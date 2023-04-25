Restaurant info

Los Vecinos Catering LLC LVCaterers.com Is a new hybrid business out of Clovis, CA. We offer Catering Services, Pickup, and Delivery. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 9pm. We know how hard it is to plan for an event so we want to make it as easy as possible. You can taste anything on our menu without having to schedule a private tasting session. Our menus are constantly updated with exciting new dishes; we specialize in Mexican cuisine but also offer delicious options from all around the world. Whether it’s for an intimate gathering or a large corporate event, you can count on us for mouth-watering meals and top-notch customer service. Contact us today to start planning your special day! If you would like to try our menu today, please place an order online @ LVCaterers.com or call it in @ (559) 523-4555

