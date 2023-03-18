Loteria Candy 4735 Riverside Dr
No reviews yet
4735 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
IGUEY Candy
Rimmers
Gummies
Peach Rings
$5.95
Watermelon Slices
$5.95
Spicy Mango
$5.95
Watermelon Rings
$5.95
Extreme Mango 10ct
$5.95
Pineapple Gummies
$5.95
Chamoy Gushers
$5.95
Mexican Spicy Mango
$5.95
Pineapple Sour Belts
$5.95
Rainbow Sour Belts
$5.95
Strawberry Sour Belts
$5.95
Strawberry Tubberoos
$5.95
Watermelon Tubberoos
$5.95
5+1 Platter
$24.95
Tamarind and Spicy
Caramel
Indulge your taste buds with the tantalizing flavor of Mexican spicy hard candy! Each piece is bursting with a fiery mix of sweet and spicy flavors that will leave your mouth watering. Made with a blend of chili powder and sugar, this candy is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth while adding a little bit of heat to your day. Whether you're a fan of spicy foods or just looking for a new and exciting treat, Mexican spicy hard candy is sure to hit the spot. So why settle for boring candy when you can enjoy the bold and delicious taste of this Mexican classic
BENY Locochas Fresa 60ct
$4.95
BENY Locochas Mango 18ct
$1.49
BENY Locochas Mix 60ct
$4.95
BENY Locochas Sandia 18ct
$1.49
BENY Locochas Sandia 60ct
$4.95
CP Bolitochas Mix 60ct
$7.49
CP Chirris Rebanaditas 100ct
$7.49
DLR Aciduladitos Chili 100ct
$4.49
DLR Pulparindo Caramelos 68ct
$2.49
INDY Hormigas 12ct
$3.49
JOVY Chili Rockas 21ct
$2.25
JOVY Revolcaditas Mango 28ct
$2.25
JOVY Revolcaditas Sandia 28ct
$2.25
SONRICS Rockaleta Bola 10ct
$2.95
VERO Rellerindos 65ct
$6.49
Lollipops
Get ready for a flavor explosion with Mexican spicy lollipops! These sweet treats are infused with fiery chili powder and tangy lime, creating a unique and addictive combination of spicy and sour that will leave your taste buds begging for more. Perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while adding a little bit of heat, these lollipops are a must-try for anyone who loves bold and exciting flavors. So why settle for plain old candy when you can indulge in the delicious and spicy goodness of Mexican spicy lollipops
ALTENO Pica Pepino 40ct
$4.95
ALTENO Pina Loca 40ct
$4.95
ALVRO Pollito Asado 40ct
$5.95
ANAHUAC Chipileta Mix 30ct
$5.49
ANAHUAC Chipileta Naranja 30ct
$5.49
CP Rebanaditas 40ct
$7.95
DELICIAS Cucharita Pinatera 100ct
$6.49
DELICIAS Cucharon 24ct
$3.49
JOVY Mango Revolcado 40ct
$5.49
JOVY Pika Slice 40ct
$5.49
LUCAS Muecas Chamoy 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Muecas Cherry 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Muecas Mango 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Muecas Pepino 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Muecas Sandia 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Muecas Tamarindo 10ct
$5.95
PELON del Puesto Mango 10ct
$2.95
PELON del Puesto Sandia 10ct
$2.95
PELON Peloneta Tamarindo 18ct
$6.95
RICALETA Vitrolero 50ct
$12.95
SAFARI Cucharita 24ct
$3.49
SAFARI Cucharita Pinatera 100ct
$6.49
SONRICS Rockaleta 20ct
$7.49
SONRICS Rockaleta Taffy 45ct
$4.95
VAGABUNDO Paleta 40ct
$6.49
VERO Banda Mix Fuego 40ct
$6.49
VERO Elotes Lollipop 40ct
$6.49
VERO Mango Lollipop 40ct
$6.49
Tamarind
Get ready to experience the irresistible flavor of tamarind candy! This sweet and tangy treat is made from the pulp of the tamarind fruit and is infused with a unique blend of spices that give it a bold and complex flavor. With its chewy texture and rich taste, tamarind candy is a popular snack in Mexico and is loved by candy fans all over the world. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to enjoy on the go or a new and exciting addition to your candy jar, tamarind candy is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more. So why wait? Indulge in the delicious taste of tamarind candy today!
CHACA CHACA Barra 10ct
$5.95
CHACA CHACA Chacatrozo 400g
$5.95
DELICIAS Banderilla 50ct
$12.95
DLR Pulparindo Chamoy 20ct
$2.99
DLR Pulparindo Mango 20ct
$2.99
DLR Pulparindo Original 20ct
$2.89
DLR Pulparindo Sandia 20ct
$2.99
DLR Pulparindo X Hot 20ct
$2.99
DLR PulparinDots Mango 12ct
$4.49
DLR PulparinDots Original 12ct
$4.49
DLR PulparinDots Sandia 12ct
$4.49
DLR PulparinDots X Hot 12ct
$4.49
INDY Dedos 12ct
$3.95
KARLA Vasito Tamarindo 8ct
$8.95
LA ORQUIDIA Serpentinas 24ct
$2.95
LUCAS Bomvaso Limon 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Gusano Chamoy 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Gusano Tamarindo 10ct
$5.95
LUCAS Pelucas Tamarindo 12ct
$9.95
PELON Pelo Rico Bosa 12ct
$5.95
PELON Pelo Rico Display 36ct
$13.95
PELON Pelo Rico Display Mini 36ct
$8.95
PELON Pelo Rico Mini 12ct
$3.95
PELON Pelonazo 4ct
$5.95
PELON Pelonetes 18ct
$9.95
SAFARI Changuitrozoz 400g
$3.95
TAMANZELA Mini Jabalina 40ct
$9.95
TINAJITA Maxchamoy 24ct
$9.49
TINAJITA Maxirindo 24ct
$9.49
TINAJITA Maxmango 24ct
$9.49
ZUMBA Forritos Chamoy 5ct
$5.95
ZUMBA Forritos Original 5ct
$5.95
Gummies
JOVY Enchiloka Mango 10ct
$2.49
JOVY Enchiloka Mango 32ct
$5.95
JOVY Enchiloka Sandia 10ct
$2.49
JOVY Enchiloka Sandia 32ct
$5.95
KARLA Fire Kids Sandia 24ct
$3.95
LUCAS Salsagheti Mango 12ct
$6.49
LUCAS Salsagheti Sandia 12ct
$6.49
LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Pina 12ct
$6.75
LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Sandia 12ct
$6.75
LUCAS Skwinklote Pina 6ct
$5.95
LUCAS Skwinklote Sandia 6ct
$5.95
SNACK CLUB Tajin Apple Rings 5oz
$3.95
SNACK CLUB Tajin Peach Rings 5oz
$3.95
SNACK CLUB Tajin Watermelon Rings 5oz
$3.95
VERO Pica Goma Fresa 100ct
$5.95
VERO Pica Goma Mango 100ct
$5.95
VERO Pica Goma Tamarindo 100ct
$5.95
VERO Pica Goma Sandia 100ct
$5.95
Other
Sweets and Chocolates
Traditional Candy
Chocolates
Cookies (Waffers)
Marshmallows
DLR Bianchi Mini Mini 30ct
$7.95
DLR Marshmallow Chocolate 50ct
$4.95
DLR Marshmallows Giant Size
$2.49
DLR Paleta Malva Bony Pop 40ct
$5.95
DLR Paleta Malvavisco Chocolate 20ct
$7.95
RICOLINO Paleta Payaso 10ct
$8.95
RICOLINO Paleta Payaso Mini 15ct
$8.95
SAFARI Panda Bombones Grajea 30ct
$4.95
SAFARI Panda Cones Sugar Colors 20ct
$3.95
WLA Barquillo Malvavisco Azucarado 20ct
$3.95
Lollipops
Other
ANAHUAC Kuikas 12ct
$3.95
LORENA Crayon Surtido 10ct
$5.95
MONTES Ricos Besos 6.5oz
$1.95
MONTES Surtido 100ct
$5.95
MONTES Tomy 100ct
$5.95
PEZ Candy Dispenser Harry Potter
$2.25
PEZ Candy Dispenser Star Wars Mandalorian
$2.25
PEZ Candy Dispenser Treats
$2.25
RICOLINO Duvalin Haz/Van 18ct
$2.99
RICOLINO Duvalin Straw/Haz 18ct
$2.99
RICOLINO Duvalin Straw/Van 18ct
$2.99
RICOLINO Duvalin Trisabor 18ct
$2.99
ADAMS Bubbaloo Menta 47ct
$4.95
ADAMS Bubbaloo Fresa 47ct
$4.95
ADAMS Bubbaloo Platano 47ct
$4.95
ADAMS Bubbaloo Tutti Fruti 47ct
$4.95
ADAMS Bubbaloo Mora Azul 47ct
$4.95
Gummies
Soft Candy
ALDAMA Conos Cajeta 12ct
$7.95
ALDAMA Glorias 10ct
$6.95
ALDAMA Natillas 20ct
$6.95
CACHE YIYO Slaps 12ct
$1.99
COCULENSE Borrachines Mix 60ct
$6.95
COCULENSE Borrachines Tequila 24ct
$2.95
DLR Mazapan 12ct
$3.49
DLR Mazapan 30ct
$6.95
DLR Mazapan Chocolate 16ct
$4.95
DLR Mazapan Gigante 18ct
$7.49Out of stock
DLR Mazapan Gigante Chocolate 12ct
$7.95
DLR Mazapan Powder 2lb
$7.49
LA ORQUIDIA Mazapan Mini 100ct
$4.95
PIGUI Slaps Green Apple 10ct
$1.99
PIGUI Slaps Jumbo
$4.95
PIGUI Slaps Mango 10ct
$1.99
PIGUI Slaps Sandia 10ct
$1.99
PIGUI Slaps Tamarind Blue 10ct
$1.99
PIGUI Slaps Tropica Mix 10ct
$1.99
ZAKS Mazapan 8ct
$6.95
Sour Candy
Other
Powder
Savory Treats
Saladitos
Get ready to awaken your taste buds with the explosion of flavor that is a Mexican saladito! Imagine biting into a juicy, tangy, and salty plum that is coated with just the right amount of fiery chili powder. Each bite is a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy flavors that will leave you craving for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a unique ingredient to take your recipes to the next level, a Mexican saladito is the perfect choice. Add it to your favorite fruit salad, sprinkle it over your margarita, or simply enjoy it on its own - either way, you won't be able to resist the addictive taste of this traditional Mexican treat.
Peanuts
Single Candy
Gummies
EFRUTTI Cup Cakes Single
$0.33
EFRUTTI Mini Burger Single
$0.33
EFRUTTI Hot Dog Single
$0.33
EFRUITTI MIni Sour Burger Single
$0.33
VERO Pica Fresa Single
$0.10
VERO Pica Goma Sandia Single
$0.10
VERO Pica Goma Mango Single
$0.10
VERO Pica Goma Tamarindo Single
$0.10
JOVY Enchilokas Sandia Single
$0.33
JOVY Enchilokas Mango Single
$0.33
LUCAS Salsagheti Pa' Compartir Mango 2.47oz
$1.25
LUCAS Salsagheti Pa' Compartir Sandia 2.47oz
$1.25
PAVITO Ta-Fresa 22g
$0.45
LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Pina 0.92oz
$0.89
Tamarind
DLR Pulparin Dots Mango Single
$0.69
DLR Pulparin Dots Original Single
$0.69
DLR Pulparin Dots Sandia Single
$0.69
DLR Pulparin Dots XHot Single
$0.69
DLR Pulparindo Chamoy Single
$0.29
DLR Pulparindo Mango Single
$0.29
DLR Pulparindo Original Single
$0.29
DLR Pulparindo Sandia Single
$0.29
DLR Pulparindo XHot Single
$0.29
DLR Pulparin Dots 2ct
$0.10
INDY Dedos Single
$0.33
LA CUBANA Diablitos Single
$0.33
LEONSITO Burrito Mango 2.5oz
$1.89
LEONSITO Burrito Tamarindo 2.5oz
$1.89
PELON Pelo Rico 1oz
$0.69
PERIQUITO Kananguitas Tamarindo 25g
$0.39
TAMA ROCA Palebola Single
$0.95
LUCAS Bomvaso Limon Single
$0.69
PELON Pelonazo 3.5oz
$1.95
Hard Candy
Chocolates/Marshmallow
Savory Single Items
Churritos
Sauces and Other
Hot Sauce
Mexican sauces offer a diverse range of bold and smoky flavors, while the sweet, salty, and tangy taste of chamoy adds excitement to any dish or snack. Tajin is a delicious and tangy seasoning that adds a burst of flavor to fruits, veggies, and more.
Bulk Candy and Pinata Mixes
Pinata Mix
Gifts and Houseware
Board Games
Gifts and Bundles
Specialty Products
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
La Vida es Dulce!!
Location
4735 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA 91710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
No Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chino
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
More near Chino
Ontario
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Montclair
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Norco
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Mira Loma
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Upland
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Pomona
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Claremont
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.