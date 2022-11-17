l'Ostrica imageView gallery

l'Ostrica

9545 Pinnacle Drive

Charlotte, NC 28262

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonnarelli with Tomato Sauce
Summertime Pesto

Snacks

PLEASE READ: DELIVERY

This menu is for DELIVERY on Friday, July 29, 2 pm – 5 pm. It does not matter which time you select when ordering. We will contact you when we're headed your way.

Zucchini Dip

$8.00

Zesty dip of local zucchini and zephyr squash, creme fraiche, and cream cheese. (Vegetarian, GF without crostini option)

Summertime Pesto

$9.00

Summer herbs and greens. Garlic. Parmesan cheese. EVOO. Generous portion for sharing or for multiple occasions. Vegetarian, GF.

Muffaletta Spread

$12.00

Spanish and Italian olives. Boy & Girl Farm banana and Jimmy Nardello peppers. Capers. EVOO. Volpaia red wine vinegar. Garlic. Fresh herbs. Great on sandwiches or as a snack. (Vegetarian, DF, GF)

Pickled Shrimp

$12.00

Carolina shrimp. Local rainbow peppers. House pickling brine. Lemon peel.

Pastas

Tonnarelli with Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Square cut spaghetti. Silky San Marzano tomato sauce with a touch of butter. DF sauce available.

Tonnarelli w. Zucchini and Pistachio & Pepper Crema

$17.00

Fresh, square-cut spaghetti. “Zoodles” of local yellow and green zucchini. Verdant green crema of roasted pistachio and local sweet peppers. (Vegetarian)

Fire-Roasted Eggplant Triangoli w. Romesco

$18.00

Triangle shaped pasta stuffed with fire roasted local eggplant, herbs, and Parmesan. Local sweet Italian pepper and almond romesco. Local microgreens. (Vegetarian)

Tagliatelle w. Tender Beef Sugo

$20.00

Tagliatelle. Smoked and braised Brasstown beef in a summer-weight sugo of tomato, wine, and beef demi-glace.

Mains

Fresh Catch w. Summer Succotash

$22.00

Seared fresh catch. Local corn, pink-eyed pea, and pepper succotash. Burnt lemon vinaigrette. (GF, DF)

Crispy Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Thin pounded and breaded chicken cutlet. Local greens salad. Tega Hills cherry tomato vinaigrette. (DF)

Soups, Sides & Salads

Marinated Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad

$9.00

Assorted local farms’ Sungold, cherry and teardrop tomatoes. Fresh mozzarella perlini. Volpaia white wine vinegar. Local herbs. EVOO. Good on its own or as a bruschetta—just add crostini.

Smoked Salmon Nicoise Salad

$16.00

House cured and slightly smoked salmon. Local egg. Torn Tega Hills Farm lettuces. Sautéed local green beans. Roasted local potatoes. Potters Farm cherry tomatoes. Castelvetrano olives. Creamy shallot vin. (DF, GF)

Lobster & Pink Eyed Pea Salad w. Chickpea Crepes

$19.00

Delicately smoked lobster. Pink eyed peas. Heirloom tomatoes. Pickled corn. Local herbs. Crispy chickpea crepes. 2 crepes per order. (DF, GF)

Sweets

Panna Cotta w. Blackberry

$8.00

Vanilla panna cotta. Local blackberry syrup. Fresh blackberry. Crushed toasted pistachio.

Extras

Creamy Shallot Vin - Pint

$8.00

A smooth blend of shallots, champagne vinegar, and EVOO. You want this in your fridge. (GF, DF)

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade pastas, seasonal entrees, and more to enjoy at home.

Location

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

