Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Gastropubs

Lot One

review star

No reviews yet

13730 West 85th Drive

Unit 101/103

Arvada, CO 80005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Takeout Cocktails

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$10.00

silver tequila | fresh lemon & lime juice | orange liqueur | gran mariner float

Pitcher of Margarita (Serves 5)

$39.00
Lavender Blossom

Lavender Blossom

$9.00

spring 44 honey vodka | butterfly pea | ginger beer | lemon juice | lavender bitters

Pitcher of Lavender Blossom (Serves 5)

$36.00
Boozy Cherry Limeade

Boozy Cherry Limeade

$11.00

local colorado vodka | luxardo cherry | fresh lime & lemon

Pitcher of Boozy Cherry Limeade (Serves 5)

$36.00
Lot One Gin

Lot One Gin

$7.00

aviation gin | fresh mint | fresh lime | grapefruit juice | tonic

Pitcher of Lot One Gin (Serves 5)

$36.00
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00

knob creek | turbinado sugar | orange | cherry

Pitcher of Old Fashioned (Serves 5)

$48.00
Smoked Maple

Smoked Maple

$15.00

Bourbon, Smoked Maple Simple Syrup, Muddled and Garnished with Luxardo Cherry, Orange and Bacon

Pitcher of Smoked Maple Old Fashioned (Serves 5)

$56.00

Ginger Old Fashioned

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon infused peach, apple and cinnamon bourbon, muddled luxardo cherry and orange slice, dark simple syrup, luxardo cherry and orange peel garnish

Pitcher Ginger Old Fashion

$48.00
Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Blackberry vodka, mint simple syrup, lime juice, splash of sprite

Pitcher of Blackberry Mojito

$39.00

PINK PALOMA

$11.00

Corazon reposado tequila, fresh pressed citrus, chili con lemon

Beer

Two Towns Hard Apple Cider

$8.00
Lot One Amber

Lot One Amber

$7.00
Station 26 Juicy Banger

Station 26 Juicy Banger

$8.00

Rails End Blood Orange

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Westbound Hefe

$7.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00

New Terrain Golden Haze

$8.00

4 Noses Raspberry

$7.00
Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$6.00
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$7.00
Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00
Lot One Pilsner

Lot One Pilsner

$6.00
Lot One IPA

Lot One IPA

$7.00
Prost Brewing Dunkel

Prost Brewing Dunkel

$7.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00
Cali Creamin Nitro

Cali Creamin Nitro

$7.00

Telluride Ski in & ski out

$7.00

Avery Ellies Brown

$7.00
Corona - Corona Extra

Corona - Corona Extra

$5.50

Omission

$7.00

Wine

BTL Grounded Cab

$40.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

BTL Freemark Abbey

$88.00Out of stock

BTL Duckhorn

$80.00
BTL Boen

BTL Boen

$44.00

Santa Barbara, California. Notes: red cherry, cranberry, rose petals

BTL D.B. Rothschild Cabernet Sauv/Merlot

BTL D.B. Rothschild Cabernet Sauv/Merlot

$40.00

Bordeaux, France. Notes: redcurrant, raspberry, oak

BTL Decoy

$48.00

BTL Mullan Road

$75.00
BTL Cline Ancient Vine Zinfandel

BTL Cline Ancient Vine Zinfandel

$36.00

Contra Costa County, California. Notes: chocolate, nutmeg, vanilla

BTL Garzon

BTL Garzon

$40.00

Rias Biaxas, Spain. Notes: mandarin, golden apple, rose petals

BTL Elouan

BTL Elouan

$40.00

Sonoma, California. Notes: citrus, pineapple, butterscotch

BTL Hartford

BTL Hartford

$48.00

Napa Valley, California. Notes: lemon curd, pear, pine nuts

Jordan

$70.00
BTL Michele Chiarlo

BTL Michele Chiarlo

$36.00

Mosel, Germany. Notes: peach, orange blossom, nectarine

BTL The Seeker

$32.00

BTL Matanzas

$40.00

BTL Domaine Carneros Brut

$58.00
BTL Daou Rose

BTL Daou Rose

$44.00

Central Coast, California. Notes: peach, peony, strawberry

BTL Prosecco Rose Gioiosa

$30.00

Dessert Food

Chocolate Galaxy Cake

$8.00

Milk chocolate, caramel, chocolate cookie crust

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$9.00

butterscotch pudding served with rosemary cashew cookies and topped with whipped cream

Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

ghirardelli chocolate, chocolate chips and white chocolate

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

house made key lime pie with a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Sensational cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our story is short, but our commitment is long. As The Village of Five Parks completes it’s final lots in our neighborhood, we had the opportunity to give our friends and family another great spot to spend time, celebrate and network. Ironically, the last lot to be completed is the first one, LOT ONE!

Website

Location

13730 West 85th Drive, Unit 101/103, Arvada, CO 80005

Directions

Gallery
Lot One-Lot Que image
Lot One-Lot Que image
Lot One-Lot Que image
Lot One-Lot Que image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hops n Drops - Broomfield
orange star4.4 • 519
8851 Destination Way Broomfield, CO 80021
View restaurantnext
Lady Nomada - LN Arvada
orange starNo Reviews
7519 Grandview Ave Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Cochino Taco Arvada - 7702 Ralston Road
orange starNo Reviews
7702 Ralston Road Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
PJ'S Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1619 Coalton Rd Superior, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House
orange star4.0 • 856
535 Zang St Broomfield, CO 80021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arvada

Homegrown Tap & Dough - Arvada
orange star4.4 • 2,619
5601 Olde Wadsworth Blvd Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
The Bluegrass - Olde Town Arvada
orange star4.7 • 2,038
7415 Grandview Ave Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Arvada
orange star4.1 • 1,200
7450 W 52nd Ave. Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Arvada
orange star4.8 • 445
14705 W 64th Ave Arvada, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Arvada
orange star4.9 • 117
5225 W 80th Ave Arvada, CO 80003
View restaurantnext
Thank Sool
orange star4.4 • 70
2222 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arvada
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston