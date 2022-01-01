Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotsa Pasta

493 Reviews

$$

3717 Lexington Road

Louisville, KY 40207

Popular Items

Deli Sandwich
Italian Sub
Chicken Prosciutto Panini

Specialty Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.00

Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mild Provolone, Rosemary/Herb Oil, Lettuce & Tomato on Crusty Italian Bread (red onion optional)

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Homemade Meatballs in Lotsa Pasta Marinara, Mild Provolone & Parmesan grilled on Cuban Bread

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$10.00

Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Mild Provolone with Olive/Vegetable Relish on a Ciabatta Roll

Reuben

Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & homemade 'Special Sauce' grilled on Milwaukee Rye

Cuban

Cuban

$10.00

In-house Roasted Pork, in-house Baked Ham, Swiss, Pickle & Yellow Mustard grilled on fresh Cuban Bread

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Build your own Deli Sandwich

1/2 Deli Sandwich

1/2 Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Build your own Half Deli Sandwich

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Homemade Chicken Salad on your choice of Bread

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Homemade Tuna Salad on your choice of Bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese *new*

Grilled Ham & Cheese *new*

$10.00

in-house Baked Ham, Havarti & Cheddar Cheese Grilled on Rustic Raisin & Cranberry Bread

Paninis

Artichoke Panini

Artichoke Panini

$10.00

Marinated Artichokes, Gorgonzola Spread, Havarti, Tomato grilled on Focaccia

Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini

Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini

$10.00

Turkey, Goat Cheese & Sun-dried Tomatoes grilled on Focaccia

Pepperoni Panini

Pepperoni Panini

$10.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Lotsa Pasta Marinara Sauce grilled on Focaccia

Black Bean Panini

Black Bean Panini

$10.00

Black Bean, Colby, Jalapeno Cream Cheese & Scallions grilled on Focaccia

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$10.00

House-made Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil Pesto grilled on Focaccia

Chicken Prosciutto Panini

Chicken Prosciutto Panini

$10.00

Chicken, Prosciutto, Fontina, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto & Spinach Leaves grilled on Focaccia

Roast Beef Panini

Roast Beef Panini

$10.00

Roast Beef, Gorgonzola Spread, Tomato & Arugula grilled on Focaccia

Deli Salads

Chicken Chipotle Pasta Salad

Chicken Chipotle Pasta Salad

$8.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Tri-color Farfalle, Chicken Breast, Zucchini, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Smoked Mozzarella, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Cumin, Roma Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Salt, Honey, Chipotle Peppers, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Rice Vinegar, Cilantro, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Lime Juice & Hot Sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Chicken, Mayonnaise, Mild Curry Powder, Almonds, Pineapple, Celery, Green Onion, Mango Chutney, Salt & Pepper

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$7.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Salt, Black Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Sugar, Paprika

Farfalle Pasta Salad

Farfalle Pasta Salad

$7.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Farfalle, Cauliflower, Peas, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Pinenuts, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Fresh Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano & Padano Cheese

Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

$7.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Penne, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Fresh Parsley, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic, Feta & Kalamata Olives

Meat & Cheese Antipasto

Meat & Cheese Antipasto

$5.99 Out of stock

12 oz container Ingredients: Mozzarella, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Salami, Oil, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Parsley, Salt & Pepper

Orzo Pasta Salad

Orzo Pasta Salad

$8.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Orzo Pasta, Shiitake Mushrooms, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Fresh Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Red Potatoes, Sour Cream, Mayonnaise, Fresh Dill, Green Onion, Celery Seed, Granulated Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Tortellini Pasta Salad

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$7.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Homemade Cheese Tortellini, Smoked Mozzarella, Broccoli, Red Peppers, Green Onions, Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.99

12 oz container Ingredients: Tuna, Mayonnaise, Celery, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99 Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99 Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$8.99 Out of stock

Spinach Leaves, White Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Romano Cheese & Lotsa Pasta Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99 Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes & Lotsa Pasta Creamy Italian Dressing

Cafe: Cold Drinks

Iced Caramel Vanilla Latte

Iced Caramel Vanilla Latte

$4.99 Out of stock

16 oz Espresso & Milk with a delicious combination of Caramel & Vanilla

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.49

16 oz Espresso, Milk & your choice of Flavoring

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.99

2 shots of Espresso & Water

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$1.99

16 oz Freshly-brewed Iced Crescent Hill Medium Roast Coffee

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.79

16 oz or 32 oz Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Iced Spiced Chai

Iced Spiced Chai

$4.49

Third Street Mystic Masala Spiced Chai mixed with your choice of Milk. Perfect balance of tea, cane sugar & spices! Add a shot of Espresso for an extra kick!

Cafe: Hot Drinks

Caramel Vanilla Latte

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$4.99 Out of stock

16 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk & a delicious combination of Caramel & Vanilla

Latte

Latte

$4.49

16 oz Espresso, Steamed Milk & your choice of Flavoring

Americano

Americano

$2.99

2 shots of Espresso & Water

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

16 oz Freshly-brewed Coffee

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$4.49

Third Street Mystic Masala Spiced Chai mixed with your choice of Milk. Perfect balance of tea, cane sugar & spices! Add a shot of Espresso for an extra kick!

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day (cup)

$4.69

Vegetarian Soup of the Day (cup)

$4.69

Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

$0.75

1.5 oz

Lay's Baked Potato Chips

Lay's Baked Potato Chips

$0.75

1.5 oz

Great Lakes Buffalo (8 oz)

Great Lakes Buffalo (8 oz)

$4.99

8 oz

Great Lakes Original (1.3 oz)

Great Lakes Original (1.3 oz)

$1.29

1.3 oz

Route 11 BBQ (6 oz)

Route 11 BBQ (6 oz)

$3.69

6 oz

Route 11 Dill Pickle (6 oz)

Route 11 Dill Pickle (6 oz)

$3.69

6 oz

Route 11 Salted (6 oz)

Route 11 Salted (6 oz)

$3.69

6 oz

Zapp's Regular

Zapp's Regular

$1.09

1.5 oz

Zapp's Voodoo

Zapp's Voodoo

$1.09

1.5 oz

GH Cretors Cheese Lovers Popcorn (6.5 oz)

GH Cretors Cheese Lovers Popcorn (6.5 oz)

$3.99

6.5 oz

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$0.99

16.9 oz bottle

Coke

Coke

$0.75

12 oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$0.75

12 oz can

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$0.75

12 oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$0.75

12 oz can

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$0.75

12 oz can

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$0.75

12 oz can

Stewart's Orange

Stewart's Orange

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Stewart's Root Beer

Stewart's Root Beer

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Stewart's Cream Soda

Stewart's Cream Soda

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Ale 8

Ale 8

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Diet Ale 8

Diet Ale 8

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Ale 8 Cherry

Ale 8 Cherry

$1.99

12 oz bottle

Peach Phocus

Peach Phocus

$2.29

11.5 oz can

Blood Orange Phocus

Blood Orange Phocus

$2.29

11.5 oz can

Cucumber Phocus

Cucumber Phocus

$2.29

11.5 oz can

Yuzu Lime Phocus

Yuzu Lime Phocus

$2.29

11.5 oz can

Lemon San Pellegrino

Lemon San Pellegrino

$1.49

6.75 oz bottle

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$1.49

11 oz can

Orange San Pellegrino

Orange San Pellegrino

$1.49

11 oz can

Grapefruit San Pellegrino

Grapefruit San Pellegrino

$1.49

11 oz can

Pomegranate Orange San Pellegrino

Pomegranate Orange San Pellegrino

$1.49

11 oz can

Iced Tea (HALF GALLON)

Iced Tea (HALF GALLON)

$3.49+

Half Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Homemade Desserts

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.99

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.99

Homemade Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut

Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut

$1.99

Homemade Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Cookie

Brownie

Brownie

$2.49

Homemade Chocolate Brownie

Cannoli (3 count)

Cannoli (3 count)

$11.99

Three (3) large Cannoli

Mini Cannoli (4 count)

Mini Cannoli (4 count)

$9.99

Four (4) Mini Cannoli

Mini Tiramisu

$2.29

Homemade Tiramisu - Individual Serving

Misc. Desserts

Walkers Chocolate Chip Cookies

Walkers Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.29

2 ct / 1.2 oz

Walkers Highlanders

Walkers Highlanders

$1.29Out of stock

2 ct / 1.2 oz

Walkers Shortbread Fingers

Walkers Shortbread Fingers

$1.29

2 ct / 1.2 oz

Walkers Shortbread Rounds

Walkers Shortbread Rounds

$1.29

2 ct / 1.2 oz

Lindor Dark Chocolate Truffle

Lindor Dark Chocolate Truffle

$0.60
Lindor Hazelnut Truffle

Lindor Hazelnut Truffle

$0.60
Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle

Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle

$0.60
Lindor Milk Chocolate Caramel Truffle

Lindor Milk Chocolate Caramel Truffle

$0.60
Lindor White Chocolate Truffle

Lindor White Chocolate Truffle

$0.60
Ritter Sport Alpine Milk Chocolate

Ritter Sport Alpine Milk Chocolate

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Butter Biscuit

Ritter Sport Butter Biscuit

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Cocoa Mousse

Ritter Sport Cocoa Mousse

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Cornflakes

Ritter Sport Cornflakes

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate

Ritter Sport Dark Chocolate

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Dark with Whole Hazelnuts

Ritter Sport Dark with Whole Hazelnuts

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Honey Salt Almonds

Ritter Sport Honey Salt Almonds

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Marzipan

Ritter Sport Marzipan

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Strawberry Yogurt

Ritter Sport Strawberry Yogurt

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Whole Almonds

Ritter Sport Whole Almonds

$4.99

3.5 oz

Ritter Sport Whole Hazelnuts

Ritter Sport Whole Hazelnuts

$4.99

3.5 oz

Lindt Excellence Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar

Lindt Excellence Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.49

3.5 oz

Lindt Excellence Chili Dark Chocolate Bar

Lindt Excellence Chili Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.49

3.5 oz

Lindt Excellence Coconut Dark Chocolate Bar

Lindt Excellence Coconut Dark Chocolate Bar

$4.49

3.5 oz

Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar

Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar

$4.49

3.5 oz

Perugina 51% Dark Chocolate Bar

Perugina 51% Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina 70% Bittersweet Bar

Perugina 70% Bittersweet Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina 85% Extra Dark Chocolate Bar

Perugina 85% Extra Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Cappuccino Bar

Perugina Cappuccino Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Dark Chocolate with Caramelized Almonds

Perugina Dark Chocolate with Caramelized Almonds

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Espresso Chocolate Bar

Perugina Espresso Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Limoncello Dark Chocolate Bar

Perugina Limoncello Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Milk Chocolate Bar

Perugina Milk Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Milk Chocolate with Caramelized Almonds

Perugina Milk Chocolate with Caramelized Almonds

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Milk Chocolate with Caramelized Hazelnuts

Perugina Milk Chocolate with Caramelized Hazelnuts

$3.49

3 oz

Perugina Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar

Perugina Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.49

3 oz

Joyva Chocolate Halva

Joyva Chocolate Halva

$1.49

1.75 oz

Joyva Marble Halva

Joyva Marble Halva

$1.49

1.75 oz

Joyva Original Halva

Joyva Original Halva

$1.49

1.75 oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Grab one of our delicious subs, paninis, specialty sandwiches, soup of the day, pasta salads & more!

3717 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40207

