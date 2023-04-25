Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Vecinos Catering LLC

3185 Willow Avenue

F

Clovis, CA 93612

A Taste of Mexico

Big Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

A Big Burrito with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, Potatoes, and Cheese.

Taco

$3.00

1 taco of Asada(Beef), Chicken, or Chili Verde(Pork) Cilantro, Onions, and Tomatoes.

2 Taco Special

$5.00

2 tacos of Asada (Beef), Chicken, or Chili Verde(Pork) Cilantro, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Big Burrito

$8.00

A Burrito with Asada, Chicken, or Chili Verde, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.

Big Quesadilla

$5.00

5 Different kinds of Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.

Small Nachos

$3.00

Small Bowl of Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese.

Large Nachos

$7.00

Large plate of Tortilla chips with Nacho Cheess

Fully Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Large Plate of Tortilla Chips & Nacho Cheese. Includes Choice of Meat ; Asada, Chicken, or Chili Verde. Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.

Small Hot Cheetos with Cheese

$5.00

Small bowl of hot cheetos with nacho cheese.

Large Hot Cheetos with Cheese

$10.00

Large plate of Hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese.

Fully Loaded Hot Cheetos

$14.00
Small Nacho Fries

$5.00

Small bowl of French fries with Nacho Cheese.

Large Nacho Fries

$10.00

Large plate of French Fries with Nacho Cheese.

Fully Loaded Fries

$14.00

Large Plate of Fries & Nacho Cheese. Includes Choice of Meat ; Asada, Chicken, or Chili Verde. Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream.

Taco Platter

$75.00

30 Tacos Includes ; 10 Asada (Beef) Tacos 10 Chicken Tacos 10 Chili Verde (Pork) Tacos Tacos Include ; Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes also comes with Limes/Lemons, Green Salsa, and Avocado Green Salsa

Big Breakfast Burrito Platter

$120.00

15 Breakfast Burritos Burritos Include ; Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, Potatoes, and Cheese.

Big Burrito Platter

$120.00

15 Big Burritos Includes ; 5 Asada (Beef) Burritos 5 Chicken Burritos 5 Chili Verde Burritos (Pork) Burritos Include ; Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Tomatoes, and Sour Cream. also comes with Limes/Lemons, Green Salsa, and Avocado Green Salsa

All American Classics

Corn Dog

$2.00

A Corn Dog served with Ketchup & Mustard on the side.

2 Corn Dog Special

$3.00

2 Corn Dogs served with Ketchup & Mustard on the side.

Jumbo Corn Dog

$3.00

A Jumbo Corn Dog served with Ketchup & Mustard on the side.

2 Jumbo Corn Dog Special

$5.00

2 Jumbo Corn Dogs served with Ketchup & Mustard on the side.

Hot Dog & Chips

$5.00

Hot Dog with Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Onion, Tomato, and Relish with a Choice of Chips.

Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger with Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Onions, Lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a side of Fries.

Chickenburger & Fries

$10.00

Chickenburger with Mayonnaise, onions , lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with a side of Fries.

3 Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00
7 Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

7 Mozzarella Sticks.

Desserts

Small Flan

$3.00
Small Mangonada

$3.00
Small Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

$3.00
Large Flan

$5.00
Large Mangonada

$5.00
Large Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

$5.00
Slice of Whipped Cheesecake

$3.00
Slice of Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00
Slice of Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.00
Slice of Strawberry Cremecake

$3.00
Slice of Chocolate Cremecake

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

32 fl oz

Pepsi

$3.00

32 fl oz

Sprite

$3.00

32 fl oz

Dr Pepper

$3.00

32 fl oz

Jarritos

$3.00

32 fl oz

Horchata

$5.00

32 fl oz

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.00

32 fl oz

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

32 fl oz

SunnyD Original Tangy Orange Drink

$3.00

32 fl oz

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Los Vecinos Catering LLC LVCaterers.com Is a new hybrid business out of Clovis, CA. We offer Catering Services, Pickup, and Delivery. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 9pm. We know how hard it is to plan for an event so we want to make it as easy as possible. You can taste anything on our menu without having to schedule a private tasting session. Our menus are constantly updated with exciting new dishes; we specialize in Mexican cuisine but also offer delicious options from all around the world. Whether it’s for an intimate gathering or a large corporate event, you can count on us for mouth-watering meals and top-notch customer service. Contact us today to start planning your special day! If you would like to try our menu today, please place an order online @ LVCaterers.com or call it in @ (559) 523-4555

3185 Willow Avenue, F, Clovis, CA 93612

