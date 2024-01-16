Lot Six Brewing - USE THIS ONE 4087 rte 108 south
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4087 rte 108 south, jeffersonville, VT 05464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Idletyme Brewing Company - 1859 Mountain Rd
No Reviews
1859 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurant
More near jeffersonville