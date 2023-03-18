Loteria Candy 4735 Riverside Dr

Saladitos

Get ready to awaken your taste buds with the explosion of flavor that is a Mexican saladito! Imagine biting into a juicy, tangy, and salty plum that is coated with just the right amount of fiery chili powder. Each bite is a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy flavors that will leave you craving for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a unique ingredient to take your recipes to the next level, a Mexican saladito is the perfect choice. Add it to your favorite fruit salad, sprinkle it over your margarita, or simply enjoy it on its own - either way, you won't be able to resist the addictive taste of this traditional Mexican treat.