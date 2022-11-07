Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co.

Hot White Peony (White)

$3.25

DESCRIPTION White Peony, also known by the traditional name Bai Mu Dan, is a popular style of white tea made of young tea leaves and silvery unopened leaf buds. Our White Peony comes from Zhenghe town in Fujian Province, the original birthplace of white tea centuries ago. Distinguished by being plucked in "budsets" of one or two leaves and a bud, this tea has a sophisticated mouthfeel with a slightly stronger body than Silver Needles. A gentle and slow air-dry withering process results in a brilliant amber infusion with a honey-like viscosity and mild flavor that pairs well with food. TASTING NOTES Pure white tea with mellow-sweet notes of fresh hay and accents of honey and nectar INGREDIENTS Organic white tea.