

Soup & Mixed Greens

$10.50

Curried chickpea Onion, celery, carrots Greens beans and ginger in coconut milk Garnished with mint yogurt Served with Lost Province Sourdough and a mixed greens side salad and a Dressing of your choice

Bibb Wedge

$13.00

Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Benton's Bacon Lardons, Pickled Red Onion, House Made Blue Cheese Dressing, Cornbread Croutons, Beer Poached Fig

Arugula & Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Jalapeno Honey. Comes dressed with Citronette Dressing unless otherwise specified.

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Organic Mixed Lettuce, Carrot, Radish, Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes with your Choice of Dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Organic Spinach, Sorghum, Cider and Bacon Dressing, Benton's Bacon Lardons, Apple, Turnip, Pickled Yellow Onions, Smoked Blue Cheese, Marcona Almond

Large Mixed Greens

$10.50

Organic Mixed Lettuce, Carrot, Radish, Cucumbers and Cherry Tomatoes with your Choice of Dressing

Seasonal Salad

$13.50

Peaches, Prosciutto, Almonds & Burrata Cheese over a bed of fresh Arugula tossed in a house-made Blackberry Vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$13.75

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Maldon Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Depot Street

$19.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, House Made Spicy Italian Sausage, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Pecorino Romano

Sweet Beet

$17.50

Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Candied Walnuts, Rosemary, Jalapeno Honey

White Buffalo

$18.50

Herbed Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Joyce Farms Chicken, Gorgonzola, Celery, Texas Pete

Fun Guy

$19.00

Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano

Rosti

$20.50

Fresh San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, San Giuseppe Hot Soppressata, Speck, Proscuitto di Parma, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Basil

Lost Province

$18.75

Rosemary Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Country Ham, Apple, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Arugula

Aloha Y'all

$17.75

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Country Ham, Pineapple, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano

Big Red

$18.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Calabrian Peppers, Red Onion, Pecorino Romano

Build Your Own

$12.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Natural Casing Pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Mountain Mama

$19.00

Herbed Cream Sauce, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Applewood Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary, Parmigiano Reggiano

Tree Hugger

$17.75

Herbed Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano

The Bubba

$19.00

Pimento Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Heritage Farms Bacon, House Pickled Jalapeños, Pickled Yellow Onions, Roasted Red Peppers

Pizza Special: THE BEEF

$18.00

Local Walnut Pesto Base, Local Squash and Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Chevre, Pea Shoots

Pub Fare

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$13.50

North Carolina Catfish, Hand Cut Fries, House made Remoulade, Malt Vinegar, Purple Cabbage Slaw

Beer Brat

$12.50

House made Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Onion, Beer Mustard, House made Hoagie Roll

BLT

$11.50

Grilled House made Sourdough Bread, Thick Cut Benton's Bacon, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Lost Province Burger

$14.25

7 oz Grass-fed Shipley Farms Beef, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Bread and Butter Pickles, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, House made Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

6 oz Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Yellow Onion, Bibb Lettuce, House made Bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

6 oz Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Hot Dipped in Jalapeño & Apricot Glaze, Pickled Jalapeño , Purple Cabbage Slaw, Aioli, Tomato, House made Bun

Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Pasta Shells, Beer Cheese Sauce, Choice of Any Two Pizza Toppings

Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.75

Sweet Tea Brined Pork Loin, Benton's Bacon, Hot Pepper Peach Jam, Whipped Goat Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House made Brioche Bun

Portobello Sandwich

$11.25

Portobello Mushroom Cap, Onion and Red Bell Pepper, Whipped Goat Cheese, Arugula, and Balsamic, House made Bun

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.50

Hand breaded and Fried East Coast Shrimp, House made Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, House made Hoagie Roll

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Pasta Shells with Ashe County Cheddar Cheese

Kids PIZZA

$6.50

8" Wood Fired Cheese Pizza (San Marzano Tomato Sauce Base)

Kids Buttered Pasta

$5.25

Pasta Shells with Butter and Parmesan

Kids Marinara Pasta

$5.25

Pasta Shells with San Marzano Marinara

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Ashe County Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Kids Fish and Chips

$6.50

Fried Wild Caught Flounder, Hand Cut Fries

Beverages

Shanti Elixirs-strawberry lemon

$6.50

"Seed" (Coconut, Pineapple, Turmeric)

Shanti Elixirs-Blueberry Basil

$6.50

"Fire" (Ginger & Cayenne)

Shanti Elixirs-Lemon Lavender

$6.50Out of stock

"Water" (Coconut, Blueberry & Elderberry)

Cheerwine (Fountain)

$3.00

Cheerwine, Cane Sugar (12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Cock n' Bull - Ginger Beer (12 oz)

$3.50

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$3.00

Mexican Coke (Cane Sugar 12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Mountain Dew (Cane Sugar 12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

Nehi - Grape (12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Nehi - Peach (12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Sunkist (Fountain)

$3.00

Uncle Scotts Root Beer, Cane Sugar (12oz Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Shanti Elixirs-Ginger

$6.50

Orange fanta (bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

Boone Booch

$6.50

Dessert

Two Brownie Cookies

$4.00

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Frozen Vanilla Custard

$6.00+

House made Vanilla Custard using Local Milk, Eggs, and Cream

Whoopie Pie

$7.00

Dairy Free Nice Cream

$6.00+

Ginger Blondie

$7.00

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Lunch Pizza

Lunch Margherita

$10.50

Lunch Cheese

$10.50

Lunch One Topping

$12.50
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Boone NC, Lost Province Brewing Co is a destination microbrewery and restaurant specializing in craft beer and local wood fired pizza.

Website

Location

130 N Depot St, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Lost Province Brewing Company image
Lost Province Brewing Company image
Lost Province Brewing Company image

