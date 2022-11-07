Restaurant header imageView gallery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

320 Reviews

$$

61 Munroe St

LYNN, MA 01901

Popular Items

Latte
Egg & Cheese
Cold Brew

Bakery

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$3.55
Belgian Deluxe

Belgian Deluxe

$4.55

Raspberry Danish

$3.75

Pistachio Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Coffee Cafe Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Cookie

$3.15

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Seasonal Sandwiches

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes & mayonnaise on focaccia bread.

Fig & Brie

$8.65

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Vegan Hummus Wrap

$8.50

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.50
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Croissant

$2.50

Specialty Coffee

Drip

Drip

$2.50+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.85
Café au lait

Café au lait

$2.65+

French for "coffee with milk") is coffee with hot milk added.

Espresso Bar

Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Specialty Drinks

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.85

Made from high quality cocoa beans for a classic rich, intense chocolate flavor. Ideal as an indulgent hot cocoa or added to coffee for a decadent mocha.

Organic Sweet Matcha

Organic Sweet Matcha

$5.25

Add a little more green to your menu with Sweet Matcha powder, made with authentic Japanese matcha and pure cane sugar. Simply mix Sweet Matcha with any kind of milk to create delicious and perfectly sweetened green tea lattes, or experiment to mix your own unique café style concoctions.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

This rich and creamy Chai original super concentrate combines a premium blend of black tea, honey, vanilla bean, and spices to make one delicious-tasting chai latte! Serve it over ice to make a silky smooth summer refreshment, or prepare it hot to keep you warm on a brisk day.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.50

Organic Earl Gray Lavender Tea, Shot of Vanilla & Steamed Milk

Hot Organic Tea

Hot Hibiscus Berry

Hot Hibiscus Berry

$3.25

DESCRIPTION A radiant blend of rosehips, currants, and elderberries that creates a rejuvenating red herbal infusion. Hibiscus ties the blend together in a delicious, quenching cup with notes of mango and pomegranate. Hibiscus Berry makes a great fruity base for sangria and is wonderful served with an orange wheel garnish over ice for a sugar-free fruit punch. INGREDIENTS Organic rosehips, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic apples, organic elderberries, natural blueberry flavor, essential orange oil, natural mango flavor.

Hot Turmeric Ginger

Hot Turmeric Ginger

$3.25

DESCRIPTION The awesome, centering energy of golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. Fragrant lemongrass and citrus peels create a lemon drop candy sweetness that balances the pungency of the roots. The combination of turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey is an ancient herbal recipe for longevity, stamina and balance. INGREDIENTS Organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic licorice root, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic lemon peel, essential orange and lemon oil.

Hot Jade Cloud (Green)

Hot Jade Cloud (Green)

$3.25

TASTING NOTES A lively, delicious everyday green tea nurtured by the clouds and cool mist of early spring. INGREDIENTS Organic and Fair Trade Certified™ green tea.

Hot English Breakfast (Black)

Hot English Breakfast (Black)

$3.25

DESCRIPTION Our English Breakfast has a rich red infusion color that is malty and robust with sweet fruity undertones and a brisk body that can stand up to milk and sugar. TASTING NOTES Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins. INGREDIENTS Organic black tea

Hot Earl Grey Lavender (Black)

Hot Earl Grey Lavender (Black)

$3.25

DESCRIPTION Earl Grey Lavender combines the enchanting fragrance of organic lavender blossoms with the stimulating citrusy scent of bergamot pressed from real fruit and flowers. With its soothing perfume and smooth taste, this exquisite blend makes a perfect pairing with freshly baked scones or cakes for an authentic afternoon tea. TASTING NOTES Enchanting lavender perfectly complements the floral aromas and citrus notes of Earl Grey. INGREDIENTS Organic black tea, organic lavender flowers, essential bergamot oil, natural lavender extract.

Hot Golden Chamomile Blossoms

Hot Golden Chamomile Blossoms

$3.25

DESCRIPTION Chamomile blossoms have a lovely sweet flavor evoking fruit nectar, apple and quince. Known to botanists as German Chamomile, Matricaria recutita has been cultivated and used around the Mediterranean for centuries. We select the peak quality blossoms from the most pristine chamomile growing regions in Eastern Europe. TASTING NOTES Golden liquoring infusion with a fragrance reminiscent of honey and fruit blossoms. INGREDIENTS Organic chamomile flowers.

Hot White Peony (White)

Hot White Peony (White)

$3.25

DESCRIPTION White Peony, also known by the traditional name Bai Mu Dan, is a popular style of white tea made of young tea leaves and silvery unopened leaf buds. Our White Peony comes from Zhenghe town in Fujian Province, the original birthplace of white tea centuries ago. Distinguished by being plucked in "budsets" of one or two leaves and a bud, this tea has a sophisticated mouthfeel with a slightly stronger body than Silver Needles. A gentle and slow air-dry withering process results in a brilliant amber infusion with a honey-like viscosity and mild flavor that pairs well with food. TASTING NOTES Pure white tea with mellow-sweet notes of fresh hay and accents of honey and nectar INGREDIENTS Organic white tea.

Hot Peppermint Rooibos

Hot Peppermint Rooibos

$3.25

DESCRIPTION Peppermint Rooibos makes a deep red infusion with a smooth, rich mouthfeel and fresh minty sweetness that underlines the finer points of peppermint. The slightest touch of bergamot harmonizes these herbs, highlighting the soothing aroma of peppermint with the sweet and silky character of rooibos. TASTING NOTES Sweet, soothing rooibos, complemented by refreshing, aromatic peppermint. INGREDIENTS Organic rooibos, organic peppermint, essential bergamot oil.

Iced Organic Tea

Lemonade

$3.00
Hibiscus Berry

Hibiscus Berry

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Sprizzy (Refreshing Sparkling Flavored Iced Drink)

Raspberry Sprizzy

$3.85

Watermelon Sprizzy

$3.85

Pomegranate Sprizzy

$3.85

Lavender Sprizzy

$3.85

Coffee Beans

Vooba Vooba (Medium) - Chocolate, Butty, Bold

$15.50

Kira Ikawa (Dark) - Walnut, Dark Chocolate, Smooth

$15.50

Nziza (Medium) - Honey, Nutmeg, Bold

$15.50

Rwanda Peaberry (Medium) - Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

$15.50

Kivu (Medium) - Cherry, Vanilla, Floral

$15.50

Decaf (Medium) - Citrus, Hazelnut, Clean

$15.50

Dona Katy (Medium) - Dark, Chocolate, Pear

$15.50Out of stock

Ruli Mountain (Light) - Chocolate, Wine, Honey

$15.50Out of stock

Muraho Morning (Medium) - Stone Fruit, almond, Cocoa

$15.50

Do Good (Medium/Dark) - Brown Sugar, Hazelnut, Chocolate

$15.50

Pumpkin Spice

$15.50

Holiday Spice

$15.50Out of stock

LOTH Merchandise

T-Shirt

$19.99
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$22.99Out of stock

Cold Brew Glass

$10.50
Do Good. ® Mug

Do Good. ® Mug

$11.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
When you buy Land of a Thousand Hills in Lynn, you are receiving coffee that is 100% Arabica, fairly traded, and roasted fresh. Your excellent morning cup is offering hope to developing coffee communities and to local homeless youth with each purchase. Drink Coffee. Do Good.®

Location

61 Munroe St, LYNN, MA 01901

