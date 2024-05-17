- Home
Lot 1 Pasta Bar
815 Cloverdale Avenue
#204
Victoria, CN V8X 2S8
Food
Monthly Features
- Creamy Chicken Chipotle Campanelle$27.00
House made campanelle, local chorizo, goat cheese, portobello mushroom, garlic, onion, tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil
- Ricotta Lemon Chicken Ravioli$27.00
House made ricotta lemon chicken ravioli, goat cheese, red peppers, onion, garlic, white wine, cream, basil, parmesan
- Bocconcini Goat Cheese Calzone$15.00
Two house made calzones with bocconcini, goat cheese, roasted garlic, salami, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh basil
To Share
- Lot 1 Breadsticks$10.50
Irene's bakery, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil, salt, pepper, sundried tomato dip
- Parmesan Polenta Bites$10.75
House fried polenta bites, parmesan, spicy tomato sauce
- Baked Brie$17.25
Little Qualicum Brie, Two Rivers Salami, roasted garlic bulb, pickled red onions, chili lavender honey, basil pesto, crostini
- Pork Bites$15.75
Spice roasted crispy pork belly, shaved fennel salad, sriracha & roasted garlic aioli
- Medjool Dates$12.50
Medjool dates, Little Qualicum, blue-claire, balsamic reduction, candied pecans
- Roasted Garlic & Herb Bread$14.00
Roasted garlic & herb bread, basil pesto, asiago cream
- Wagyu Meatballs$16.50
Brant Lake Wagyu, tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, olive oil
- Suppli$13.75
Fior Di Latte stuffed fried risotto, tomato sauce, basil
- Bocconcini Goat Cheese Calzone$15.00
Two house made calzones with bocconcini, goat cheese, roasted garlic, salami, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Salads
- Lot 1 Salad$13.50
Artisan greens, shredded beet, goat feta, toasted pumpkin seeds, sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.75
Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, bacon bits, focaccia croutons, crispy capers, shaved parmesan, roasted garlic cloves
- Butternut Squash & Goat Cheese Salad$13.75
Artisan greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, pickled onions, toasted hazelnuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$15.75
Fior Di Latte, vine ripened tomato, olive oil, basil, cracked pepper, balsamic reduction
Mains
- Ricotta & Tomato Campanelle$21.00
Campanelle, fresh basil, ricotta, parmesan, tomato sauce
- Pesto Chicken Radiatori$24.50
Radiatori, free run chicken, sundried tomatoes, onions, basil pesto cream, parmesan
- Spaghetti & Wagyu Meatballs$26.00
Spaghetti, Brant Lake wagyu meatballs, parmesan, basil, tomato sauce
- Moroccan Chicken Rigatoni$25.25
Rigatoni, Moroccan spiced free run chicken, garlic, red pepper, onions, cashews, coconut milk, cilantro
- Butternut Squash Campanelle$24.25
Campanelle, roasted squash, tomato sauce, ricotta, sage brown butter
- Creamy Mushroom & Bacon Ravioli$28.00
House made mushroom & bacon ravioli, creamy mushroom sauce, onion, parmesan, parsley
- Baked Four Cheese & Bacon Rigatoni$25.00
Rigatoni, bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onion, jalapeno, cream, four cheeses
- Bolognese$24.00
Radiatori, beef bolognese, tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil
- Prawn Carbonara$26.25
Spaghetti, prawns, pancetta, onion, chili flakes, basil, parsley, egg yolk, parmesan
- Braised Beef Campanelle$26.00
Campanelle, red wine braised beef, roasted crimini mushrooms, rosemary, goat cheese, parmesan. Can not be Gluten Free
- Pesto Seafood Tagliatelle$27.00
Tagliatelle, prawns, mussels, tomato, cream, basil, pesto, parmesan
- Ricotta Lemon Chicken Ravioli$27.00
House made ricotta lemon chicken ravioli, goat cheese, red peppers, onion, garlic, white wine, cream, basil, parmesan
- Creamy Chicken Chipotle Campanelle$27.00
House made campanelle, local chorizo, goat cheese, portobello mushroom, garlic, onion, tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Radiatori$9.00
Radiatori, parmesan, choice of tomato sauce, cream sauce or butter sauce
- Kid's Bolognese$10.00
Spaghetti, beef bolognese, tomato sauce, parmesan
- Kid's Bacon Mac n Cheese$10.00
Rigatoni, bacon, cream, 4 cheeses
- Kid's Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie$4.00
Chocolate cream cheese brownie, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, caramel
- Kid's Cookie$2.00
Warm chocolate chip cookie
Desserts
- Tiramisu$9.00
Coffee dipped lady fingers, whipped mascarpone cream, cocoa, whipped cream
- Cookies n Cream$8.00
Warm chocolate chip cookies, Baileys cream sauce
- Pina Colada Mousse$8.00
Coconut mousse, pineapple compote, coconut whipped cream, fresh strawberry, toasted coconut
- Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie$9.00
Chocolate cream cheese brownie, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, caramel
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
Beer, Cider, Coolers
White Wine & Bubbly
- Cavaliere D'oro Gabbiano Pinot Grigio$20.00
Pale yellow, with delicate aromas of ripe pear, honeydew melon and nuts. The palate shows tropical notes of banana and mango, along with crisp minerality. It's light-bodied and dry with a clean finish. Pair with cream-based pasta dishes, lightly fried calamari, or summer salads. Tuscany, Italy 750ml 12% ABV
- Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
A full bodied, crisp white wine. Passion fruit and grapefruit aromas. Ripe fruit intensity with minerality. Marlborough, New Zealand 750ml 12% ABV
- Bread & Butter Rose$30.00
A refreshing Rosé with generous notes of fresh strawberry, melon and rose petals. Juicy red fruit flavors are complemented by bright acidity and a rich, lively finish. California, USA 750ml 12.5% ABV
- Masi Modello Prosecco$22.00
A harmonious, elegant Prosecco with great softness, freshness and notes of apple, pear, apricot and white flowers. Organic and suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Veneto, Italy 750ml 11% ABV
Red Wine
- Cavaliere D'oro Gabbiano Chianti$22.00
This juicy wine opens with aromas of blue flowers, black-skinned berry and a whiff of tobacco. The savory palate doles out Marasca cherry, licorice and black pepper alongside velvety tannins. Tuscany, Italy 750ml 12.5% ABV
- Bread & Butter Pinot Noir$30.00
Plush red and black fruit aromas, on taste there is a richness of fruit and oak and vanilla notes can also be found. Perfect as a sipper or with your favourite oven or stove top or slow cooker recipes. California, USA 750ml 13.6% ABV
- Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon$35.00
The Cabernet Sauvignon opens with classic aromas of black cherry, plum and violets, followed by subtle flavours of strawberry and allspice and undertones of black peppercorn, eucalyptus and a dash of cinnamon. Firm yet supple tannins finish off this approachable fruit-driven Cabernet Sauvignon. California, USA 750ml 13% ABV
Cutlery
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
