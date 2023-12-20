Lotería
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican street food comes alive at at this authentic taqueria. With à la carte tacos using fresh made tortillas plus creamy corn esquites and overflowing burritos, you will swear you’ve been transported to the streets of Mexico. Working with Asbury’s very own Plaza Tapatia, Loteria has established a flavor that is true to Mexican culture while making it uniquely their own. So come dine with friends, watch them make tortillas, or simply enjoy some delicious imported beers… Come bien y gastar poco!
632 Mattison Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
