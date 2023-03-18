Loteria Candy 4735 Riverside Dr

Restaurant header imageView gallery

IGUEY Candy

Rimmers

Original Rimmer

$7.95

Original Rimmer

$7.95

Candy Watermelon

$7.95

Candy Mango Rimmer 8oz

$7.95

Tamarindo Watermelon

$7.95

Tamarindo Mango

$7.95

Tamarindo Original

$7.95

Gummies

Peach Rings

Peach Rings

$5.95
Watermelon Slices

$5.95

Watermelon Slices

$5.95

Spicy Mango

$5.95

Watermelon Rings

$5.95

Extreme Mango 10ct

$5.95

Pineapple Gummies

$5.95

Chamoy Gushers

$5.95

Mexican Spicy Mango

$5.95

Pineapple Sour Belts

$5.95

Rainbow Sour Belts

$5.95

Strawberry Sour Belts

$5.95

Strawberry Tubberoos

$5.95

Watermelon Tubberoos

$5.95

5+1 Platter

$24.95

Dry Fruit

Dry Mango Sweet and Spicy 6oz

$5.49

Chili Cranberries 5oz

$4.95

Lollipops

Single Watermelon Tamarindo Lollipop

$1.69

4ct Watermelon Tamarindo Lillipop 5.95

$5.95

Other

Chamoy Chili Skittles

$5.95

Chamoy Chili Jelly Beans

$5.95

Chamoy Saladito Prunes

$4.95

Tamarind and Spicy

Caramel

Indulge your taste buds with the tantalizing flavor of Mexican spicy hard candy! Each piece is bursting with a fiery mix of sweet and spicy flavors that will leave your mouth watering. Made with a blend of chili powder and sugar, this candy is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth while adding a little bit of heat to your day. Whether you're a fan of spicy foods or just looking for a new and exciting treat, Mexican spicy hard candy is sure to hit the spot. So why settle for boring candy when you can enjoy the bold and delicious taste of this Mexican classic

BENY Locochas Fresa 60ct

$4.95

BENY Locochas Mango 18ct

$1.49

BENY Locochas Mix 60ct

$4.95

BENY Locochas Sandia 18ct

$1.49

BENY Locochas Sandia 60ct

$4.95

CP Bolitochas Mix 60ct

$7.49

CP Chirris Rebanaditas 100ct

$7.49

DLR Aciduladitos Chili 100ct

$4.49

DLR Pulparindo Caramelos 68ct

$2.49

INDY Hormigas 12ct

$3.49

JOVY Chili Rockas 21ct

$2.25

JOVY Revolcaditas Mango 28ct

$2.25

JOVY Revolcaditas Sandia 28ct

$2.25

SONRICS Rockaleta Bola 10ct

$2.95

VERO Rellerindos 65ct

$6.49

Lollipops

Get ready for a flavor explosion with Mexican spicy lollipops! These sweet treats are infused with fiery chili powder and tangy lime, creating a unique and addictive combination of spicy and sour that will leave your taste buds begging for more. Perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while adding a little bit of heat, these lollipops are a must-try for anyone who loves bold and exciting flavors. So why settle for plain old candy when you can indulge in the delicious and spicy goodness of Mexican spicy lollipops

ALTENO Pica Pepino 40ct

$4.95

ALTENO Pina Loca 40ct

$4.95

ALVRO Pollito Asado 40ct

$5.95

ANAHUAC Chipileta Mix 30ct

$5.49

ANAHUAC Chipileta Naranja 30ct

$5.49

CP Rebanaditas 40ct

$7.95

DELICIAS Cucharita Pinatera 100ct

$6.49

DELICIAS Cucharon 24ct

$3.49

JOVY Mango Revolcado 40ct

$5.49

JOVY Pika Slice 40ct

$5.49

LUCAS Muecas Chamoy 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Muecas Cherry 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Muecas Mango 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Muecas Pepino 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Muecas Sandia 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Muecas Tamarindo 10ct

$5.95

PELON del Puesto Mango 10ct

$2.95

PELON del Puesto Sandia 10ct

$2.95

PELON Peloneta Tamarindo 18ct

$6.95

RICALETA Vitrolero 50ct

$12.95

SAFARI Cucharita 24ct

$3.49

SAFARI Cucharita Pinatera 100ct

$6.49

SONRICS Rockaleta 20ct

$7.49

SONRICS Rockaleta Taffy 45ct

$4.95

VAGABUNDO Paleta 40ct

$6.49

VERO Banda Mix Fuego 40ct

$6.49

VERO Elotes Lollipop 40ct

$6.49

VERO Mango Lollipop 40ct

$6.49

Tamarind

Get ready to experience the irresistible flavor of tamarind candy! This sweet and tangy treat is made from the pulp of the tamarind fruit and is infused with a unique blend of spices that give it a bold and complex flavor. With its chewy texture and rich taste, tamarind candy is a popular snack in Mexico and is loved by candy fans all over the world. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat to enjoy on the go or a new and exciting addition to your candy jar, tamarind candy is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you wanting more. So why wait? Indulge in the delicious taste of tamarind candy today!

CHACA CHACA Barra 10ct

$5.95

CHACA CHACA Chacatrozo 400g

$5.95

DELICIAS Banderilla 50ct

$12.95

DLR Pulparindo Chamoy 20ct

$2.99

DLR Pulparindo Mango 20ct

$2.99

DLR Pulparindo Original 20ct

$2.89

DLR Pulparindo Sandia 20ct

$2.99

DLR Pulparindo X Hot 20ct

$2.99

DLR PulparinDots Mango 12ct

$4.49

DLR PulparinDots Original 12ct

$4.49

DLR PulparinDots Sandia 12ct

$4.49

DLR PulparinDots X Hot 12ct

$4.49

INDY Dedos 12ct

$3.95

KARLA Vasito Tamarindo 8ct

$8.95

LA ORQUIDIA Serpentinas 24ct

$2.95

LUCAS Bomvaso Limon 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Gusano Chamoy 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Gusano Tamarindo 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Pelucas Tamarindo 12ct

$9.95

PELON Pelo Rico Bosa 12ct

$5.95

PELON Pelo Rico Display 36ct

$13.95

PELON Pelo Rico Display Mini 36ct

$8.95

PELON Pelo Rico Mini 12ct

$3.95

PELON Pelonazo 4ct

$5.95

PELON Pelonetes 18ct

$9.95

SAFARI Changuitrozoz 400g

$3.95

TAMANZELA Mini Jabalina 40ct

$9.95

TINAJITA Maxchamoy 24ct

$9.49

TINAJITA Maxirindo 24ct

$9.49

TINAJITA Maxmango 24ct

$9.49

ZUMBA Forritos Chamoy 5ct

$5.95

ZUMBA Forritos Original 5ct

$5.95

Gummies

JOVY Enchiloka Mango 10ct

$2.49

JOVY Enchiloka Mango 32ct

$5.95

JOVY Enchiloka Sandia 10ct

$2.49

JOVY Enchiloka Sandia 32ct

$5.95

KARLA Fire Kids Sandia 24ct

$3.95

LUCAS Salsagheti Mango 12ct

$6.49

LUCAS Salsagheti Sandia 12ct

$6.49

LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Pina 12ct

$6.75

LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Sandia 12ct

$6.75

LUCAS Skwinklote Pina 6ct

$5.95

LUCAS Skwinklote Sandia 6ct

$5.95

SNACK CLUB Tajin Apple Rings 5oz

$3.95

SNACK CLUB Tajin Peach Rings 5oz

$3.95

SNACK CLUB Tajin Watermelon Rings 5oz

$3.95

VERO Pica Goma Fresa 100ct

$5.95

VERO Pica Goma Mango 100ct

$5.95

VERO Pica Goma Tamarindo 100ct

$5.95

VERO Pica Goma Sandia 100ct

$5.95

Other

PIGUI Slaps Doblex Picositas 10ct

$1.99

NUTRISSIMO Mango Tajin 4oz

$2.95

ADAMS Bubbaloo Pina Chamoy 47ct

$4.95

ANAHUAC Limon 7 Fuego 100ct

$3.95

Sweets and Chocolates

Traditional Candy

GALEON Chongos Zamoranos 1k

$9.95

DOS VICTORIAS Cocada de Horno 1ct

$1.49

DOS VICTORIAS Camote Rojo 1ct

$1.59

DOS VICTORIAS Calabaza 1ct

$1.59

HEREDIAS Raw Honey

$19.95

ALEX Garapinado Jumbo

$1.59

DOS VICTORIAS Mini Surtido

$4.95

Chocolates

BON O BON Original 270g

$6.49

CORONA Canasta 50ct

$4.95

DLR Ranita Croa 12ct

$3.95

NESTLE Carlos V 32ct

$12.95

NUTRESA Creminos Bicolor 24ct

$4.95

RICOLINO Bubulubu 24ct

$12.95

RICOLINO Bubulubu 8ct

$4.49

TURIN Baileys 200g

$7.95

TURIN Conejos Chocolate 600g

$12.95

TURIN Jose Cuervo 200g

$7.95

Cookies (Waffers)

ALDAMA Oblea Mediana Cajeta 5ct

$4.49

ALDAMA Oblea Mini Cajeta 20ct

$3.95

MDM Big Tortilla Waffer 6.7oz

$3.49

MDM Mini Obleas 1.76oz

$2.95

RICOLINO Bocadin 50ct

$6.49

Marshmallows

DLR Bianchi Mini Mini 30ct

$7.95

DLR Marshmallow Chocolate 50ct

$4.95

DLR Marshmallows Giant Size

$2.49

DLR Paleta Malva Bony Pop 40ct

$5.95

DLR Paleta Malvavisco Chocolate 20ct

$7.95

RICOLINO Paleta Payaso 10ct

$8.95

RICOLINO Paleta Payaso Mini 15ct

$8.95

SAFARI Panda Bombones Grajea 30ct

$4.95

SAFARI Panda Cones Sugar Colors 20ct

$3.95

WLA Barquillo Malvavisco Azucarado 20ct

$3.95

Lollipops

CHUPA CHUPS Cremosa Helado 40ct

$5.95

CHUPA CHUPS Cremosa Yogurt 40ct

$5.95

SONRICS Gudu Pop 53ct

$3.95

CORONADO Caramel Lollipops 10ct

$1.95

VERO Manita 40ct

$6.49

VERO Pinta Azul 40ct

$6.49

CP Rebanaditas NO CHILI 40ct

$6.95

DLR Jumbo Cereza 40ct

$6.49

COOL-TOONS Calaverita Neon 24ct

$6.49

Other

ANAHUAC Kuikas 12ct

$3.95

LORENA Crayon Surtido 10ct

$5.95

MONTES Ricos Besos 6.5oz

$1.95

MONTES Surtido 100ct

$5.95

MONTES Tomy 100ct

$5.95

PEZ Candy Dispenser Harry Potter

$2.25

PEZ Candy Dispenser Star Wars Mandalorian

$2.25

PEZ Candy Dispenser Treats

$2.25

RICOLINO Duvalin Haz/Van 18ct

$2.99

RICOLINO Duvalin Straw/Haz 18ct

$2.99

RICOLINO Duvalin Straw/Van 18ct

$2.99

RICOLINO Duvalin Trisabor 18ct

$2.99

ADAMS Bubbaloo Menta 47ct

$4.95

ADAMS Bubbaloo Fresa 47ct

$4.95

ADAMS Bubbaloo Platano 47ct

$4.95

ADAMS Bubbaloo Tutti Fruti 47ct

$4.95

ADAMS Bubbaloo Mora Azul 47ct

$4.95

Gummies

DIN DON Fruit Jellys 8ct

$3.95

EFRUTTI Lunch Bag 2.7oz

$1.99

EFRUTTI Movie Bag 2.7oz

$2.10

FRUZEL Fruit Jelly Tub

$11.95

LIZ Goma Gelatina 180ct

$9.95

SKITTLES Gummies Original 5.8oz

$2.95

Soft Candy

ALDAMA Conos Cajeta 12ct

$7.95

ALDAMA Glorias 10ct

$6.95

ALDAMA Natillas 20ct

$6.95

CACHE YIYO Slaps 12ct

$1.99

COCULENSE Borrachines Mix 60ct

$6.95

COCULENSE Borrachines Tequila 24ct

$2.95

DLR Mazapan 12ct

$3.49

DLR Mazapan 30ct

$6.95

DLR Mazapan Chocolate 16ct

$4.95

DLR Mazapan Gigante 18ct

$7.49Out of stock

DLR Mazapan Gigante Chocolate 12ct

$7.95

DLR Mazapan Powder 2lb

$7.49

LA ORQUIDIA Mazapan Mini 100ct

$4.95

PIGUI Slaps Green Apple 10ct

$1.99

PIGUI Slaps Jumbo

$4.95

PIGUI Slaps Mango 10ct

$1.99

PIGUI Slaps Sandia 10ct

$1.99

PIGUI Slaps Tamarind Blue 10ct

$1.99

PIGUI Slaps Tropica Mix 10ct

$1.99

ZAKS Mazapan 8ct

$6.95

Sour Candy

Other

ANAHUAC Limon 7 Paleta 30ct

$5.49

EFRUTTI Sour Lunch Bag 2.7oz

$1.99

LUCAS Muecas Sour Apple 10ct

$5.95

LUCAS Salsagheti Sour Apple 12ct

$6.49

PELON Pelo Rico Mini Limon Sal 18ct

$4.94

Powder

LUCAS Baby Chamoy 10ct

$4.49

LUCAS Baby Mango 10ct

$4.49

LUCAS Baby Sandia 10ct

$4.49

ZUMBA Limoncho 10ct

$3.95

JOVY Limonazo 10ct

$4.95

ANAHUAC Limon 7 100ct

$3.95

ANAHUAC Pica Limon 100ct

$3.95

ANAHUAC Saleros Duo 10ct

$3.95

Savory Treats

Saladitos

Get ready to awaken your taste buds with the explosion of flavor that is a Mexican saladito! Imagine biting into a juicy, tangy, and salty plum that is coated with just the right amount of fiery chili powder. Each bite is a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy flavors that will leave you craving for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a unique ingredient to take your recipes to the next level, a Mexican saladito is the perfect choice. Add it to your favorite fruit salad, sprinkle it over your margarita, or simply enjoy it on its own - either way, you won't be able to resist the addictive taste of this traditional Mexican treat.
HOLA Agridulce 3.5oz

$1.79

HOLA Agridulce 3.5oz

$1.79
HOLA Chamoy 3.5oz

$1.79

HOLA Chamoy 3.5oz

$1.79
HOLA Chile Fresa 3.5oz

$1.79

HOLA Chile Fresa 3.5oz

$1.79
HOLA Fresco 2.4oz

$1.79

HOLA Fresco 2.4oz

$1.79
HOLA Limon 1.2oz

$1.79

HOLA Limon 1.2oz

$1.79
HOLA Naranja 3.5oz

$1.79

HOLA Naranja 3.5oz

$1.79
HOLA Picosito 1.2oz

$1.79

HOLA Picosito 1.2oz

$1.79
HOLA Tropicoso 2.8oz

$1.79

HOLA Tropicoso 2.8oz

$1.79
Plain Saladitos 5oz

$4.95

Plain Saladitos 5oz

$4.95

Peanuts

DLR Nishiyama Peanuts 900g

$6.95

DLR Nishiyama Peanuts 14ct

$5.49

MANZELA Pinatero Peanuts 50ct

$7.95

MANZELA Manzelazo Peanuts 10ct

$12.95

MANZELA Peanuts Japones 900g

$6.95

Single Candy

Lollipops

ANAHUAC Chipileta Naranja Single

$0.33

VERO Rellerindo Combo 42g

$0.59

Gummies

EFRUTTI Cup Cakes Single

$0.33

EFRUTTI Mini Burger Single

$0.33

EFRUTTI Hot Dog Single

$0.33

EFRUITTI MIni Sour Burger Single

$0.33

VERO Pica Fresa Single

$0.10

VERO Pica Goma Sandia Single

$0.10

VERO Pica Goma Mango Single

$0.10

VERO Pica Goma Tamarindo Single

$0.10

JOVY Enchilokas Sandia Single

$0.33

JOVY Enchilokas Mango Single

$0.33

LUCAS Salsagheti Pa' Compartir Mango 2.47oz

$1.25

LUCAS Salsagheti Pa' Compartir Sandia 2.47oz

$1.25

PAVITO Ta-Fresa 22g

$0.45

LUCAS Skwinkles Rellenos Pina 0.92oz

$0.89

Tamarind

DLR Pulparin Dots Mango Single

$0.69

DLR Pulparin Dots Original Single

$0.69

DLR Pulparin Dots Sandia Single

$0.69

DLR Pulparin Dots XHot Single

$0.69

DLR Pulparindo Chamoy Single

$0.29

DLR Pulparindo Mango Single

$0.29

DLR Pulparindo Original Single

$0.29

DLR Pulparindo Sandia Single

$0.29

DLR Pulparindo XHot Single

$0.29

DLR Pulparin Dots 2ct

$0.10

INDY Dedos Single

$0.33

LA CUBANA Diablitos Single

$0.33

LEONSITO Burrito Mango 2.5oz

$1.89

LEONSITO Burrito Tamarindo 2.5oz

$1.89

PELON Pelo Rico 1oz

$0.69

PERIQUITO Kananguitas Tamarindo 25g

$0.39

TAMA ROCA Palebola Single

$0.95

LUCAS Bomvaso Limon Single

$0.69

PELON Pelonazo 3.5oz

$1.95

Hard Candy

DLR Aciduladitos Single

$0.10

JOVY Chili Rokas Single

$0.10

BUCATI Selz Soda Single

$0.10

JOVY Revolcaditas Mango Single

$0.10

CP Chirris Rebanaditas Single

$0.10

ANAHUAC Kuikas Single

$0.33

TAMBORINES Cubes Single

$0.10

Bubble Gum

SAFARI Biberon Chichle Single

$0.33

CANELS 4 Pastilla Single

$0.10

Chocolates/Marshmallow

NUTRESA Creminos Bicolor Single

$0.33

DLR Malvabony Paleta Single

$0.33

NESTLE Carlos V Single

$0.69

DLR Mazapan Gigante Single

$0.59

DLR Mazapan Gigante Chocolate Single

$0.89

Powder

ANAHUAC Pica Limon Single

$0.10

ANAHUAC Limon 7 Single

$0.10

ANAHUAC Burbu Soda Single

$0.10

Savory Single Items

Churritos

CRISTINA Churritos Single

$0.79

Sauces and Other

Hot Sauce

Mexican sauces offer a diverse range of bold and smoky flavors, while the sweet, salty, and tangy taste of chamoy adds excitement to any dish or snack. Tajin is a delicious and tangy seasoning that adds a burst of flavor to fruits, veggies, and more.
Salsa San Luis 1 lt

$5.95

Salsa San Luis 1 lt

$5.95

Chamoy

CHILERITO Chamoy 33.8oz

$2.99

MEGA Chamoy 32oz

$2.79

NAVOLATO Chamoy Ciruela 1lt

$9.95

Bulk Candy and Pinata Mixes

Pinata Mix

DLR Pinata Mix 4lb

$13.95

DLR Pinata Mix Chocolate 1.5k

$16.95

JOVY Happy Mix 5lb

$14.95

JOVY Revolcados Mix 5lb

$15.95

DLR Pulparindo Party

$13.95

Gifts and Houseware

Board Games

DON CLEMENTE Loteria 10 Tablas

$3.95

Gifts and Bundles

LOTERIA Barrilito Candy Set

$4.95

Specialty Products

Lyndas Creations

Chocolate Abuelita CC

$5.95

Watermelon Tajin CC

$5.95

Pina Colada Tajin CC

$5.95

Specialty Cotton Candy

Chocolate Abuelita CC

$5.95

Watermelon Tajin CC

$5.95

Pina Colada Tajin CC

$5.95

Limon Tajin CC

$5.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

La Vida es Dulce!!

Location

4735 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

