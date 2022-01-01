Lotsa Pasta
493 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grab one of our delicious subs, paninis, specialty sandwiches, soup of the day, pasta salads & more!
Location
3717 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
No Reviews
102 Bauer Ave Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurant